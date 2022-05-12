Nic Antaya/Getty Images News

Enterprise Value, or EV, is a very useful metric. When combined with an activity or profitability measure, such as sales, EBIT or EBITDA, it can provide for more useful comparisons between companies than a mere comparison of price to sales or earnings. It can also provide for a more accurate assessment of a company's absolute valuation.

This is so because of how Enterprise Value is calculated. It takes into account not just the company's market capitalization (which is dictated by its price and number of shares outstanding), but also its net debt, as well as the presence of minorities or the presence of assets which aren't tied to the company's operating activity and could thus theoretically be sold for cash.

However, when it comes to auto companies, there's a very common and widespread problem which wildly distorts EV-based valuations. That problem can be seen in a recent article titled "General Motors: Mediocre Financial Metrics With Long-Term Intent".

The problem typically arises from the usage of data aggregators which, themselves, calculate Enterprise Value by automatically reading the companies' financial reports.

So, what's the problem? The problem is that auto companies apparently carry a lot of debt, which inflates EV through very large net debt figures.

Take, for instance, General Motors (NYSE:GM). In the article above, some measures are given for General Motors. Notice that TEV is synonymous with EV. It supposedly trades at:

1.2x TEV/Sales

12.0x TEV/EBIT

But does it really? Let's see how we could come to such "not so attractive" measures:

Over the last 12 months, GM had revenues of ~$130.5 billion.

Also, GM has a market cap of ~$55.8 billion.

Roughly, to trade at 1.2x TEV/Sales, GM would need a TEV of $130.5 billion * 1.2 = $156.6 billion. GM only has $55.8 billion in market cap. It also has roughly $5 billion in balance sheet minorities. Using rough math, this means that to get to a $156.6 billion EV, it would also need to have around $95 billion in net debt. That's a lot of debt. Does GM have it, even? Let's check.

Looking at GM's balance sheet (from its latest 10-Q), you do find a lot of debt. Notice both the short-term and long-term amounts:

GM Balance Sheet (GM)

That's around $110 billion in debt. Deduct $16.3 billion in cash, and we're not far from what we expected to see. It does look that GM carries a lot of debt, making its EV be large and leading to high EV multiples.

But Does This Reflect Reality?

No, in my opinion, it doesn't. Let me explain why. First, GM also has around $10 billion in marketable securities, which should be deducted along with cash. But that's not the issue here. The real issue is where the debt is, something which the balance sheet already hints at. Already, you can see that around $93 billion in debt is at GM Financial. This amount is strangely close to "how much debt GM had to have, to get that EV/Sales multiple". This is not a coincidence.

You see, if we look at the GM which actually makes cars, the net debt picture is as follows:

GM Presentation (GM)

$17.7 billion in cash. $16.9 billion in debt. Meaning, GM Automotive has net cash, not net debt. Instead, nearly all of the net debt comes from GM Financial. GM's 10-Q says as much:

GM Financial (GM)

At this point, it's important to understand what GM Financial does. In simplified form, it does the following:

It borrows money (hence, debt).

It then either finances (loans this money to) GM customers to buy GM cars, or buys cars from GM and leases them to GM customers.

In this process, it both takes on debt and generates financial receivables or an asset (Cars) which it rents out on a tight long-term contract. That is, when GM takes on debt, it then invests this money on assets which will pay back that debt and then some. Of course, customers might default on these obligations, and GM might have to take back collateral to minimize losses, etc. This is all priced into the customer obligations' interest rate.

But here's the problem. While data aggregators find the debt in GM's balance sheet and add it to its EV, the data aggregators do not find the offsetting, associated, financial and renting assets. And these are of course substantial. How substantial? Take a look:

GM Balance Sheet (GM)

$101.5 billion. That is, GM Financial has financial assets offsetting its net debt which exceeds the net debt. GM Financial itself has, of course, as a result, a positive book value ($13.8 billion, in fact). Yet, when it comes to the calculation of GM's EV, the data aggregators treat GM Financial as a huge black hole being responsible for $93 billion in net debt and nearly nothing else (GM Financial's sales are 1/10th of GM Automotive's).

Is letting this happen a proper way to look at GM's actual market multiples, then? In my view, it's not. This would be better highlighted if GM simply spun-off or sold GM Financial even for zero. Or, more realistically, at book value.

How would GM's EV-based multiples look, if we just removed GM Financial at zero, or at book value?

Here are the necessary adjustments:

At zero, we would remove $93 billion from GM's EV, and remove $13.4 billion from Sales, and $5 billion from EBIT. That would leave us with a $63.6 billion EV, $117.1 billion in Sales and roughly $9 billion in EBIT. In turn, TEV/Sales would be 0.54x and TEV/EBIT would be 7.0x.

At book value, we would remove $93 billion in debt from GM's EV and remove another $13 billion to account for GM Financials' book value. We'd also remove $13.4 billion from Sales, and $5 billion from EBIT. That would leave us with a $50.6 billion EV, $117.1 billion in Sales and $9 billion in EBIT. Thus, if we removed GM Financial at book value, TEV/Sales would be 0.43x, and TEV/EBIT would be 5.6x.

Nothing much can be concluded from TEV/Sales measures other than if we did the same exercise for every other auto company, and drew relative comparisons.

However, from TEV/EBIT some observations can be drawn. 5.6x TEV/EBIT or even 7.0x TEV/EBIT are low multiples in absolute terms, and also compare very favorably to a market which, on the aggregate, trades at over 20x EV/EBIT (28x as of January 2022).

Does This Mean GM Is Blindingly Cheap?

Well, there's also a bit of a problem. Consider the following:

If we fall into a recession, not all of those consumer receivables might be recoverable at face value, not even if one executes on the collateral.

At the same time, the financial liabilities (debt) do keep their value.

So, in normal times it makes little sense to consider all the debt GM carries without removing the financial assets this creates. But, at the same time, this large amount of debt cannot be ignored if the financial assets it supports can't be relied upon at face value - which might be the case if we're on the verge of a recession with a deep auto cyclical downturn.

This means that at times like now, where the market can be afraid of a recession, the market does give a bit more weight to the apparent financial leverage. And the size of the debt and financial assets are so large, that they kind of overwhelm the company's market cap.

After all, GM could be caught in a period where not only its car-making operations would be negatively affected by a recession, but also the value of all the past car financing it extended (and is still due) could come back to bite it. This is so because people buy fewer cars and default more, at the same time, during recessions.

What Does This Then Say About Valuation?

This problem I described applies to all auto companies, to a larger or lesser extent. So, in relative terms, only a very careful removal of the effects of the auto financing subsidiaries can give a better picture of each company's valuation.

In general, auto companies trade at depressed valuations because they're cyclical. And they're cyclical both on the automaking side and the auto financing side, as seen.

For cyclicals, one should typically buy stock when they're posting losses and bleeding money. Not when they look cheap and trade at low earnings multiples. This is so because when they trade at low multiples, that just means the market is expecting the cycle to turn unfavorable or very unfavorable. We are kind of there now.

That said, this time there's a factor which might confuse things. For a while, auto companies haven't been able to satisfy all auto demand because of supply constraints, most notably when it comes to semiconductors. This might mean that there might be more deferred demand available to soften up a possible negative cycle, as semiconductors become more available. Hence, "this time might be different" and auto companies might actually be getting cheap.

And of course, the market has also stopped paying up for stories. It's clear that right now the market isn't caring much about GM arguably having the 2nd most advanced self-driving technology (after Waymo/Google). This technology hasn't reached the market, and right now the market clearly doesn't care about it.

Conclusion

Looking at GM's numbers from an EV perspective is usually done wrong. This also applies to other automakers. This happens because typically data aggregators providing EV multiples for automakers don't try to account for the consumer receivables as well as leased assets (and associated leasing contracts) which the automakers' financing subsidiaries produce in copious amounts.

These receivables and assets offset very large amounts of debt, and such offsetting is rarely if ever taken into account by automated systems scrapping automakers' financials.

If we take into account GM's financing arm, whether we consider it at zero or at book value, and remove the associated debt, GM looks much cheaper. The same happens to other automakers. Indeed, if no other consideration was made, GM would be quite cheap at its current levels.

Unfortunately, both car making and car financing are very cyclical businesses and might be facing a possible cyclical downturn right now. That muddles things and makes me neutral instead of immediately positive.