Modular space and portable storage leader WillScot's (NASDAQ:WSC) purchase of competitor Mobile Mini has created a new storage leader in a fragmented industry. In addition to the synergies, the combined company has been able to flex its pricing power through the COVID (and post-COVID) turbulence, allowing for steady earnings growth. Plus, this is a company with a long runway of high ROIC reinvestment opportunities and enough dry power to consolidate the industry over the long run. Yet, the stock has de-rated over the last month - even with another beat and raise in its latest quarter. At current levels, I view the WSC story as underappreciated, particularly given the company's defensive and growth characteristics. For a franchise set to grow earnings at a low-double-digit pace for the years to come, the risk/reward seems compelling at the current ~20x fwd P/E valuation.

A Recession Resilient Industry Leader

The key takeaway from WSC's recent earnings report was its volumes, in my view, with signs of an inflection emerging in modular Units on Rent (UOR) and near-capacity storage utilization. This contrasts with WSC's stock price underperformance in recent months, as prevailing macro concerns seem to have led to the valuation being penalized alongside cyclical and levered companies. On the one hand, the company's end-market demand is correlated with GDP (~40% of end-market exposure is tied to non-residential construction). Yet, I would point to WSC's forward visibility as a key differentiator, as its lease arrangements typically carry a three-year term, and thus, boxes are "sticky" (i.e., cancellations rarely occur on active job sites). Plus, management noted strength in its core construction and commercial end markets (e.g., warehousing and distribution), which is a positive sign for a sustained near-term rebound.

Another source of WSC's resilience is its capex flexibility - most of its $100-200m in yearly capex commitments are discretionary and, thus, can be flexed downward (within a 90-day period). This likely won't be an issue anytime soon, though, given storage utilization is running at mid-80%, and modular likely also reaches those levels soon (storage gets on the job site before modular, so it typically serves as a leading indicator). In addition, the balance sheet has been de-levered significantly post Mobile Mini acquisition, so there remains ample room for fleet additions and acquisitions to support the UOR growth runway. Barring a sustained multi-year decline in economic activity, WSC's high-value/low-cost offering should ensure the business stays resilient.

Favorable Rental Rates Support Margin Gains Through the Year

Ongoing supply chain disruptions have led to the cost of a container doubling from 2017/2018 levels, with modular up 40% in the last two years. Thus, the upcoming replacement cycle could be massively accretive - as competitors will inevitably replace their fleet at higher prices, WSC should benefit from higher margins and returns given its spare capacity in Modular (utilization is currently running at ~60%). There was early evidence of this trend picking up in Q1, as base rental rates (ex-VAPS) rose 20-30% YoY in modular and storage, supporting the case for mid-single-digit % annual pricing growth. Plus, WSC now has its ERP system rolled out, so early gains from its rate optimization tools have also been flowing through to the P&L, creating a solid platform for the planned VAPS rollout in 2023. A pickup in revenue growth will likely prove accretive to overall margins through the year, along with WSC's ability to offset fuel and labor inflation via pricing.

VAPS is the Key Long-Term Growth Driver

Through Valued-Added Products and Services (VAPS), WSC is in the early innings of its next stage of growth. For context, WSC markets VAPS as a "Ready to Work" space, with boxes outfitted with necessities (e.g., furniture, fixtures, and internet connectivity) leased at higher rates. The value proposition is simple - customers get the convenience of having fixtures in place (at a reasonable price), while the pre-set configurations and purchases allow WSC to optimize its spending. There's a lot riding on the VAPS opportunity - it currently represents ~$500m of the $1bn long-term revenue growth target, with incremental revenue likely if WSC can bring the ground level office (GLO) fleet penetration in-line with the Modular segment. The current plan is for storage VAPS to be piloted in May, with the premium offering set for a Q1 2023 rollout.

The potential for synergies in VAPS is worth noting as well - thus far, WSC has successfully driven material increases in customer VAPS spend across its recently acquired businesses, unlocking tangible revenue synergies. Assuming management can replicate a similar cross-selling playbook within recently acquired Mobile Mini's ground-level offices, I suspect the current synergy target could see significant upward revisions. The first stage unification of historical customer data is slated for completion by mid-2022, while consolidation into a single salesforce is targeted for H1 2023 (vs. the current arrangement where WSC and Mobil Mini run separate sales forces).

Underappreciated Earnings Growth Potential

From an investors' standpoint, WSC is about as close to an ideal business model as you can get - it possesses pricing power through the cycles and a "sticky" income stream, given its long-term lease structure. As a result, WSC has been largely insulated from sharp earnings declines despite the ongoing inflationary headwinds and macro challenges across its end markets. Its latest earnings report highlighted the case for an improving outlook as well - improving delivery trends should support positive volume growth in the near term, while the robust backlog and diversified end-market exposure should drive steady mid to long-term growth.

Plus, WSC is making good progress on its key growth initiatives, with the VAPs rollout on track for 2023. Net, there's clear visibility into a step up in the rental rate growth algorithm to the mid to high-single-digits, accelerating the path to the >$1bn EBITDA target. At ~20x fwd P/E, I think investors can win from both legs (earnings growth + multiple expansion) as the company continues to execute its organic/inorganic growth strategy and the macro environment normalizes over time.