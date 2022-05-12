Talaj/iStock via Getty Images

Target (NYSE:TGT) operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States and is often considered the Mecca of a shopping destination for millennial moms. With 1,931 stores in the U.S. and lots of new store openings in the pipeline, Target is truly a one-stop-shop with its broad offerings of apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, beauty, household essentials, and food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items.

But the diverse selections aren't the only things attracting shoppers to Target. Shopping at Target is more about the experience than the products. Over the years, Target has found ways to accommodate and reward shoppers for spending their time there, i.e., the Target Circle loyalty program, Starbucks in-store, and other amenities.

Here's the million-dollar question: Is Target a buy ahead of earnings next week? I believe so. Here are my reasonings:

Relentless Traffic, Both Online and in Stores

The pandemic changed shopper behaviors quite a bit. More people are now shopping online; 40% of US online adults find it more enjoyable than shopping in stores.

At Target, in-person foot traffic has increased by double digits in January (10.7%) and February (10.5%), and nearly 7% in March (6.9%), which is especially notable since the broader segment saw visits dip into decline as a result of rising gas prices.

In March 2022, Target.com received 192.2 million visits with an average session duration of 9 minutes. Compared with Costco (COST), Costco.com received only 85.7 million visits with an average session duration of 7 minutes.

Compared to Walmart (WMT), the world's largest retailer, Target barely holds a candle to Walmart's revenue, number of stores, and best bargains. But for what Target lacks in metrics, it makes up for in shopping experiences. In this day and age where shoppers have options, Target offers premium design-forward products that can attract and keep its customer base loyal and returning for more.

Despite Headwinds, Maintains Margins

Supply chain issues have become a growing concern over the past year, not only for Target but the entire retail landscape. However, Target has been able to use its size and scale to grow its sales, and I believe it is in an excellent position to navigate supply chain turmoil.

Target in Q4:

Net Sales $31 billion Comp Sales: +8.9% Operating income $2.1 billion Operating margin 6.8% Inventory growth: +30.5%

Source: Target investor materials

At the end of the day, it comes to margins. At a 6% margin, Target's profit margin is in line with the rest of the industry.

Great Entry Point

Target's return-on-assets of 12.9% are among the industry's best returns. It outperformed 84% of its industry peers. The average industry Return on Assets is 7.98%. The same can be said of Target's Return on Equity of 54.2%, compared with the industry average of 30.6%.

The stock is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2, making it a cheaper alternative to Walmart (30.3) and Costco (39.4).

Investors should also look at this stock as a reliable dividend payer in a recession-resilient industry. Target pays out 22.3% of its income as dividends and has done so for at least 10 years, which is a reliable track record.

Yearly Income/FCF/Dividend (Finviz.com)

On a technical level, an inverse head & shoulder pattern is forming on the weekly chart; a bullish pattern that suggests a reversal for the upside may be imminent. There is strong support at the $210-215 level. Perhaps, in the short-term, the stock can see more downside, but there is strong support at around $205.

Target Weekly Chart (Finviz.com)

Target reports 1Q earnings on May 18th.

Conclusion

Target stock has been hammered recently, down 16% from recent highs. Wall Street analysts expect a YoY decline in earnings on higher revenues for the quarter that ended April 2022. I believe Target may keep its nice streak of earnings estimate surprises despite this bearish sentiment. The fundamental and technical analysis of the stock all suggest that current levels may be an excellent entry to buy Target.