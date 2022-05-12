Vizio Continues Focus On Content Platform As Inflation Bites
Summary
- Vizio Holding Corp. went public in March 2021, raising around $257 million in gross proceeds in a U.S. IPO.
- The firm makes smart TVs, other electronics and operates a content platform.
- VZIO has been hit hard by device cost increases and lowered inventory as it seeks to diversify revenue to its content platform.
- I'm on Hold for VZIO until it can show topline growth and improving operating results.
A Quick Take On Vizio Holding Corp.
Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) went public in March 2021, raising approximately $257 million in gross proceeds from an IPO that priced at $21.00 per share.
The firm designs smart electronics and offers a related content platform to consumers.
With slow total revenue growth, increasing device costs and challenges with procuring inventory, VZIO is in a tough spot in 2022.
I’m on Hold for VZIO as we wait and watch how the company executes in a difficult environment.
Vizio Holding Overview
Irvine, California-based Vizio was founded to develop Smart TVs along with its SmartCast operating system to better enable consumers to 'search, discover and access a broad array of content.’
Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO William Wang, who was previously CEO of PGS OEM, a distributor of computer monitors.
The company’s primary offerings include:
Televisions
Sound bars
Platform+
The firm sells its televisions through online retailers and in major retail stores such as Amazon, Best Buy, Sam's Club, Target, Walmart and Costco.
VZIO says it monetizes its Platform+ through a combination of advertising, data licensing, embedded content distribution, transactions and promotions.
Vizio’s Market & Competition
According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for Smart TVs was an estimated $135.5 billion in 2016.
A research report by Mordor Intelligence forecasts that the Smart TV market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2026.
The main drivers for this expected growth are continued new product development and integration with content offerings and the connected home.
Also, below is a chart showing the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the U.S. Smart TV market:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
VZIO’s Recent Financial Performance
Topline revenue by quarter has been uneven over the past 5-quarter period:
Gross profit by quarter has trended lower during the same period:
Operating income by quarter has worsened well into negative territory:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have followed a partially similar trajectory as that of operating income over the past 5 quarters:
(Source data for above GAAP financial charts)
In the past 12 months, VZIO’s stock price has dropped 71.3 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’ fall of 4.8 percent, as the chart below indicates:
Valuation Metrics For Vizio
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization
|
$1,540,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$1,100,000,000
|
Price / Sales
|
0.62
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
0.52
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
0.00
|
Operating Cash Flow [TTM]
|
$41,900,000
|
Revenue Growth Rate [TTM]
|
3.99%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.22
(Source)
Commentary On Vizio
In its last earnings call (transcript), covering Q4 2021’s results, management highlighted that the company has maintained its Smart TV market share as one of the top three brands while growing its U.S. national sales organization markedly over 2021.
The firm also continued to focus on its dual hardware + platform offering by expanding the available content through its WatchFree+ offering, with almost 50% of its SmartCast users watching through the service.
VZIO is also providing its viewing data products to 5 out of the 7 biggest TV measurement companies as part of its monetization efforts.
As to its financial results, its Platform Plus revenue grew 74% year-over-year to $105 million versus device revenue of $524 million.
Device revenues ‘faced headwinds from logistical latencies and elevated product demand comparisons to Q4 2020’, which means revenues from device sales dropped due to difficulty in gaining inventory, since total revenue fell during the quarter.
Notably though, ARPU reached $21.68, an increase of 67% year-over-year, due in part to expanded quality content through its WatchFree+ offering.
Looking ahead, management expects to improve its promotional offerings and merchandising tactics while it seeks volume discounts from its suppliers to offset the negative effects from inflation on its cost of goods sold.
However, the trend is currently not VZIO’s friend, with lower topline revenue and dropping gross profit indicating the twin problems of lower device sales and higher device costs.
One area to watch for interested prospective investors is ARPU growth from its WatchFree+ system.
I think VZIO is right to continue to focus on this recurring revenue stream approach but the difficulty will be in the costs for that content versus its ability to monetize it through advertising and to a lesser extent, data licensing.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is continued high inflationary pressures on its device cost structure.
With slow total revenue growth, increasing costs and challenges with procuring inventory, VZIO is in a tough spot in 2022.
I’m on Hold for VZIO as we wait and watch how the firm executes in a difficult environment.
