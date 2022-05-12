Panic On Wall Street

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

This market we are in feels terrible for most investors, and there is a lot of fear out there now.

The market always overshoots, together with the sentiment of investors. While we were at peak bullishness in July and November of last year, right now, the bears have definitely taken over.

Ycharts

This is the chart of the AAII (American Association of Individual Investors) with the same data.

AAII

If you look at the longer term, you see that bearish sentiment last week was even lower than during the pandemic and any other moment in the previous 10 years.

YCharts

The last time we saw the level of bearishness of last week was during the Great Financial Crisis, and even then, it was short.

This is starting to look like one of those once-in-a-decade events. This level of bearishness and these huge drops are not what you often see. We might be at the beginning (or middle) of a full-blown crash, even in the indexes, unless the economic news gets better fast.

The S&P 500 has the worst YTD return ever, except for 1962. Some people still put their heads in the sand and say that this is normal, but it's not. This is not a growth stocks crash, as some say, this is a crash unfolding.

The S&P 500 (SPY) is now nearing a bear market, and the Nasdaq (QQQ) is knee-deep in a bear market.

Data by YCharts

What we see now, contrary to before, is that the biggest market cap stocks are all down substantially too, including FANMAG (Facebook, Apple, Netflix, Microsoft, Amazon and Google). (FB) (AAPL) (NFLX) (MSFT) (AMZN) (GOOGL) (GOOG).

Data by YCharts

Some sectors are crushed as a whole. Look at these drops, for example, these ETFs of e-commerce (EBIZ), cloud computing (SKYY), fintech (FINX), biotechnology (IBB) and communication services (XLC).

Data by YCharts

Investing for the long term

There are different investment styles, but I always look at the really long term. My investment horizon is at least 20 years and I invest primarily through a buy-and-verify method. That means that I hold until the thesis is completely broken. I also add money to my portfolio every two weeks, now even a bit more than usual because of the crash.

If you can add money now, it's great that you can lower your cost base in great companies. But even if you can't, things will be OK as long as your time horizon is long enough and you pick stocks of the best companies. I know it feels scary and it could go on for several more months (or not, we don't know), but we will get out of this eventually. The best time to buy is when it feels the worst.

Value investing as a category has underperformed growth investing for more than a decade. That doesn't mean that you couldn't buy great value stocks during that period. Even if growth stocks would underperform for several years starting now, you will be able to have excellent growth stocks. But because this is going so fast and vicious, I don't think this will last for years, rather a few months. That's just an opinion, of course, which could be wrong. After all, I don't know what the market will do and nobody knows, although there are many people out there who claim they do know. Make sure that you understand very well that it's just their opinion too.

In investing, there is always a lot of uncertainty involved, but history shows that investing at such times is very scary over the short run but rewarding over the long run, even though it feels like throwing good money after bad now. Of course, it could worsen before it gets better, but if you invest for the long term, you don't have to time the exact bottom to have great future returns.

I know that some of you might get desperate (or angry) by only reading 'great future returns' as that feels impossible now. But this has happened so many times before and each and every time, the market has gone up again, even after 2008-2009, when the whole financial system was on the brink of collapsing.

I know that some of you might think that this is true for the whole market but not for all individual stocks, and of course, that is true. Some stocks might never see their all-time highs again. Skillz (SKLZ) is a likely candidate, and probably Peloton (PTON) unless the new CEO does everything perfectly (and even then). Yes, those are losers that I picked and whose management completely screwed up. But, that's just a part of investing and people calling out other people for their losers have probably as many losers as the ones they react to. I will pick many more losers, and so will you. That's just part of the game.

But others will go back to their all-time highs and keep multiplying from there over time and these will make your portfolio outperform over time... as long as you can do the simplest thing in investing that is the hardest: holding on to your stocks. It is so hard because you are now getting negative feedback both from your portfolio, all media outlets and other investors. So you have to go against the grain and find your own path.

There is a lot of negativity now about growth stocks and stocks in general. But do you really believe that people will not shop online more in the future? Do you think companies will go back from the cloud to on-prem? Can you imagine people going back to cash from their fintech apps? Of course not. These trends are firmly intact and growing.

In hindsight, you can say that a lot of stocks in these sectors were overvalued during the pandemic. But for a while, it looked as if only tech could thrive because of the pandemic. Everything else was suffering from the lockdowns. But a substantial part of stocks that got a boost from the pandemic are already valued lower than in pre-pandemic times now. It's fancy now to say that these stocks deserve that but that's throwing out the baby with the bathwater. For example, a stock like Disney (DIS) has now a lower price than it had when everything shut down in March 2020. That's a headscratcher, to say the least.

As Mr. Market is always excessive in his reactions, we might see even more downside, but that doesn't mean that the stocks crashing so hard now are doomed forever. Too many investors underestimate what can happen over three years. Companies can look completely different, both in a bad and good way. Nobody can predict the future, we can only look at the information that we have right now and try to follow the lines. Some lines will be broken but some will lead to great returns.

Investor psychology

You have probably seen this graph before, but I think it's crucial to look at it with yourself in mind.

Typical investor

This is another representation that also clearly shows what's typically happening with investors:

Toptal

I also copy a few of the explanations of the terms here. I'm not sure which one is most applicable now, but I get the general feeling we are in PANIC now, approaching capitulation.

Toptal

Michael Batnick showed a graph with the psychology of a bear market:

The Irrelevant Investor

I think that this quote by Benjamin Graham, The Dean Of Wall Street and Warren Buffett's mentor says a lot too:

The investor's chief problem-and even his worst enemy-is likely to be himself.

And let's throw in from Warren Buffett himself:

Unless you can watch your stock holding decline by 50% without becoming panic-stricken, you should not be in the stock market.

The remedy

What all great long-term investors have in common is that they are unphased by market movements, sit on their hands when nobody else can, and have the patience when everybody else is freaking out. You won't see Warren Buffett get angry at the market. He has commented in the past repeatedly that he hopes for markets to go down constantly, as he knows that his competitive advantages play out very well then: patience, equanimity and emotional detachment. He has seen so many cycles in his life and he knows that in the end, everything will be alright as long as you don't react overly emotionally.

Bears are triumphing now, repeating all sorts of variations of "told you so!". Please don't let them take away your perspective. This chart might help you a bit.

Ritzholds Wealth Management Blog

Psychology is critical in investing, and some knowledge might help you. People always refer to the "big" moments, moments everyone can remember. The Covid Crash in February and March 2020, the Great Recession in 2008-2009, the dotcom crash in 1999-2001, the SaaSpocalypse in Q4 of 2018, and yes, what is happening right now. Because these events are so memorable, we think they are highly probable, which they are not. They are sporadic.

In October 2020, I made this calculation. I'm not updating it here, as it will only be more in favor of positive years.

Made by the author

76% of years in investing are up, 24.4% are down. The average up is also more than the average down. But still, a lot of investors pay much more attention to the downside than to the upside.

Conclusion

Of course, right now, it really doesn't feel good if you started investing recently, but the market will go up again. It always has. And the best growth stocks will go up much more, just as they have fallen much more than the average of the market now. Volatility has always been a characteristic of many high-performing stocks. In his excellent book 100 Baggers, Chris Mayer highlights 365 companies increasing 10,000% or more. Without any single exception, all of them have gone down at least 50%, most a lot more and several times.

I know that many investors have difficulties seeing the light in the distance now, but I also know that many investors have seen this story before and know that this too shall look like an opportunity one day, just like all other previous big drops have.

I think it's essential to know that you are not alone with your fears and doubt, but I hope you can avoid the typical mistakes investors make, even though you shouldn't be angry with yourself if you make mistakes. Investing is a constant learning process that makes it so interesting.

I hope this article can help you a bit to place what's going on now in a broader context and that it might help with some pressure relief.

Stay strong!

In the meantime, keep growing!