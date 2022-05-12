DjelicS/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) has the potential to add considerable profits from its retail gasoline sales and convenience store margins. It plans to expand its operation by adding more gas stations and convenience stores, buying back shares, and maintaining a steady dividend. If they deliver on their company plan, the stock has a minimum 18% upside potential.

Background

Murphy USA engages in running gas stations and convenience stores under the Murphy and QuickChek brands. According to the company management, MUSA is uniquely advantaged in the current environment because it requires less fuel margin to offset the higher fuel costs and it plans to utilize the extra profits to reinvest in its business to boost future profitability. In addition to fuel, Murphy USA plans to grow its reduced-risk tobacco product offering in the convenience store, which is likely to boost its profitability for tobacco product sales. As shown below, the tobacco margin of around $200 million in 2015 has expanded to nearly $300 million in 2021, 16% of which is due to reduced-risk tobacco products.

MUSA Margins Through Reduced-Risk Tobacco Products

The profits generated by Murphy USA are allocated as follows: 54% share repurchase, 4% dividend, and 42% capital expenditures, as shown below. Share repurchases boost share price by attracting investors. The return on capital expenditure for MUSA ranges between 10 to 23%, depending on both the type of expenditure and the price of gasoline.

MUSA Capital Allocation Plan

Company Fundamentals

Analyzing the company balance sheet, we see that MUSA has maintained a steady amount of cash ranging from $170 million in 2017 to $256 million in 2021. The company's total assets have nearly doubled going from $2.3 billion in 2017 to $4.05 billion in 2021. During the same time, the company's liabilities have more than doubled as well, owing largely to a doubling of long-term debt increase from $861 million in 2017 to $1.7 billion in 2021. As a result, the company's total liabilities have only increased modestly from $738 million in 2017 to $807 million in 2021.

Balance Sheet

Looking at MUSA income statement, we see that the revenue has increased from $12.8 billion in 2017 to $17.4 billion in 2022. The company EBITDA has more than doubled, going from $402 million in 2017 to $817 million in 2021. The profit after tax has also nearly doubled from $156 million to $297 million in 2021.

Income Statement

Benchmarking the company revenue vs. the price of gasoline shown below, we see that when the price of gasoline went from around $1.75 per gallon in 2019 to $1.25 per gallon in 2020, the revenue dropped from $14 billion in 2019 to $11.3 billion in 2020. In 2021, the average price of gasoline was around $2.25 per gallon, which led to a boost in revenue to $17.4 billion.

Historical Price of Gasoline - 5 years

Company Valuation

With price of gasoline as high as $3.64 per gallon in March 2022, the company issued new guidance that it anticipates generating $200 million (+25%) more EBITDA by 2026 and expects to increase its net income by 107.6%, to $494 million. Factoring these projections into the company discounted cash flow model, we see that the stock has 18% upside potential.

Company Fair Value Price Revenue Estimates

Competitor Analysis and Investment Risk

If the company is unable to achieve its management guidance targets, then we will likely see a considerable reduction in the price of MUSA shares. To perform this analysis, we look at the sector median PE multiples, which range between 8.95 times trailing PE and 8.65 times forward PE. MUSA, with a trailing PE of 14.7 times and a forward PE of 13.8 times would likely experience a reversion towards the sector median. This would imply that the company share price drops to $145 to $152 per share.

Fair Value Price Based on Competitors

Conclusion

With a sustained high price of gasoline, MUSA expects to add considerable revenue in 2022, which it plans to reinvest in a way that rewards both short and long term investors. It has an upside potential of around 18% as a retailer. Investors should consider adding MUSA to their portfolio to improve their overall returns.