ogichobanov/iStock via Getty Images

If we look at a technical chart of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG), we can see that shares remain firmly below their 200-day moving average of approximately $41.13 per share. Furthermore, it is disappointing to see that shares failed to gain any type of traction after the company's first quarter convincing sales ($1.32 billion) and earnings ($0.66 per share) beat. Shares at present are fighting to stay above support at approximately the $35 level and have plenty of work to do to punch through the depicted down-cycle trend-line below.

Leggett & Platt's Technical Chart (Stockcharts.com)

Given the fact that the trailing GAAP earnings multiple now comes in under 12 and the dividend yield now comes in at 4.8%, long-standing shareholders will undoubtedly be eyeing up the opportunity to add to their positions here. In one way, this is understandable. The company has paid out consecutive annual dividends for almost half a century now where total return gains have been impressive, to say the least.

This can result in long-term shareholders viewing this stock through rose-colored glasses in the expectation that Leggett & Platt will do what it always has done which is to execute. A good question though at this juncture would be to ask oneself if LEG's share price action on the technical chart is pointing to something more sinister. We can decipher this by looking at the company's total return potential and not just focusing on the very generous 4.8% dividend yield.

First off and most important. Is Leggett & Platt in a position today to maintain and grow its dividend? From an earnings standpoint - definitely. Over the past four quarters, management paid out $1.68 per share in dividends whereas earnings came in at $2.96 per share over the same period. This gives us a pay-out ratio of approximately 57% which is fine. The forward-looking pay-out ratio is also very close to this mark as earnings are expected to come in more or less flat in fiscal 2022. Therefore, given LEG has run higher pay-out ratios in the past years, no big red signs as of yet here.

However, looking at earnings alone is not sufficient as the income statement contains non-cash costs which can skew the results in one's favor for example. Cash is essentially what pays the dividend and here we see that LEG's free cash flow of $220 million over the past four quarters did not cover the $221 million of dividend payments paid out during this period. Why is this important? Well, free cash flow is most likely the most important financial metric in investing. If a firm is generating plenty of it and then using that cash flow to better its position through strategic investments, then the stock should over the long haul improve its position from a value perspective.

On the contrary, when there is a lack of free cash flow, growing the company becomes far more difficult as one is depending on existing assets to keep on growing sales and earnings at attractive growth rates. Finally, when there is negative free cash flow, holes must be consistently plugged in the financials to keep operations going. Suffice it to say, given the need to service LEG's $2+ billion debt load in a rising interest rate environment and the real need now to stock increasing inventory levels ($1+ billion reported in Q1), free cash flow generation will remain difficult if present trading conditions persist.

In terms of forward-looking guidance, the projected bottom-line estimate of approximately $2.85 is based on improvements in Automotive, Aerospace, Work Furniture & Hydraulic Cylinders as well as better efficiencies in Bedding. This really is the issue. What if the company's expectations do not work out as planned and estimates continue to get dialed down? $230 million in expected dividend payments in 2022 is a large chunk of change in a bear market scenario which definitely means the payout could indeed be cut to release some badly needed cash for other purposes.

Therefore, to sum up, although Leggett & Platt's current valuation, dividend yield, and dividend payout ratio (earnings) may look compelling at present, investors should not ignore the stock's current technicals which seem to be pricing in further weakness. Watch consensus numbers as a strength here should finally put a floor in the share price. We look forward to continued coverage.