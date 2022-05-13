spooh/E+ via Getty Images

The last couple of weeks have been turbulent for broader markets. We got a massive rally last week, followed by a selling spree into this week. I'm not a crypto nut, but even I have been watching the so-called "stable coins" implode and wonder what chain reaction that could set off. When volatility gets worse and people get nervous on the state of markets, it reminds me why I have started to prioritize income over the last year.

Investment Thesis

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) is one of my favorite investments and is currently my second-largest position. I have no intention of selling any units and I look forward to collecting a growing distribution for years to come. The yield sits at a juicy 8.7%, which is rare for any investment in the era of negative real interest rates. Shares are still undervalued at 8.7x cash flows, and the company continued its repurchase program in Q1. Shares are materially undervalued below $50, and investors with some cash to put to work might want to consider buying units of Magellan.

The Business

Magellan operates 9,800 miles of pipelines in the middle of the US. They primarily transport gasoline and diesel, but also have pipelines that transport crude oil as well. They have kept their leverage ratio below 4x and the distribution coverage above 1.2x, which has been a priority of the management team. I included a slide below showing some of Magellan's peers. There is a lot going on with the visual, but you can see that many other midstream companies have had to cut their distribution, sometimes more than once.

Midstream Distributions (magellanlp.com)

With Magellan, you have a proven management with capital allocation skills. When you look at the quality of the business and the management and compare it to the valuation, there is a serious disconnect in my opinion.

Valuation

The main driver of the bullish thesis on Magellan is the valuation. If you ask me, Magellan is materially undervalued below $50 per unit. Units currently trade at 8.7x cash flows, which is well below the average multiple of 11.3x. We could see a further selloff if the market stays volatile, but for long-term investors, there is a wide margin of safety with Magellan.

Price/Cash Flow (fastgraphs.com)

I think it's only a matter of time before units head for $60, especially now that valuations are starting to matter again. While investors wait for that to happen, Magellan continues to buy back units and payout generous distributions.

Another Distribution and More Buybacks

In Q1, Magellan repurchased a little more than 1M units for just under $48 a unit. They spent $50M in the quarter and have $650M remaining on the current authorization. On the earnings call, management said that they plan to continue to repurchase units using excess cash flow, so I think we will see the repurchases continue, especially at or below the current prices. They also are expecting that the sale of their independent refined product terminals will close at some time in Q2, which could provide more ammunition for the repurchase program.

If you are already a Magellan investor, you will know that the distribution gets paid today. One of the things that separates Magellan from other lower-quality MLPs is that they have raised the distribution for 20 consecutive years. Some investors prioritize dividend growth, and to be fair, Magellan's distribution growth is much slower now than it was in the previous decade. If you prioritize current income, Magellan could be a good fit with its cheap valuation and juicy 8.7% yield.

Conclusion

My portfolio is an interesting mix of income investments and speculations. Magellan is a significant chunk of my portfolio and I plan to hold for a long time. The distribution growth might not be that impressive, but I like everything else about the company. You can buy Magellan with a dirt-cheap valuation for a company with important assets and a tax-advantaged 8.7% yield with a sizable buyback program. In a volatile market, I think more investors will look to income as a shelter in the storm, and Magellan's proven management team and place in the energy sector make it a logical option for investors.

Note: Investors should be aware that Magellan is an MLP that requires a K-1 tax form.