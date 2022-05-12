Koki Nagahama/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) has recently jumped on the news for easing CCP scrutiny and collaboration with SEC. However, even though the news proposes a positive political development, it wasn't a catalyst factor to support BABA stock above the $100 level, despite the temporary surge in shares. Therefore, the market remains very sensitive to political updates, and investors are not convinced of Beijing's intentions.

In previous articles, I have emphasized that Alibaba's shares are driven purely by sentiment and political developments rather than the company's underlying fundamentals. Thus, having a solid understanding of the CCP, US-China relations and other interrelated factors tied to Alibaba is vital for developing expectations of the stock price movements.

While many investors and analysts are fixating on Alibaba's fundamentals which is the most prudent way to assess an investment, those factors are no longer relevant under the current political environment. Therefore, investors should prioritize understanding Alibaba's and China's politics over 'deceiving' fundamentals.

Trading BABA on the news might be an investment strategy for day traders, and if you are an investor with a short-term investment horizon, you might reconsider prior investing with BABA. However, I remain invested with BABA for the long term. Moreover, the recent political developments that provided a strong vote of confidence reaffirmed the strong buy rating at current share price levels.

Clear Signs of Positive Development

In a recent article from South China Morning Post, an Alibaba company, the publisher highlighted China's new policies to support Big Tech platforms. The CCP's crackdown has wiped out an outrageous amount of about $2 trillion from Chinese tech stocks for months, but the positive news created a sizable but temporary pop in all KWEB ETF constituents. Justifiably, China remains uninvestable for many investors, and there is still a long way to go until Chinese financial markets rebuild trust to attract foreign capital.

Connecting The Dots Two Years Later

Following the ANT Group's IPO cancellation back in 2020, for many, China has become uninvestable due to political uncertainty and the prolonged regulatory crackdown. Almost two years later, the tight regulation and increased compliance costs have already been reflected in the company's financials, but the direction only gets clearer from here on out.

Favorably, a delisting for BABA is unlikely, as explained in an earlier article. According to US regulation, the company needs to control at least 66% of shareholder votes for voluntary delisting, implying that Alibaba needs around $91 billion for share repurchases and passing the resolution. However, suppose the price drops to $70; in that case, some may argue that the company could be forced to partially or fully deploy its nearly $78 billion in cash reserves in conjunction with additional debt or equity financing to buy back its shares and eventually delist from the NYSE. However, this argument would be valid in the absence of a cooperation plan between US-Chinese regulators.

Alibaba responded wisely by efficiently deploying its massive cash reserves to boost its buyback program to $25 billion despite the meltdown. As a result, this will meaningfully support the stock price in the medium term while richly remunerating patient long-term investors.

Regulations Have Not Crashed Alibaba As Expected

Undoubtedly, the anti-monopoly rules enacted have interfered with Alibaba's economic moat and have increased competition which is reflected in the diminishing margins. However, despite the regulatory hurdles with elevated compliance costs, the company has already built an empire. Its strong competitive advantage is supported by the profound network effects, automated logistics infrastructure, leading monetization strategies, and market share dominance.

Easing Regulation & The New Norm

America's corporations and lobbies have become too powerful and exert significant influence over political decisions, signaling a 'Corporate Democracy' system or 'Corpocracy'. To that effect, American corporations have gained a disproportionate power in the society that can manipulate the market as they wish, but the US has not taken sufficient measures regulating big tech, data protection, or implementing strong anti-competitive practices. On the contrary, the Western world views China's measures as catastrophic for capitalism, despite China's aim to develop a sustainable and healthy infrastructure for global business activity.

Thus, news about China's easing regulations on Big Tech has given strong confidence in the market. However, it remains to be seen in action how easing will unfold and whether the CCP will maintain its stance in supporting the financial markets and China's tech companies. Similar to the "Brussels Effect," which caused a spillover effect globally with enhanced regulation for compliance with GDPR rules, China is about to create the "Beijing Effect", with the provision of enhanced regulation rewriting global economic rules.

China's economy is poised to surpass US's by 2030, and international companies cannot afford to lose access to this growing market. As a result, sooner or later, global companies will be forced to comply with Chinese law and practices, similar to what happened with GDPR, leading 8 out of 10 American companies to comply with GDPR rules. To that effect, Mr. Market is being too harsh with China's developments as any news coming out has a short-term pump effect on Alibaba, but it's not enough to maintain the stock price above the $100 level. Alibaba is the 4th largest Chinese company by market capitalization, and the company will grow in line with China, Southeast Asia, and global markets.

What Investors Should Expect

In the recent quarter, the softening of domestic spending has negatively affected Alibaba's revenue growth. Moreover, this quarter the global supply chain disruption, the Russia-Ukraine war, and domestic Covid restrictions further extend the short-term headwinds. Thus, BABA is heading towards difficult times, and the upcoming quarterly results might not be that strong.

According to Jika.io, the most correlated domain is aliexpress.com, but the relationship remains relatively weak, which accounts for the company's top three domain names. Indeed, Alibaba is a technology conglomerate with many subsidiaries across e-commerce, logistics, media and entertainment, cloud computing, fintech, and other sectors. As a result, it would be debatable whether traffic analytics would be strong enough to develop a reasonable prediction.

jika.io Alibaba domains' traffic (jika.io)

For instance, taking aliexpress.com as a leading traffic indicator, the organic traffic in the last quarter remained relatively flat with no significant movements. Moreover, the downward trend in the latest quarter has stabilized with no further drops in traffic volumes. On the contrary, taobao.com and alibaba.com reported minor declines since March.

Aliexpress.com Traffic (semrush.com)

On a longer horizon, the organic traffic for alibaba.com peaked in November 2021, a year after the ANT Group IPO suspension and the regulatory crackdown. Inevitably the anti-monopoly practices have opened up competition for Alibaba and have also drained valuable human capital resources during the compliance period. Nevertheless, Alibaba reported 953 million annual active users in the latest quarter, and it is on track to reach the one billion mark this quarter, dominating the far majority of the 1.2 billion online population market.

Alibaba.com Traffic (semrush.com)

Alibaba Cloud Is Stronger Than Ever

Remarkably, Alibaba has managed within two years to expand its global market share from 5% to nearly 10% by May 2022, surpassing Google cloud, being behind Amazon and Microsoft. Undoubtedly, cloud computing has become a commodity, and Alibaba's superiority in cloud infrastructure, server chips, and RISC-V will be the ultimate drivers of its future growth. Moreover, China's cloud infrastructure is expected to double in three years, and considering Alibaba's nearly 40% domestic market share, the company is well-poised to capitalize on the upside.

China cloud infrastructure services spend forecast (www.chinainternetwatch.com)

Concluding Thoughts

The market continues to test the patience of BABA's investors. Despite the continuing stock market meltdown, Alibaba is a business I feel comfortable with being invested in through the bear market. Winston Churchill famously said, "Never let a good crisis go to waste," and the political fiasco with China's regulatory crackdown and now the bear market has put one of the best businesses in the world on sale, trading at a deep discount. Intelligent investors with long-term investment horizons might consider jumping on this opportunity as we navigate through the storm.