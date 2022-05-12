Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

I have admired and loved the Chipotle Mexican Grill's (NYSE:CMG) business for some time. However, in spite of my love for it, I do not believe Chipotle's current valuation is attractive to investors, despite being a wonderful business. Over the long run, I believe that buying at current levels will have to bake in significant amounts of bullish end-state price/net income multiples for the business. While this might surprise to the upside, I would recommend it as a hold for those who have already bought in some time ago, and would recommend it as a no-go for those who have yet to acquire any shares.

CMG should be a business most people have no trouble understanding. Some of you might even eat your food on a regular basis if you are a U.S. citizen or if you've been to the United States.

Its business model is simple: Make good Mexican food and sell it for as much as they can afford to. They even have specialized meals.

At the core, it's still pretty straightforward: sell Mexican food for as much as you can afford to.

Financial Highlights

Note: All numbers here are taken from the company's full-year 2021 annual report. I prefer to use full-year figures for more reliable data forecasting.

The restaurant business is a simple one to understand. Drivers of the business's success can be reduced down to:

number of restaurants average revenue per restaurant cash on cash returns per restaurant

All three metrics for CMG are stunning. Here's the number of restaurants they've operated historically.

Restaurant count over the years for chipotle (author)

That's right: Chipotle started off with a mere 489 restaurants in 2005 and has steadily grown its store count to nearly 3,000. Revenues have gone along for the ride.

Chipotle revenue over the years (author)

Chipotle revenue per restaurant over the years (author)

The statistic here is stunning; when a restaurant business is expanding, it's common to see revenue per restaurant actually dip briefly as new openings take time to ramp up to full capacity.

Not Chipotle. Per-restaurant revenue has increased about 98% since 2005, despite restaurant count increasing 5x. This cannot simply be luck.

Revenue per restaurant has climbed steadily and is now past pre-E. coli outbreak levels, even with the pandemic raging on in 2020/2021/2022. Net income levels and margins have also gone up.

Chipotle net income over the years (author)

Chipotle gross margin and net income margin over the years (author)

And with it, earnings per share levels have gone up as well.

Chipotle EPS (author)

What Drives Chipotle's Profitability?

At the core, it's Chipotle's brand that drives profitability.

Food sales via Delivery Apps Chipotle dominates (Edison discovers)

This shows up in dominating fashion when we look at food ordered.

Market share of food deliveries (Edison discovers)

It's a pity I don't have numbers for 2020-22, but judging by the levels of rising revenues along with Chipotle reporting their own increased digital sales, I'd expect the market share to have expanded or at least stayed the same.

Two-Year Payback Period Or Less On New Restaurants

The return on a newly built restaurant is everything. On average, it takes between three and five years for a restaurant to pay off its initial investment. That's about 15%-20% return on investments.

According to management, Chipotle is currently averaging 50% returns on new restaurants. That's how strong the brand is. Is management being accurate? Well, let's see.

According to Chipotle's annual reports, as of 2021 they spent an average of $1.1 million in development and new construction costs. According to this release by Chipotle, restaurant-level operating margin was 22.6%. I'm using rough numbers here, but 2021 average revenue per restaurant was about $2.54 million. That nets to about $574k. On about $1.1 million of new build/renovation costs, that nets about 52% cash on cash returns (pre-tax calculations).

I'd say that's pretty close. So, I can't say management is trying to hoodwink investors. More importantly, we now know that Chipotle, at the granular level, is able to reinvest all profits earned at close to 50% returns on average (pre-tax and capital expenditures, etc.).

Why Are Chipotle's Base Unit Economics So Important?

Charlie Munger had an insight once that said in the long run, the return an investor gets from a business will roughly equal the return the business itself earns on invested capital.

What a business earns on capital is what investors earn over the very long run

There's an excellent thread on the dynamics of this by @10-k Diver on Twitter and I highly recommend you check it out.

Basically, Chipotle is able to invest $1.1 million into opening a new restaurant and, within the first year on average, get back 52% of it. By year two, on a very rough basis, the restaurant has paid for itself. By year three, everything after operating and maintenance costs drops to the bottom line as profits.

This simple dynamic is why Chipotle has managed to grow revenues 6x and grow net incomes 9x - an unusually high amount. For the sake of comparison, Shake Shack (SHAK), being similarly company-operated and similarly American-based, increased revenues 12x but still reports negative net income.

Poor restaurant-level economics cannot be masked by high revenue growth. The restaurant is the base building block of the business. If that is an unhealthy, cash flow negative business, opening new restaurants rarely lead to better profitability.

Growth Drivers

What drives Chipotle growth (author)

Return on capital and incremental return on capital will ultimately drive the business profits, which in turn drive Chipotle's share price.

Return on capital and returns on incremental capital invested will also in turn be driven by three more factors:

Chipotle memberships: net sales Chipotle digital kitchens: net margins Chipotlanes: net sales/margins

Growth Driver No. 1: Chipotle Memberships

Chipotle Digital Offering (Chipotle)

Memberships are a new thing, but growth in Chipotle loyalty rewards membership is hardly slow-starting. Started in March 2019, Chipotle had approximately 8 million loyalty rewards members as of the end of the first year, and currently has more than 26.5 million members. This is important for several reasons:

Frequency and size of ordering: Loyalty Reward members buy more frequently as they get updates and new offerings plus discounts. Transcripts have repeatedly noted loyalty members buy more often and buy heavier ticket items. Easier testing of new menus and flavors before market-wide launch leads to less chances of failure. Greater customer awareness: Apparently, less than 5% of Chipotle's customers were familiar with their digital operations pre-2019. This is changing. Obviously, 26.5m members to send an update out to for new menu items/offerings is a pretty big deal compared to launching it out across restaurants and hoping customers notice. Edwin Kye noted that members need about 1,250 points to get a free entrée, which yields to about a 7%-8% discount on items bought by loyalty reward members. I don't know about you, but if there's a place I love with food I like, I definitely feel better buying more from that place with a discount/future freebies. This makes Chipotle's customers stickier. It's a win-win.

Growth Driver No. 2: Digital Kitchens

Chipotle Digital Kitchens (Chipotle)

Restaurants and eateries are what they are: The formula for profit is basically how many tables you can turn in a day, notwithstanding takeout. But what if your food is so popular you go from being a restaurant eat-in/takeout to being pure takeout only?

There are several advantages to this:

smaller footprint, fewer renovation costs digital ordering reduces customer friction, so faster transaction time overall; kitchen serves to simply hand over physical goods higher margins because less space used means less renovation and, more importantly, better efficiency

Chipotle digital kitchens are already up and running and the company is intending to build more wherever the footprint allows.

Growth Driver No. 3: Chipotlanes/Drive-Throughs

Frankly, if you told me adding a drive-through to a food place added a whole new source of profit anywhere in the world, I'd laugh. But in America, it's apparently quite the thing when nearly everyone owns a car.

According to management, new restaurants with drive-throughs/Chipotlanes end up getting 15% more sales than average. 15% isn't chump change when you're dealing with $2.5 million a year, and you're opening hundreds more restaurants with thousands in the pipeline.

Even better, Chipotlanes enhance cash on cash returns. So the cycle of reinvestment gears up faster.

Earnings call quote Chipotle cash on cash returns (Author)

How Much Can Chipotle Compound At?

To figure out what we should pay, we should figure out how much Chipotle can compound at first.

To figure out how much Chipotle can compound at, we need to figure out the reinvestment rate and the return on incremental capital invested. Then, we need to marry those assumptions with what the "end-state" of Chipotle will look like, and whether or not the length of our reinvestment runway makes sense.

While it might seem complicated, bear with me - it's really not.

Chipotle today trades at $1,480.85 per share, or about 64.66x earnings. With approximately $29.85 per share in free cash flow, the stock trades at about 49x free cash flow.

Put another way, that's 50 years to recoup all of your investment, or an approximate return of 2% a year (50 x 2 = 100). Bear in mind, I'm using very rough numbers here.

Here's the thing about compounders - they don't look cheap at all often. And often, people feel like the high multiples (of earnings and free cash flow; in this case, 64.66x earnings and 49x free cash flow) mean that the stock has sort of overreached and is "optically" expensive to buy into.

But like I said, we need to look at the compounding rate of the company, the reinvestment opportunities for earnings, and how far the company can go with said reinvestment opportunities to get a clearer view of the picture.

Reinvestment rate matters Chipotle (author)

I've included above a very rough outlook on the reinvestment rate and the return on incremental capital.

Due to recent mandatory accounting changes, most restaurants are now forced to book lease obligations as debt. $16 billion in debt is something the company must pay one way or another. $16 billion in operating leases is something the company can choose to alter/negotiate/disrupt at any period of time as Chipotle has done, multiple times.

Throughout the entirety of Chipotle's history, it has run without borrowings. Furthermore, even adding in the debt, it doesn't change the relative compounding rate of the business as seen here. Reinvestment rate simply balloons and return on incremental capital drops. But, overall, the approximate compounding rate stays the same at 16.11%.

Reinvestment rate including capital lease obligations (author)

Referring to the above table, per the net income, reinvestment rate over the years has been about 66.86%. Return on that incremental earnings has been about 24.10%. And the approximate compounding rate of the company (reinvestment rate * return on incremental capital invested) should therefore approximate 16.11%, with some variance.

Per management call transcripts as of Q4 2021, they think they can operate at least 7,000 Chipotle outlets in America vs. their current nearly 3,000. Historically, Chipotle has grown store counts at about 100-200 per year. Let's call it 120 stores per year in terms of expansion. And let's say we cap Chipotle stores at 6,000 instead of 7,000. We're doing this to be conservative.

How long can Chipotle compound earnings before it runs out of reinvestment opportunities as it hits max restaurant saturation? Approximately 25 years.

Compounding rate of businesses (10k diver Twitter thread)

Now, let's check out what Chipotle looks like, assuming a below-average, long-term return on capital and return on incremental capital invested, beginning with total capital invested in year one reflecting 2021 numbers. And then we'd push out to year 25, which is the expected year Chipotle can finish building up restaurants.

At 12%:

Compounding rate of Chipotle (author)

Some pointers:

66.86% represents the rough reinvestment rate. Although my above figure puts the return on incremental capital at 24%, I've halved it to 12% to be conservative. I've used 6,000 restaurants expanding at 120 restaurants per year to similarly be conservative about Chipotle's long-term prospects. McDonald's (MCD) has 13k outlets, Starbucks (SBUX) has 15k, Subway 21k, and Taco Bell (YUM) 7k, so with any rational estimate, 6k is a low and reasonable figure.

What do we end up with? About $4,798.82 in net income by year 25 of our investment.

From here we can try to figure out what our investment would be worth if we assign it a low-, mid-, and high-end multiple. For reference, this is at 16%. Yes, net income explodes to $11,507M. And this is still underplaying the 24% we calculated return on incremental capital to be.

Compounding rate of Chipotle (author)

How Much Is Chipotle Worth at the End of 25 years? What Would the Rough Return Rate Per Year Look Like?

We ended the above section with two points of data. At the end of 25 years, we would have:

At 12% return on incremental capital, and 66% reinvestment rate, approximately $4,789.82 in net income. At 16% return on incremental capital, and 66% reinvestment rate, approximately $11,507.51 in net income.

Currently, Chipotle has a market capitalization of $41.49bn, with a current net income of $653M. This means Chipotle currently trades at approximately 63x price to net income.

With $4,789.82 and $11,507.51 in net income, I did a rough calculation of what we could expect based on low-, mid-, and high-end net income multiples. Assuming shares outstanding do not move at 29 million shares, this is what we can expect shares to look like given various price to net income multiples per share.

Implied share price expectations Chipotle (author)

Note that this is pretty nasty. Even with mid-end assumptions of 16% return on incremental capital, we will need to see price/net income multiples stay at 70x just to see a 12.44% CAGR on our investment. This makes for a poor investment.

Of course, we could go bullish, too. We could assume the following:

10k Chipotle restaurants the full 24% return on incremental capital invested high price/net income exit multiples

We would almost certainly be able to earn a decent return on capital. We already have an estimated 12.45% based on just 16% incremental capital returns. But where would the conservatism be then?

This Is Where Price Matters

I personally aim to compound at approximately 20% per year. Yes, a far-off goal. But I'd rather aim high and fall slightly short than aim low and achieve it.

Notice what happens when I lower the initial purchase price from $1480.85 to $740.42, which simulates a drop of 50%.

Implied share price expectations Chipotle (author)

Halving the initial purchase price gives us significantly more room for outperformance. In fact, we start compounding at above 10% once we go past the 20x price to net income multiple. That isn't too shabby, but isn't where we want to be just yet.

What happens when we increase our model's numbers for return on incremental capital to 20% (versus our calculated 24%), and we shift the expected buy price from $1480.85 to $740.42?

Implied share price expectations Chipotle (author)

Returns actually look far more respectable, with 10.41% being the base at 10x price to net income, and surpassing 15.37% at 20x price to net income.

Conclusion

I would say Chipotle is a buy at $740.42. I know this might come as a surprise, but the numbers I've calculated and the assumptions I've made are fairly conservative. If we go with the most bullish assumptions, I'm certain I could justify Chipotle as a worthy investment, but that's not why I'm here.

I am here to say that even though I am a great fan of the business, and even though Charlie Munger himself says we should look to buy wonderful businesses at fair prices, Chipotle is currently a wonderful business at less than fair prices. Assuming a 20% return on incremental capital invested, a 25-year build-out rate, conservative assumptions on total restaurant counts - and giving no considerations to dividends, buybacks, margin improvements, Chipotlane improving cash on cash returns, and digital kitchens improving margins - with maximum conservatism we can safely assume that at $740 - or about approximately -50% from here - we will likely have a more than good chance of seeing 15.37% returns (or higher) on our invested capital.