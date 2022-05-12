Ivan Martynov/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Denali Capital Acquisition

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (DECA) has raised $75 million from an IPO at a price of $10.00 per unit, according to the terms of its most recent S-1/A regulatory filing.

The SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) intends to pursue a merger with a company in the sectors of technology, hospitality and consumer services. Management plans to not merge with any company that is headquartered or has a majority of its business operations in China, Hong Kong or Macau.

Given management’s recent poor SPAC performance track record and lack of specifics about its future focus, it is difficult to get excited about Denali’s prospects at this stage.

I’m on Hold for DECA in the near term.

Denali Capital Sponsor Background

Denali has 2 executives leading its sponsor, Denali Capital Global Investments LLC.

The SPAC is headed by:

- Chief Executive Officer Lei Huang, who is the CEO of US Tiger and is Co-CEO of SPAC TradeUP Global (SAI) and SPAC TradeUP 88 Corp (TUFU).

- Chief Financial Officer You Sun, who has served as CFO of Lake Crystal Energy LLC, an oil and gas company.

The SPAC is the third vehicle by this executive group.

Recent past SPACs by this sponsor group have performed since their IPO as shown below:

TradeUP Global SPAC merged with SAITECH, a Bitcoin mining firm and its stock price has dropped 48% since the close of its combination in April 2022:

SAITECH Stock Price Chart (Seeking Alpha)

The TradeUP 88 Corp. SPAC’s filing for IPO has been declared abandoned by the SEC on May 2, 2022. (Source PDF)

Denali’s SPAC IPO Terms

New York, NY-based Denali sold 7.5 million units of Class A shares and warrants at a price of $10.00 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $75 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

The IPO also provided for one warrant per share, exercisable at $11.50 per share on the later of 30 days after the completion of its initial business combination or 12 months from the closing of the offering and expiring five years after completion of the initial business combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation.

The SPAC has 18 months to complete a merger (initial business combination). If it fails to do so, shareholders will be able to redeem their shares/units for the remaining proceeds from the IPO held in trust.

Stock trading symbols include:

Units (DECAU)

Warrants (DECAW)

Common Stock (DECA)

Founder shares are 20% of the total shares and consist of Class B shares.

The SPAC sponsor also purchased 510,000 units at $10.00 per unit in a private placement.

These private placement units are similar to the public units except there are transfer restrictions until 30 days after the completion of the initial business combination.

Conditions to the SPAC completing an initial business combination include a requirement to purchase one or more businesses equal to 80% of the net assets of the SPAC and a majority of voting interests voting for the proposed combination.

The SPAC may issue additional stock/units to effect a contemplated merger. If it does, then the Class B shares would be increased to retain the sponsor’s 20% equity ownership position.

Commentary About Denali

The SPAC is notable because management has decided not to provide much in the way of specifics as to which industry it will focus its merger efforts on.

The executives of the SPAC have financial industry experience but no obvious background expertise in technology, hospitality or consumer services.

Investing in a SPAC before a proposed business combination is announced is essentially investing in the senior executives of the SPAC, their ability to create value and their previous SPAC track record of returns to shareholders.

So, in a sense, investing in a SPAC can be likened to investing in a venture capital firm as a limited partner.

The cost of that investment is roughly the same, 20% of the upside to the SPAC sponsor, but the time frame for realizing a significant gain can be far faster, a 1- to 3-year time period for a SPAC versus 10 or more years for a typical venture capital fund.

Also, unlike a venture capital fund, a SPAC is liquid, providing public investors with an added liquidity benefit should they need to sell.

In the case of this particular management group, the only previous SPAC track record is a nearly 50% drop in stock price for its recent combination with a Bitcoin mining firm, so management’s track record for delivering positive returns to investors is lacking.

