BeritK/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Despite reducing their distributions around the middle of 2021, wholesale energy distributor Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) was still facing the risks of a liquidity crisis, amplifying with a terrible first quarter inbound when looking ahead into 2022, as my previous article warned. Upon seeing their now released results for the first quarter of 2022, this grim outlook appears to have been averted, with their adjusted EBITDA seeing a strong increase, although, in reality, this was actually skewed by intangible items. Thus when looking ahead, sadly the worst is still coming with their very high distribution yield of 11.02% skating on extremely thin ice.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Author

*Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and also best captures the true impact upon their financial position.

Detailed Analysis

Author

After enduring a painful cash burn during 2021, surprisingly, on the surface, it appears as though 2022 offered a reprieve. Their operating cash flow came in at $92.9m and thus seemingly far away from the terrible quarter that my previous analysis expected. Especially with their adjusted EBITDA of $89.6m increasing a very impressive 45.05% year-on-year versus its previous result of $61.8m during the first quarter of 2021, as per their first quarter of 2022 results announcement. Although, when digging under the surface, their situation is not nearly as bright, with there being two caveats that need to be considered that actually paint a grim picture for the remainder of 2022.

The first caveat is that, during the first quarter of 2022, their adjusted EBITDA included unrealized gains on their inventory of $15.4m. Even more significantly, there were unrealized gains on the value of their natural gas transportation contracts to the sum of $41.9m. Whilst these look good on paper, they offered no help to their tangible financial performance, and thus by extension, no benefit to their cash flow performance, which I feel is more important than adjusted accrual-based metrics.

When looking elsewhere, this dynamic also helps explain why after removing the impacts of their temporary working capital movements, their underlying operating cash flow was only a mere $28.6m during the first quarter of 2022 and thus down an alarming 50.99% year-on-year versus their previous equivalent result of $58.4m during the first quarter of 2021. This forms the second caveat to consider, since it means they saw a relatively large $64.3m working capital draw during the first quarter of 2022 that made their otherwise disappointing cash flow performance appear stronger on the surface, which is particularly concerning given their outlook for the remainder of 2022, as per the commentary from management included below.

"Unfortunately, the remainder of the year doesn't look to get any easier as the projected supply-demand imbalance, implied by the forward curve, suggests the persistence of severe backwardation. While I'm confident in our team's continued ability to navigate these dynamics, it's fair to acknowledge the structural headwind over the remainder of 2022."

-Sprague Resources Q1 2022 Conference Call.

Even management is warning that the remainder of 2022 looks tough, which is particularly concerning considering they obviously have an inherent optimistic bias. Their single biggest issue stems from the refined product market sitting in a state of backwardation due to the current undersupply, which wipes out their ability to profit from their storage assets and was explained in detail within my previously linked article for any new readers.

Whilst their commentary may not initially sound too important, it should be remembered that their financial performance is heavily weighted towards the first quarter of the year. This was evident during 2021 when they began the year with operating cash flow of $88.5m during the first quarter only to see their full-year result at negative $56.8m and thus a cash burn of $145.3m during the last nine months of the year, which as my previous analysis discussed, was not due to any significant working capital movements but rather their fundamental tangible performance.

If circling back to their adjusted EBITDA of $89.6m for the first quarter of 2022, this is also evident with their result representing a massive 77.91% of their updated full-year guidance of $115m at the midpoint. This implies that the majority of their earnings and cash flows have already been seen, and sadly, it only saw them generate a mere $28.6m of underlying operating cash flow. This strongly indicates a cash burn during the remainder of 2022 is coming, and given their weaker underlying start to 2022 versus 2021, it could easily exceed their $145.3m cash burn observed last year.

Author

Thanks to their relatively large working capital draw, their net debt decreased by 8.80% during the first quarter of 2022 to now sit at $797.3m. Whilst this represents a decent improvement, it obviously does not materially change their capital structure. Theoretically, it should reverse later during 2022, plus the prospect for a cash burn means that their net debt will almost certainly climb higher and restrict their liquidity.

Since their underlying operating cash flow was barely positive and likely to suffer later during 2022, it would be pointless to assess their leverage in detail since it clearly remains very high, as was the case when conducting any of the previous analyses found within my library of articles. Furthermore, even though leverage normally creates the primary medium to long-term issue, organizations normally do not begin facing impending issues remaining a going concern until their liquidity weakens to the point whereby they cannot meet a liability in the short term.

Author

When looking elsewhere, their liquidity saw a minor boost during the first quarter of 2022 thanks to their working capital draw. Whilst their current ratio of 0.91 is barely noticeably higher than its result of 0.90 at the end of 2021, the benefit sits within their working capital credit facility and its available balance, which increased to $250.9m versus the $171.8m at the end of 2021. Since they have been routinely facing a cash burn, or, recently, very little underlying operating cash flow, its diminishing availability has been the primary issue threatening a liquidity crisis, as my previously linked article and earlier article both outlined.

Despite the reprieve during the first quarter of 2022, realistically, nothing fundamentally improved since their working capital draw is only a temporary boost and even more importantly, the grim outlook for the remainder of 2022 keeps a possible liquidity crisis on the cards given their likely impending cash burn. Unfortunately, their cash flow performance is particularly difficult to estimate in the short-term given its volatility, but even just merely seeing their working capital draw of $64.3m during the first quarter of 2022 reversing would wipe out around one-quarter of its availability. When considering the likelihood of a large cash burn given the backwardation market structure and usual seasonality of their financial performance, it sees a grim outlook that will make 2022 a dangerous year at best.

Conclusion

Even though on the surface it appears that they saw stronger financial performance that averted a liquidity crisis, when digging deeper into their results, they were not fundamentally strong with significant intangible items providing temporary benefits. Sadly, this means that the worst is still coming later in 2022, which will likely see a cash burn that tests the limits of their liquidity. Thus, given this grim outlook, it should not be surprising that I continue believing that my sell rating is appropriate, especially with the lack of news regarding their potential takeover.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Sprague Resources' SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.