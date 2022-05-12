Cecilie_Arcurs/E+ via Getty Images

ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) shares are looking attractive after falling almost 50% from their peak reached in 2021. The company also just reported a very solid quarter, beating earnings and revenue estimates and guiding above expectations. We were particularly impressed with the Adjusted EBITDA guidance expected to be between $142 - $156 million, which is a nice increase from the $108 million reached in 2021.

We believe there is a big disconnect between the business performance and the stock performance, which has been one of the victims of the recent "tech crash". While some companies deservedly needed a big valuation adjustment after trading in the stratosphere, we do not think ZipRecruiter was that overvalued to start with, and at current prices, we find the shares attractive.

ZipRecruiter's Financials

ZipRecruiter's financials are quite impressive. For example, in Q1 22, the company grew revenue 81% year over year. It accomplished this by increasing paid employers in its platform from 31% to 150.2k, and the revenue per paid employer from 38% to $1,513 each.

Since going public ZipRecruiter has almost doubled its revenue and has maintained an impressive growth rate. The exception perhaps being 2020, which for obvious reasons was very tough for a job platform, but even then the company brought just a little less revenue in 2020 compared to 2019. It then almost doubled revenue in 2021, going from $418 million in 2020 to $741 million in 2021.

Despite the larger scale the company keeps growing at an impressive pace, with just a modest deceleration recently.

ZipRecruiter's gross profit margins are an enviable 91%, which are clearly those of an attractive software company. Very few companies can boast of such high margins, and as revenue has increased the company has seen some operating leverage, and has been posting positive adjusted EBITDA. In 2021 adjusted EBITDA reached $108 million, up from $80 million in 2020, and only $9 million in 2019.

ZipRecruiter has a very clean balance sheet with basically no debt and a very solid cash position of ~$254 million. This gives the company plenty of optionality to go after acquisition opportunities, or to invest heavily in sales & marketing or future product development.

ZipRecruiter's Target Addressable Market

The online recruiting market is growing much faster than the category overall, with online recruiting growing at a 14.1% CAGR versus only 0.2% for the rest of the market. In 2020 online recruiting had only a 6% share of the market, and it is expected to grow to 8% by 2025. This means that companies in the online recruitment business like ZipRecruiter and LinkedIn still have a lot of space to expand further, and to continue growing at a good pace for many years to come given that online recruitment sites only represent ~$13 billion out of a much larger $205 billion TAM.

Competitive Advantage

What we like the most about ZipRecruiter is its network effects moat, which is the result of attaining critical mass on both sides of its marketplace. With over 2 million employers using the platform, and more than 100 million job seekers, the flywheel is in motion and should increasingly deliver value to all the participants as the marketplace expands.

One reason ZipRecruiter has managed to attract participants to its platform is the masterful application of artificial intelligence to optimize matches and the overall experience for both types of users.

The company has continued to improve these algorithms, and the improvements are reflected in several of the metrics the company shares. For example, ZipRecruiter delivered 55% more "thumbs up" great match in 2021 versus 2020, and 80% of the companies are receiving a quality candidate within the first 24 hours.

Valuation

Shares have gone from overvalued at ~6x EV/Revenues, to now trading at 1.9x forward EV/Revenues. This is despite the continued strong performance of the business, and the company still delivering high revenue growth.

For a high-quality software platform, with a substantial net cash position, a forward price/earnings ratio of ~20x appears like a bargain to us. Especially since it is expected that the company will continue to grow earnings at a rapid pace for years to come.

Based on analyst estimates compiled by Seeking Alpha, shares are trading with a 14x P/E ratio for the year 2024, and earnings are expected to grow at a rapid pace for the next few years.

Conclusion

ZipRecruiter has achieved the necessary critical mass for its platform to be highly beneficial for both employers and job seekers, and it is using machine learning in a very smart way to optimize matches by using as many signals as possible. The better the matches become and the experience improves, the more relevance the platform will gain, and the more the company will be able to charge employers to post job offers. After the share price decline shares are trading at a very attractive valuation.