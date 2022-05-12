anusorn nakdee/iStock via Getty Images

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) reported a great quarter yesterday with revenue of $29.1M (+81.8% Y/Y) and Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.13. Gross profit increased to $3.7M in Q1, compared to a loss of $1.7M in the same period last year.

In addition to these results being positive, management increased guidance and provided a very bullish outlook for 2024 - 2025. ADMA's stock has increased from a low of approximately $1.40 reached earlier this week but is well off the $2 level that it was trading at last month before the broad market selloff.

Data by YCharts

For 2024 - 2025, management guided for revenue to be $250M in 2024 and $300M in 2025. Based on that guidance, management further guided for annual gross profit and net income of $100M - $150M and $50M - $100M, respectively. A company with an enterprise value of $324M that can potentially generate $50M - $100M in net income in two years appears to be of exceptional value.

Data by YCharts

Diving Into the Quarter

There really was only one negative in the quarter, which was expected. The headline loss was quite large, losing $25M in the quarter, compared to $18.4M in the same period last year.

However, this quarter's losses include $6.7 million for the extinguishment of debt related to the debt refinancing with Hayfin, $1.3 million of "non-operational charges related to the ongoing and progressing strategic review process attributable to professional fees" and costs associated with a routine shutdown at the Boca Raton manufacturing facility to complete certain projects that were forecasted for later in the year.

By taking out those onetime charges, ADMA had a net loss of about $14M, which is certainly still a meaningful loss but is certainly narrowed from a Y/Y and Q/Q basis.

On the positive side, there are a few other items worth discussing. First, ADMA's higher-margin product, ASCENIV™ is performing better than expected "which is improving visibility on the Company's path to profitability." Physician adoption and utilization of this product have been strong and management noted that "[e]levated product demand trends have sustained throughout April and into May."

Management went further in the conference call discussing ASCENIV™

We believe ASCENIV revenue growth is being driven by both expanded breadth of providers, as well as increased depth within existing institutions on a same store basis. We are encouraged by these drivers. All told, we believe that we are in the early stages of building a significantly sized and profitable franchise with ASCENIV, which we believe is particularly valuable in the context of patent protection extending through the mid-2030s. We expect to communicate more good news about ASCENIV as the product's real world body of evidence continues to build and commercial experience and growth trends evolve.

Second, the FDA approved its request to extend the expiration dating from 24 to 36 months for both its ASCENIV and BIVIGAM drug products stored at 2-8°C. These extensions will improve these products' go-to-market offering by allowing for more versatile utilization and inventory management by providers. In short, providers can order these products ahead of time and store them for longer now.

Third, ADMA remains on track to have ten plasma collection centers that are FDA-licensed by the end of 2023. By that time, ADMA will have a self-sufficient raw material plasma supply, which will further bolster margins. Currently, ADMA has 5 FDA-licensed centers, two centers that are operational and collecting plasma (but are awaiting FDA approval) and three centers in various stages of construction.

Finally, ADMA ended the quarter in a strong position from a liquidity perspective. ADMA ended the quarter with total assets of $308M, including $139M in total inventory (which is recorded at the company's cost, not what they can sell it for), approximately $70M in cash, approximately $26M in accounts receivable and the ability to draw down an additional $25M in non-dilutive funds under the Hayfin agreement after achieving the revenue milestone.

Management summed up ADMA's financial picture well on the conference call "[f]inancially, this is the best position the company has been in since inception" and further noted "we are well-capitalized, have good standing accounts receivables, and have the achieved the revenue milestones required to access an additional $25 million credit tranche, which we believe will provide for continued company-wide execution, as well as enable the ongoing and progressing exploration of strategic alternatives with Morgan Stanley from an improved position of strength."

Ongoing Strategic Review

Back in October, ADMA announced that it hired Morgan Stanley to "explore strategic and financial alternatives for the company" i.e. see if they can find a bidder or strategic investor. In this quarter, ADMA recorded a $1.3M charge related to this review. On the call, an analyst asked about this cost and whether this expense would remain for much longer. Management gave some limited guidance here:

Your second question as it relates to the $1.3 million charge we incurred during the first quarter, we think about this charge as it relates to the strategic ongoing and progressing review process as a non-operational charge. So, when you think about expenses that we have as you're looking at strategic opportunities, you're going to see things such as legal, accounting, tax fees, it's certainly not a non - it's not a core expense, but we expect to have these types of expenses to continue throughout the year. And again, the process is certainly progressing and I wouldn't say that the expenses are going to continue throughout the year.

Bankers, such as Morgan Stanley, are generally paid a success fee for a sale so these charges are likely mostly legal fees. In a transaction of this size, I would expect the legal fees to be around $1.7M - $2.3M based on my experience. As such, I would think that a deal may be announced soon (unless it of course falls apart which is entirely possible). Note this estimate assumes there was one bidder that was engaged with, but if a law firm engaged with several bidders, this estimate could be off but it is not very common to meaningful engage with multiple bidders at one time.

Conclusion

ADMA reported a great quarter in all respects. ADMA is still not profitable but has a clear path to profitability and the liquidity to achieve that goal without having to dilute investors anymore. Regardless of whether ADMA finds a bidder or not, I remain bullish on ADMA's future for the long term.