We are in a time where there is widespread fear and uncertainty in equity markets, specifically in growth companies. Because of this massive cooldown in growth plays, they have seen their valuations drop and have sparked some interest of late from speculative investors. Due to the significant correlation of crypto mining stocks with the price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD), the largest cryptocurrency, these stocks have not fared well as of late.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) is a company that has caught my eye in the past month or so. During the bitcoin bull run in Q1 2021 and Fall of 2021, the stock performed amazingly and primarily benefited from this run-up. As a result of bitcoin nearly going through a 10x from March 2020 to March 2021, the company was able to take advantage of the growth opportunities in the relatively new mining industry. However, as the euphoria in the crypto markets has faded, it has left most of the stocks in the dust, at prices not seen before the bull runs. Nonetheless, I see the fear and dip as an exceptional opportunity.

Year to date, as stated above, shares of Bitfarms have collapsed by around 46%. Relative to highs above $9/share that BITF notched during the peak of the Bitcoin price in November of 2021 and prior to the equity market correction of late 2021, the stock has lost around 70% of its value. In my opinion, this is a time when investors should look at this stock with an open mind and recognize several factors that can push this stock towards these levels shortly.

My take is that investors should take advantage of this whipsaw dip and buy Bitfarms. It might be a fearful market, but just like the legendary investor Warren Buffett said, "fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful." I admire these words and feel as though this is a great time to be using them. Although I am bullish on this stock and the crypto market as a whole, this can take a few months to start ramping up, as there is peak fear in bitcoin right now, and it takes time for investors to move into the mining stocks.

General Overview of Bitcoin Mining

To competitively mine bitcoin, you must build a setup with a lot of computational power. Because technology is constantly evolving and bitcoin mining forces technology to consistently be running, this causes major expenses to a company. As technology grows year over year, computational power also ramps up, and companies must capture this power by grasping the advanced technology and discarding obscure machinery.

Popular bitcoin mining hardware includes WhatsMiner and AvalonMiner models. These models generally use the same algorithms to mine bitcoin and successfully complete transactions. On the Bitfarms company website, they add, "The mining process deals with the validation of transactions on the Bitcoin network. Miners receive rewards for maintaining the integrity of the network and are incentivized to only generate blocks containing legitimate transactions." Understanding the operations of the company you are investing in is probably the most significant thing an investor should do, and bitcoin mining is pretty confusing to an outsider. Mining hardware compares against each other based on the hash rate, which is the computational power and speed of mining the bitcoin, as well as the power costs they charge while in use. The Antminer S19 Pro is lately tokened as the best and most efficient bitcoin mining rig. This equipment is greatly sought after from mining corporations such as Bitfarms. With 110 Th/s for its hash power, it can effectively dish out a profit to the owner as long as they efficiently power it.

Bitfarms' Recent Purchase and Press Release

The company provided a March 2022 production and mining update early in April. From an investor's point of view, this is something I value because being updated consistently is fantastic. Being left in the dark on an investment is a terrible feeling, and the management team and PR do a great job of pushing out updates for valued shareholders.

In this update, they shared that the hash rate increased to 2.7 EH. I have noted above (summary bullets) that it has climbed to 3.3 EH/s, which is outstanding growth in just a couple of months. Emiliano Grodzki, CEO of Bitfarms, added that they have an average of 12.5 bitcoin mined per day, which shows exceptional month-over-month growth of 18%. Even though this equated to about $575,000 in daily revenue at the time, this was when bitcoin was $46,000 per coin, a far cry from the price now. Unfortunately, the price of bitcoin has corrected to $35,000 levels at the time of this report. However, with their increase in hash rate from 2.7 EH to present-day power of 3.3 EH, this almost wipes out that drop in price.

The company moved 360 bitcoins from mining into custody during this press release which shows the management's confidence in their operations and the overall market they operate in. As of March 31st, 2022, the company had 5,243 bitcoin locked up in custody, representing a value of about $183.5 million. With a market cap of $420 million and BITF holding well over 1/3 of their market value in bitcoin, this shows their confidence in the coin and their thoughts on its potential growth outlook.

As of their latest corporate update and quarterly investor call, the company shared that they continue to execute on their 2022 Business Plan, which is to reach 7.2 EH/s by the year-end. They are also rigorously exploring further expansion in Canada, Paraguay, and the United States to potentially reach a very strong hashrate of 8 EH/s.

How Bitfarms Finances Its Operations

From March 31, 2021 to December 31, 2021, the outstanding share count for Bitfarms increased from 124 million to 169 million shares. It is important to note that this increase in share count is from the dilution of shares and has been a significant source of financing for Bitfarms to grow its operations. However, it is crucial to note that their shares outstanding count dropped from 177 million on 9/30/21 to 169 million on 12/31/21, indicating a reduction in outstanding shares. As of the present day, their shares outstanding per Yahoo Finance stand at 201.25 million. In about 14 months, the total outstanding shares have increased about 60%, which is a significant amount; however, it has slowed down as of late. Dilution is definitely negative from an investor's standpoint, however when looking at the rapid growth Bitfarms has shown over the years, dilutive capital is an easy way to finance operations and purchase new equipment.

Because operating cash flow is -$37.17 million TTM per Yahoo Finance, dilution is sometimes a necessary way to quickly pay off short-term obligations and meet purchasing agreement payments. Even though dilution is something that is unfavorable, Bitfarms has posted quarterly revenue growth year-over-year of 426.30%, conveying that dilution has been a significant way of rapid expansion.

The management team at Bitfarms added another source of non-dilutive capital when they entered a $32 million equipment financing agreement on February 25, 2022. This is something that made me excited because it showed to me that management was seeking alternative financing routes rather than toxic dilution. This is a big deal because personally, this was a step in the right direction for future financing sources for the company. The terms of the loan carried a two-year term and an interest rate of 14.5%. The loan was provided by BlockFI a crypto-financial services company that further supports the move as a success in gaining finances to leverage future growth. Although the interest rate seems relatively steep, with 6,100 Bitmain S19j Pros acquired through this equipment purchase, this loan should easily be paid off at current BTC prices.

Hopefully moving forward Bitfarms can continue to look toward non-dilutive capital sources and continue to build a trusting relationship/partnership with BlockFI to enable more favorable loan obligations.

Key Valuation Metrics - BITF and Competition

In this section, I will be using the trailing ten months (TTM) as a time period to base the valuation of several popular bitcoin mining companies. First off, we can take a look at earnings per share and P/E ratios of several mining companies to see some comparison metrics. When looking at Bitfarms, they have an EPS of 0.13 in the TTM, placing them at a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08. Compared to some other significant mining companies, they show strong profitability per share, which is very bullish.

Moreover, the earnings per share of Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) is negative (-0.36); that of Riot Blockchain (RIOT) is also negative (-0.09), while Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) holds an EPS of -0.42. As you can see here when compared to some of the largest mining companies with market capitalizations over $400 million, Bitfarms has been the most profitable in the last 12 months, even through all of the bitcoin volatility.

However, because these companies are all relatively new in the space and expanding/growing significantly, investors can't only look at earnings ratios as a metric to compare corporations. Massive growth frequently comes with large expenses, so another ratio we can use is the price-to-book metric. Then P/B ratio measures if a stock is undervalued or overvalued by comparing a company's net value which is assets minus liabilities and the market capitalization of the company. The P/B ratio is found by dividing the stock's share price by the current book value per share and it gives a good indication of what investors are willing to pay for each dollar of a company's shareholders' equity.

When deriving the price-to-book ratios of several companies in the bitcoin mining field, it was evident to me that Bitfarms was one of the standout companies. Not only was its P/B ratio close to the book value of the company, which shows that the market value is close to the book value, but it also had an attractive ratio compared to its peers. For example, MARA had a P/B ratio of 1.82, implying that the market value is 82% higher than the company's stated book value. Another company in the space of the name HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HIVE) held a price-to-book metric of 1.33, which is a better value in my eyes than Marathon Digital; however, not as good as Bitfarms' number. BITF holds a P/B ratio of 1.25 using TTM, which is one of the lowest that I have seen in the space, portraying its potential as a diamond in the rough. Out of all the larger companies in the industry, only Riot Blockchain had a P/B ratio lower than Bitfarms', at 0.82. This can mean that RIOT is another great prospective investment for value seekers.

All in all, looking at both of these valuation metrics, it is clear that Bitfarms is one of the better, if not the best, selections out there if you want to own a bitcoin miner. Also, investors looking for a long-term play must also weigh the intrinsic value of each company. This is where I feel Bitfarms places itself above all the other potential mining plays. Because of their proven clean energy profitability approach, green investors might seek this as a smarter play given that the society is moving towards the acceptance of companies who are choosing to go green. This is another key reason why Bitfarms can be seen as severely undervalued even after viewing some of the metrics stated above. I assume Bitfarms will continue using their hydropower to fuel their operations and curb carbon emissions as it has proven to be profitable and efficient. If this is the case, BITF will be a great long-term option for investors who think bitcoin is here to stay.

Comparative Industry Hashrates and Energy Costs

The hashrate that Bitfarms reports on its company website to date is 3.3 exahash, or EH/s. This corporate hashrate is very strong given that the company's market capitalization has fallen to $420 million at the time of writing this article. Although RIOT states that they want to achieve 12.8 EH/s by January of 2023, we must look at their present number as that is what we did with Bitfarms. Riot Blockchain having a market capitalization of over $880 million places itself as one of the larger bitcoin mining companies and one of the original ones in the space. On their corporate website, they claim to currently deploy a hashrate capacity of 4.3 EH/s. When comparing market capitalization, Bitfarms is about half the size; however, they are much closer in computational power. When using this comparative metric, BITF fares much better than RIOT. When looking at the other mining beast, MARA, we see that they hold a market capitalization of just over $1.25 billion. However, from their corporate highlights as of March 1, 2022, they state that their mining fleet produces 3.8 EH/s. This represents a much weaker hashrate to market cap ratio than Bitfarms', once again proving that Bitfarms is undervalued under a very important mining metric.

When looking at the average production cost per bitcoin mined, this is another key number investors must keep in mind when deciding on an investment. As per the Bitfarms company website, they state that their average bitcoin production cost was only $8,000 in Q4 2021. This is astounding as it indicates the company can operate at an operational profit even if bitcoin falls into a long-term bear market for a couple of years. Contrastingly, mining giant Riot Blockchain states that "during 2021's third quarter, Riot Blockchain's average direct cost per Bitcoin mined was just $10,096." This number is a bit outdated; however, it is the most recent they offer and it is still a very impressive number. This too indicates that RIOT can withstand more headwinds from bitcoin. Both of these numbers indicate the massive profitability potential that there is in the bitcoin mining space; however, once again Bitfarms is outperforming its competition.

Potential Hardships for Bitfarms

With the massive ramp-up in growth Bitfarms has seen, this also brings an increase in costs and expenses. Because the outlook on the supply chain issue is becoming cloudier each day, companies are forced to take risks when purchasing pieces of technology. The chip shortage and supply chain issues have been a hardship for Bitfarms for all of 2021 and 2022, so this isn't new for the company and they have been able to adapt.

In Q1 of 2021, the CEO stated his concerns on this issue. Emiliano Grodzki, CEO of Bitfarms, warned that the proposed supply of miners "will be one of the greatest challenges in the foreseeable future due to a global shortage of wafers used to create semiconductor chips which is a vital component in mining rigs." As stated above, the chip shortage has been a noticeable bump in the road for numerous companies lately, and it is unknown when this issue will cease.

Furthermore, another fork in the road for Bitfarms can be its confidence in bitcoin and the company holding the coins they produce. From an investor's standpoint that believes in the future of cryptocurrency, the company holding their mined coins is a big positive and shows their confidence. However, this also brings on huge risks.

From a report in January of 2022, Bitfarms stated that they had 3,301 BTC deposited into custody for the year 2021. At the time, this asset held a value of approximately $151.8 million given a bitcoin price of $46,000. Unfortunately, as of late we have seen the volatility in bitcoin and this volatility has been to the downside. Because of this, the $150 million or so back in January 2022 would only be about $102 million based on a May 10, 2022, BTC print of $31,000 per coin. This is an extreme unrealized loss and it shows investors the riskiness of the asset they are potentially dipping their feet into. Also, with bitcoin falling, it also brings up the point of if the company can continue to operate at a profit. Like I said earlier, the company has produced bitcoin at an average cost of $8,000 per coin which is astonishing, but this does not take into account wages and salaries expenses they must meet. Clearly, the recent drop in BTC is concerning and offers adverse impacts to Bitfarms; however, they have proven in the past that they can get through rough periods in crypto volatility. Such times include the bitcoin crash in early 2020 when equity markets collapsed due to COVID-19, so it isn't all harsh news, but just some roadblocks investors must note.

Competition and Why Bitfarms Caught My Eye

As cryptocurrency grew from a phenomenon to reality in 2020 and 2021, the bitcoin mining space became much more competitive. Some notable players in the game include RIOT, MARA , and smaller companies in the form of Integrated Ventures (OTCPK:INTV) and Bit Digital (BTBT). Although these companies are very similar in operations and have followed the downward trend in stock price lately, Bitfarms caught my eye as an investor. The companies listed above are also seen as great potential buying opportunities in my opinion.

As someone who values the environment and thinks that our world will continue to evolve around saving our Earth, Bitfarms captivated me. Through the use of hydropower to operate, the company uses a renewable energy source, unlike most of the other companies in the sector. The popular energy alternative is coal, and throughout history, we have clearly seen the adverse impacts burning coal and other fossil fuels can have on our ecosystem.

In November of 2021, when Bitfarms decided to acquire a hydropower plant in Washington State, it was transparent that clean mining was their goal. This caught my eye because it was a significant purchase worth $26 million and it greatly reduced their electric costs. Bitfarms purchased the 24 MW of infrastructure in Washington powered by low-cost green hydropower that was approximately 25% cheaper than their power in Quebec. This clearly was a strategic move by Bitfarms and showed me as an investor that they aren't afraid to steer away from their competition who mostly burns fossil fuels to power their rigs up.

At Bitfarms, the goal is to achieve profitable operations through the use of clean energy sources and to curb the climate effects seen by unfavorable energy alternatives. This is very important to me as an investor because environmental ethics are very important for the future of mankind, and the fact that they can operate at a profit through this is another positive.

Moving forward, I feel that their use of green energy sources and domestic energy sources to power their operations will attract prospective investors and ultimately set Bitfarms up for an inevitable run in price.

Why Buy Bitfarms Instead of Bitcoin?

The big reason why investors should steer towards the option of buying a bitcoin mining stock like Bitfarms over just the coin itself is that most public mining companies are not selling their bitcoins. Because of the limited supply constraint of bitcoin, many companies like Bitfarms have chosen to hold the bitcoins that they mine. Because of this, it causes their share prices to increasingly become levered to the price of bitcoin. This offers much more upside to investors in bitcoin miners than simply owning the coin itself because of their significant ownership in bitcoin and operational exposure to it. It is important to note that this is a prospective investment strategy; however, both owning a mining stock and owning bitcoin itself pose their own risks. Moreover, the fees someone has to pay to own a bitcoin are extremely high. An individual must pay a premium on cryptocurrency brokerages like Coinbase (COIN) to attain bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. If you want to buy 1 BTC right now, you wouldn't pay $31,000. However, you would have to pay a transaction fee, and already, your purchase of BTC would hold an unrealized loss. This is another negative of choosing to purchase the coin rather than the mining company.

Key Takeaways

To me, it's a great time to take advantage of Bitfarms' sharp decline in price and build a position for the long run. I feel that there is endless potential in this space, and the fact that they are early in the scene for clean energy mining is another vital takeaway. There is endless potential in the clean energy space for mining because it barely has been tapped into yet. Due to their use of hydroelectricity rather than fossil fuels, Bitfarms will avoid the risk of potentially being highly taxed by governments because of the use of fossil fuels. Some risks include bitcoin collapsing to levels under $8,000, which is the level of Bitfarms' Q4 2021 average production cost per bitcoin. However, if bitcoin freefalls to these levels due to talks of banning it in America or even based on speculation and bearish technical sentiment, then investing in this company is a massive risk. Ultimately, because of the growth potential and traction bitcoin has gained lately, in my opinion, investors should wait for a bottom on cryptocurrency in the near future, and take a stab at a position in the beat-down Bitfarms, while also weighing in potential risks stated above.