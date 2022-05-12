zhz_akey/iStock via Getty Images

Snow Lake Lithium Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) (also sometimes called Snow Lake Resources) ("Snow Lake") is a NASDAQ-listed lithium company with an ESG focus. It is developing the Thompson Brothers Lithium Project in Manitoba, Canada.

On 19 November 2021, Snow Lake Resources was spun out from Nova Minerals Limited [ASX:NVA] and IPO'ed at US$7.50 a share on the NASDAQ under the new ticker "LITM." Nova sold further shares off-market in early April 2022, and now holds 37% of Snow Lake Lithium.

The ESG focus translates to a fully renewable and sustainable lithium mine that can deliver a completely traceable, carbon neutral, and zero harm product. Electricity for the project will be green hydro-electricity.

Thompson Brothers Lithium Project

The 100% owned Thompson Brothers Lithium Project ("TBL Project") covers a 55,318 acre site with multiple spodumene pegmatite dykes that has only been 1% explored.

The TBL Project/Property encompasses two lithium based spodumene pegmatite clusters known as the Thompson Brothers and Sherritt Gordon pegmatite dykes. Snow Lake states: "Snow Lake sees the potential for an underground mining operation accessed via ramp at Thompson Brothers and potential open pit opportunities at Sheritt Gordon."

View of the Thompson Brothers deposit with a potential starter open pit followed by underground mining

Snow Lake Lithium company presentation

The Thompson Brothers deposit has been drill tested over a 1 km strike length and to a vertical depth of 1/2 km.

The Project's Total Resource is 11.1 million metric tonnes at 1% Li2O. The Indicated Resource estimate is 9.08 Mt @ 1.00% Li2O and the Inferred Resource estimate is 1.97 Mt @ 0.98% Li2O using a 0.3% Li2O cut-off grade. The Company state: "The deposit is open in all directions and Snow Lake is confident that the resource can be easily expanded to > 20 Mt."

Note: Historical drilling in 1942 confirmed spodumene at the Sheritt Gordon pegmatite cluster in 20 holes, but these are not yet included in existing resource. The drilling was only to a depth of 50m and remains open, meaning open pit mining should potentially be possible at Sheritt Gordon.

Snow Lake stated: "Initial testing suggests that a fully functioning lithium mine could produce 160k tonnes per annum of 6% lithium ore concentrate over an 8- to 10-year period. Potential to significantly increase the resource through a targeted drilling strategy."

Snow Lake recently announced they have commissioned a Scoping Study to assess the proposed creation of a Lithium Hydroxide Plant in South Manitoba. Snow Lake stated: "Starting in April 2022, the scoping study will accelerate the company towards commercialized lithium production from both Snow Lake Lithium's mine and the proposed lithium hydroxide plant in CentrePort Canada in Southern Manitoba...The scoping study will start in April 2022 and is expected to be completed by Spring 2023."

The HudBay region is mining friendly, with nearly a century of historic and consistent mining in the area.

Access and Infrastructure are limited at this time. There is year-round access to the property via boat, barge, helicopter, or winter ice/bush roads. There is major/main road access within 11km and an airstrip 8.5km away. Railway access is 65km to the south.

There is a power line traversing the Property.

Map showing the Thompson Brothers Lithium Project Property

Snow Lake Lithium website

Regarding access the June 2021 Technical Report Summary and Resource Estimate - Thompson Brothers Lithium Project stated on Page 4-1:

Snow Lake region is generally clear of snow cover between the beginning of June and the end of September. Typically winter drilling programs are conducted from December to March 31st by support of an ice road. This is followed by 2.0-month period where no work is preformed due to “break up”. Then from June to the end of September spring and summer field work is conducted. This can include Diamond drilling supported by a helicopter. The Period from October to the end of November is “freeze up” and no work programs are conducted.

Comment: Based on the above information a future spodumene mine that is planning to produce 160,000tpa of spodumene would need to be able to operate under these conditions. December to March via ice road would likely be ok, however in the summer months an alternative would be needed, such as a barge or other methods. Usually the PFS will address this issue, but it is something to be mindful off.

Management And shareholders

Snow Lake said that their team has "100 years of combined mining industry knowledge." Below are some of the key members.

Louie Simens (Chairman) - "The Managing Director of a private construction company he joined the Nova Minerals Ltd board of directors in December 2017. Extensive experience in micro-cap equities and start-up investing, as well as in corporate restructuring, due diligence and mergers and acquisitions, where he utilizes his knowledge of corporate governance and project management. Since 2020 he has served as Non-Executive Chairman of Torian Resources Ltd, and during his time at Torian Resources, Mr. Simens was instrumental in the company’s recapitalization and turnaround."

Philip Gross (CEO) - "Globally recognized mining sector leader with more than 20 years' experience in leading resources and mining operations. Expert knowledge and relationships with global commodities and supply chain management firms. Current external positions include CIO at Temple Asset Management, a leader in resource development and investment. Previously the CEO of Royal Standard Minerals, a public gold producer."

Dale Schultz (P. Geo.) (VP, Resource Dev.) - "Veteran exploration and mining expert with a career spanning 30 years. Geological work at multiple mines including Echo Bay Lupin, Claude Resources Seabee, Battle Mountain HemloCamp, Battle Mountain Kori Kollo. Local knowledge from TVX New Britannia in Snow Lake, Manitoba. International consulting experience in Bolivia, Ecuador, Mexico, Columbia, Peru, Paraguay, Honduras, Haiti, and Myanmar."

Insider ownership level is quoted at ~12%.

Valuation

Snow Lake Lithium trades on a market cap of US$62m. US$27.6m of cash was raised in the November 2021 IPO.

I was unable to find an analyst's price target.

Latest Key News

May 2, 2022 - "Snow Lake Lithium announces first results from its Winter Drilling Campaign...First results delivered for 3 of the 40 active drill holes. Intercept TBL-027 of 1.49% LiO2 over 34.5 meters. Intercept TBL-025 of 1.52% LiO2 over 18.0 meters located close to surface. Thompson Brothers strike extended to 1.2 kilometers on strike and remains open."

April 28, 2022 - "Snow Lake Lithium announces Operational Update."

April 11, 2022 - "Manitoba celebrates Snow Lake Lithium's study to establish strategically crucial (LiOH) plant in Province."

April 7, 2022 - "Snow Lake Resources announces pricing of offering of common shares by Nova Minerals."

March 10, 2022 - "Snow Lake announces significant progress update for Winter Drilling Campaign...Currently, there are three drills...operating 24/7 on site including the previously announced drill dedicated to the Sherritt Gordon [SGP] and Grass Rivers [GRP] pegmatite formations... This week, all three drills have returned spodumene-bearing intersections in their current locations..."The success of our drilling program to date provides critical validation of our ambitions of delivering a multi decade resource to market," Philip Gross, CEO of Snow Lake, commented."

February 6, 2022 - "Premier of Manitoba meets Snow Lake Lithium to discuss lithium production outlook in Manitoba."

February 8, 2022 - "Snow Lake Lithium expands land holdings by 100% to more than 86 square miles in the highly prospective Snow Lake Trend... The total land holdings for Snow Lake Lithium now stands at 55,318 acres (22,386 ha) or 86.43 square miles."

February 1, 2022 - "Snow Lake Lithium initiates first phase of Pre-Feasibility Study."

January 31, 2022 - "Snow Lake extends strike by 10% in first hole of Winter Drilling Campaign."

Upcoming Catalysts And Next Steps

In 2022, the main catalysts will revolve around two 10,000m drilling campaigns and the subsequent results, with the potential for a resource increase.

Snow Lake intends to run many aspects concurrently in order to speed up the process towards production. Drilling, the PFS and the environmental base line study (towards permitting) are all currently ongoing.

Q2, 2022 - Assay results from the recent Winter drill campaign.

2022 - Metallurgical analysis results. Property wide drone survey results.

Q4, 2022 - A second 2022 drill campaign, then subsequent results.

Late 2022 or 2023 - Pre-Feasibility study [PFS] results, followed by Bankable Feasibility Study [BFS] results by late 2023 or into 2024.

Spring 2023 - Scoping Study results for a LiOH plant.

2023/24 - Permitting. Possible off-take agreements.

2024 - Site development targeted to begin.

2024/25 - Targeted construction followed by first commercial production.

Snow Lake Lithium Estimated Project Timeline

Snow Lake Lithium company presentation

Risks

Lithium prices falling.

The usual mining risks - Exploration risks, funding risks, permitting risks, production risks. In this case there are also risks associated with limited access (winter ice road access, or other methods in summer such as boat or helicopter) and potentially some underground mining required at the Thompson Brothers deposit.

Management and currency risks.

Sovereign risk - Canada is low risk.

Stock market risks - Dilution, lack of liquidity (best to buy on local exchange), market sentiment. Nova Minerals lock-up period for its remaining shares (~37% of Snow lake Lithium) is until March 21, 2023, so there is a risk that Nova may dump stock after this date.

Conclusion

Snow Lake Lithium has some big positives including a solid maiden resource of a Total I&I Resource of 11.1Mt @1% Li20, with only 1% of the 100% owned property being explored so far, meaning there should potentially be significant exploration upside. The Canada location, ESG focus (hydro-electricity energy source, etc.), NASDAQ listing, and only a US$62m market cap are other big positives. On the negative side is that there is only winter road access for the last 11km to the Thompson Brothers Lithium Project. Also some degree of underground mining may be required which can increase costs.

Valuation looks very reasonable on a market cap of US$62m; however this depends on how well the project progresses from here.

Risks are the usual mining risks for early-stage juniors. In this case, access is limited, and there may likely be some underground mining required at some stage. Please read the risks section.

I rate Snow Lake Lithium as a speculative buy, best suited for at least a 5-year investment time frame.

As usual, all comments are welcome.