Unable to Heal from the Dividend Cut

Back in February 2022, there was still some uncertainty about AT&T's (NYSE:T) dividend plans. As a result of this fog, and in an attempt to clear my own mind, I spent some time talking about T's inability to repair the dividend.

Putting this together, T currently pays $208 for every 100 shares you own. In the future, T will pay out $111 for every 100 shares, but you will also have "WBD" which you could possibly sell off for $650. You could then turn around and buy another dividend paying stock, but the yield would need to be about 15% to bring the total dividend cash flow back up to $208. That's the problem.

Remember, this was about three months ago so now we have more clarity. I'm taking a rather sad "victory lap" here because it's true that dividend investors have lost out, and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has been a disaster thus far.

In this article, we'll spend time looking at both AT&T and WBD to determine what's happened to income investors. Plus, we'll look at a couple of options moving forward from here. After all, investing is more about looking through the windshield than the rearview mirror.

What's the Real Problem?

Frankly, new investors in AT&T aren't facing too much pain, as I'll show. It's the "old timers" holding T who have suffered the most, especially those holding T for income. Furthermore, WBD investors have been hit hard. So, both old and new WBD investors have been punished. Putting it together:

Old AT&T investors have taken a dividend cut.

New AT&T investors are getting a reasonable deal.

Old and new WBD investors are suffering.

If that's not clear enough, then let's review the charts, because T's price reflects a lot of pain, as does WBD's price.

The WBD spinoff in early April was completed with great fanfare. Here's a taste of those high hopes, out of the gate:

WBD management has spent months formulating a plan to hit the ground running, and "Now it is time to execute on multiple levels, including building out a new organizational/leadership structure, go-to-market strategy in DTC, and roadmap for realizing revenue/expense synergy potential. The cost synergy target of $3 billion is "highly achievable, if not conservative" considering the areas of duplicated expenses. And there are areas lacking management guidance where there are incremental revenue opportunities, such as scale in advertising/distribution, pricing, and ad-supported video on demand. The $45 target is based on a 14x multiple of pro forma calendar 2030 streaming enterprise value-to-EBITDA, discounted to calendar 2023.

At today's price under $17, we're a far cry from $45.

Here's the most important point for AT&T dividend investors. Because WBD has collapsed, it's still utterly impossible to sell WBD, buy more T, and recover from the dividend cut. That's the pain for income and dividend investors.

Some Simple Math

On the 13th of April, WBD hit a high of $26. And, T was about $19.40. There were some fluctuations, but that's close enough for this little exercise. Fast forward to today, where WBD is trending toward $17. And, T is just under $20. So, WBD has lost $9, and T is pretty much flat. Hardly good news.

Now, because WBD doesn't pay a dividend, it's impossible to generate yield directly, or simply by holding. Instead, an investor would have to sell WBD. Then, those funds would have to be converted into T shares.

But, here's the big problem. If it was impossible to heal the dividend cut back in April, even at the high of $26, then it's even more impossible now simply because WBD has dropped in price. You would get even less healing than before. Plainly said, things somehow got worse for AT&T investors, especially those who count on T's dividend income.

Here's how I put it before:

Making up for the massive cut requires one of two options. Investors could sell off T immediately and then reach for other stocks paying 8.5% or higher. Or, investors could continue to hold T, accept the cut, sell of the new "WBD" stock and try to find something paying around 15%, which is nearly impossible.

Intuitively, it should make sense that it's even worse now than before. I know there was real hope in the AT&T dividend community that WBD would skyrocket. With a big enough run, AT&T investors could sell the appreciated shares, then buy T and recover their yield. But, the opposite has happened and that dream has been crushed.

The Current Yield Doesn't Help

I fully realize that it's possible to say that AT&T's current yield of about 5.7% is excellent. But, remember, yield is a function of the dividend and the price of the stock. Investors have lost capital and dividend cash flows.

Furthermore, WBD is in the dog house, along with the likes of Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS), in terms of price. And, they all have fleas.

My point is that the entire neighborhood is on fire right now. The only good news is that WBD probably isn't broken as a company. All peers are hurting right now, so it's not like WBD is a terrible company in some absolute sense.

But, make no mistake, getting back up to even breakeven is going to take a while. Capital is stuck inside the WBD business, and that's not generating any dividend income. There are no capital gains to make up for this, whatsoever.

It gets worse. Selling WBD means selling at a loss. From a total return perspective, it's also a bad news story. Put another way, it's impossible to dump the dog and come out a winner. The WBD spinoff didn't just nuke T's dividend stream, it's also steadily eroded gains and total wealth.

Wrap Up and Speculation

AT&T's dividend has been impaired. Selling WBD now and then allocating that capital to T for the sake of improving dividends does not resolve the issue. Going back in time, before April 2022, T investors were in better shape. WBD has been a disaster, especially for tried-and-true, long-term AT&T investors.

Here's how the dividend looks over time and lets it sink in for a second or two.

AT&T Dividend History

T's dividend was cut by a whopping 47%. And, just as bad, the spinoff and underlying capital have eroded. So, the actual real-world income from AT&T has declined, and investors are far worse off now than before the spinoff.

For a moment, I'll speculate. If AT&T's part of WBD was back inside T, it's likely that T's price wouldn't have moved too much. That's despite the collapse in streaming, because the assets would have been under a more steady and consistent company. Of course, that's speculation, but it does get me wondering about the leadership.

From here, AT&T is likely a hold. On a personal level, I'm definitely not selling. While I'm not happy with the dividend cut, I do like T's improved focus on the core business. There's also room to control prices and flex a bit, even raising prices on some plans. There could even be some acceleration in growth, and the dividend, although I'll believe it when I see it.

While I love WBD content, and I think the future is bright, we are now far from breakeven. Early on, I saw WBD as a potential gift. If it took off, it could have generated significant capital gains, which could have actually raised my overall dividends if I sold and bought T, or other high dividend stocks. Clearly, that didn't happen. Boo, hiss!

So, at this time, I'm just going to hold WBD. It's just going to sit there, and I'll watch what happens over the next 6-12 months. I'm not selling out of anger, or anything that childish. However, I'm not buying, that's for sure. I'm far more interested in buying NFLX and DIS, versus WBD.