3 Great Stocks For The Next 10 Years

RomoloTavani/iStock via Getty Images

Most investors claim to have a long-term orientation, but as soon as the market becomes volatile, they lose patience and forget about the big picture.

Suddenly, they start to fixate on daily price movements, and the red color makes investors feel very uncomfortable.

A rational, long-term thinking investor would rejoice at the lower prices and buy the dips if the thesis is intact. But too often, investors do the exact opposite. They sell due to fears of even lower prices, which then exaggerates the sell-off even further.

I find this very interesting because it shows you the importance of psychology in investing. A lot of investors lack self-control, act against their best interest, and make decisions based on biases instead of facts.

But others' mistakes can be your opportunity.

Today, once again, share prices are crashing because investors have lost sight of the long-term outlook and become overly concerned about short-term prospects. Granted, we live in an uncertain world and may face a recession in the short run, but companies should be valued based on decades of expected cash flow, and, therefore, the negative impact of a 1-2 year recession really isn't that significant.

I think that now is a great time to accumulate larger positions in solid long-term compounders that have recently become undervalued. In what follows, I highlight three of my favorite stocks for the next 10 years:

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK)

I have previously highlighted RICK as one of my largest investments.

I invest so heavily in it because I believe that it offers a realistic path to 20% annual returns, and that's rare in today's market. Sure, there are plenty of innovative tech companies (QQQ) that could achieve such returns if they succeeded, but none of them offer the same level of predictability.

If you aren't familiar with the company, RICK is the only publicly-listed strip club company in the world. Now, you've probably never thought of strip clubs as investable assets, but they can be great businesses. Their supply is limited, but everyone wants to party. It is nearly impossible to obtain new licenses because of NIMBY ("not in my backyard"), and, as a result, the existing clubs are moated businesses that enjoy a quasi-monopoly in their local markets, earning consistent and predictable cash flow.

At the same time, we are in a new world of people wanting experiences over things, and this is especially true in the post-Covid world.

Strip club owned by RCI Hospitality (RCI Hospitality)

But if RICK was just a passive strip club owner, I probably wouldn't be interested. What makes it so compelling is that it is consolidating this fragmented sector with high rates of return.

RICK is able to buy these moated businesses at 3-4x EBITDA, earning ~30% cash-on-cash returns, which is a huge spread over its cost of capital.

RICK is getting such good deals because there are few strip club buyers out there. The reality is that these assets are uninvestable for most people because of reputational and operational risks. Your wife probably doesn't want you to buy a strip club. You certainly have at least a few limited partners who are against it. And, even if you could, you probably don't have the unique skill-set to manage these assets.

This gives RICK an important competitive advantage.

It is literally the only company in this space that has access to public capital, and it is able to buy moated businesses at high rates of return.

We think that it is on a path to 20%+ annual free cash flow growth, which is more or less what it has achieved over the past years leading up to the pandemic.

You would expect such a company to trade at a fairly high valuation, but for whatever reason, you can buy it today at just 6-7x normalized free cash flow. The company is buying back shares and insiders are also adding to their large positions.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)

Most of my wealth is in REITs (VNQ) today. I invest heavily in REITs because I think that they offer the best risk-to-reward prospects in a world of high inflation and elevated uncertainty. They may not be the highest returning investments, but when you are buying high quality properties with long leases at reasonable prices, you aren't taking much long-term risk.

ARE is a good example of that. It is the leading life science property REIT, and it leases space to all the major biotech and pharmaceutical companies like Moderna (MRNA), Pfizer (PFE), and Sanofi (SNY).

Life science property owned by Alexandria Real Estate (Alexandria Real Estate)

The company just recently upped its guidance and noted that it expects to hike rents on expiring leases by 30%+ in 2022. There is strong demand for modern life-science buildings in the post-Covid world, and ARE is the leader in this space. Most of its leases are well below market, and this provides a "bank" of predictable growth for the coming years.

Its business is also recession-resistant, and the company only has little leverage and long debt maturities.

Despite that, its share price recently dropped by 20% when the market sold off. I think that this selloff makes little sense because ARE was already slightly discounted priced prior to it.

I believe that the company has 30% upside potential. Beyond that, it now has the potential to deliver ~12% annual returns over the coming decade from its yield and growth prospects. That's very attractive coming from what's one of the safest blue-chips in the REIT sector.

Big Yellow Group Plc (UK:BYG/OTC:BYLOF)

My favorite self-storage REIT also recently dropped by ~20% without any particular reason.

I think that this drop was largely caused by the fact that it is perceived to be a "growth" investment. It was lumped in with other "growth stocks," and that was enough of a reason for it to lose substantial value.

But what the market appears to have missed is that self-storage facilities are some of the best inflation and recession hedges.

Leases are short, so you can quickly adjust rents higher, and since people are unlikely to find a cheaper alternative to store their stuff, they are unlikely to vacate even during recessions. After all, it may be ever cheaper to downsize your residence or office and rent storage space for the extra stuff if your budget is tight.

Self-storage property owned by Big Yellow Group (Big Yellow Group)

The biggest American self-storage REITs, Public Storage (PSA) and Extra Space (EXR), are attractive, but I prefer Big Yellow because it is the leader in Europe and I think that the European self-storage market has a lot more potential over the coming decade.

Today, there is about 10 square feet of storage space per capita in the US, but only about 1 in Europe. It is still a fairly new concept in Europe, but its popularity is growing rapidly.

BYG is capitalizing on this undersupply, has little competition from other players, and has a long runway of growth as it develops new facilities all over Europe. This earns high spreads relative to its cost of capital.

We believe that the company has 25% upside potential, and beyond this, it has the potential to deliver ~14% annual returns from its yield and growth prospects. That may seem like a lot, but it is actually in-line with what it has historically achieved:

Track record (Big Yellow Group)

Coming from a recession-proof business, the risk-to-reward is very compelling.

Bottom Line

During times of volatility, it is good to remind yourself of what we went through in early 2020. The market collapsed. It seemed like the end of the world was near.

Despite that, it only took 6 months for the S&P500 (SPY) and other indexes to hit new all-time highs.

It is easy to lose patience and panic sell when everything is dropping one day after the other. But what you should do is the exact opposite: buy solid long-term compounders like RICK, ARE and BYG while they are cheap. It will pay off handsomely in the long run.