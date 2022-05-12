9 Upcoming Dividend Increases

May 12, 2022 3:18 PM ETABR, BHB, BWXT, HCSG, IEX, IOSP, MCHP, RTX, TEL1 Comment2 Likes
Dividend Derek profile picture
Dividend Derek
22.24K Followers

Summary

  • All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List.
  • They have an average increase of 7.1% and a median increase of 7.8%. I've tracked 258 increases in 2022, 211 increases in Q1 2022, and 47 in Q2.
  • There are nine increases for next week, down from 15 last week.

dollar and euro banknotes with calculator on black background

by sonmez/iStock via Getty Images

Dividend increases are an outward sign from management that business is going well, and the company can increasingly reward shareholders. I track upcoming dividend increases from companies with a history of increasing them. The lists below contain different data points for the stocks increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here.

How I Created The Lists

I created the information below by combining the "US Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments. These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

Companies are required to have higher total dividends paid out each year. Therefore, a company may not raise its dividend each calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still increase.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is when you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. For example, if the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

  • King: 50+ years
  • Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years
  • Contender: 10-24 years
  • Challenger: 5+ years
Category Count
King 0
Champion 1
Contender 5
Challenger 3

The Main List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category
Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (BHB) 18 4 16-May-22 8.33% Contender
IDEX Corporation (IEX) 12 1.31 16-May-22 11.11% Contender
Innospec Inc. (IOSP) 8 1.27 16-May-22 6.78% Challenger
Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) 28 2.42 19-May-22 7.84% Champion
Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) 18 5.18 19-May-22 0.95% Contender
Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 18 1.7 19-May-22 9.05% Contender
TE Connectivity Ltd. New Switzerland Registered Shares (TEL) 12 1.83 19-May-22 12.00% Contender
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) 9 9.15 19-May-22 2.70% Challenger
BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 6 1.89 19-May-22 4.76% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the US Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent
BHB 0.24 0.26 8.33%
IEX 0.54 0.6 11.11%
IOSP 0.59 0.63 6.78%
RTX 0.51 0.55 7.84%
MCHP 0.232 0.253 9.05%
HCSG 0.211 0.213 0.95%
TEL 0.5 0.56 12.00%
ABR 0.37 0.38 2.70%
BWXT 0.21 0.22 4.76%

Additional Metrics

Here are some different metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High
BHB 26.01 24.56 32.43 13.08 6% Off Low 20% Off High
IEX 182.59 181.66 239.76 38.97 1% Off Low 24% Off High
IOSP 99.04 80.53 106.47 57.68 23% Off Low 7% Off High
RTX 90.97 78.35 106.02 0 16% Off Low 14% Off High
MCHP 64.54 31.96 89.68 61.78 102% Off Low 28% Off High
HCSG 16.42 14.6 31.89 19.8 12% Off Low 49% Off High
TEL 122.11 123.79 165.81 0 New Low 26% Off High
ABR 16.61 15.16 19.95 15 10% Off Low 17% Off High
BWXT 46.44 42.41 64.64 20.46 10% Off Low 28% Off High

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so I sorted this table descending by yield. The table also includes some historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule
ABR 9.15 9.3 16.1 16.7 25.8
HCSG 5.18 2.5 2.6 2.6 2.8 7.8
BHB 4 2.3 5.8 5.2 6.6 9.2
RTX 2.42 3.9 3.2 3.6 5.8 6
BWXT 1.89 11.1 14 21.7 23.5
TEL 1.83 4.3 5.8 7.4 11.4 9.2
MCHP 1.7 5 2 1.4 1.1 3
IEX 1.31 2 9.8 9.4 12.7 10.7
IOSP 1.27 4.8 9.5 11.2 12.5

Please be sure to do your due diligence before investing. Thanks for reading.

This article was written by

Dividend Derek profile picture
Dividend Derek
22.24K Followers
Derek is an individual investor seeking to navigate the investment world to provide a wealthy and stable retirement for his family. He aims to help fellow investors, notably younger investors, establish a plan to produce a growing income stream. Derek holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science with a minor in Economics from the University of Delaware and lives with his wife and two children.Derek created and operates customstockalerts.com. It's a suite of utilities for investors to stay on top of all their stocks. Pick a company you're interested in, pick an alert type (price, dividend yield, PE, etc.) and a value. You'll get a text or email (your choice) when your value hits. Also, get alerts for upcoming dividends, including increases (works for stocks and ETFs). Use it as a chance to buy and collect the dividend!Come check me out at customstockalerts.com!
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

1 Comment
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.