The most important news for the German insurer came a day before its Q1 release. Allianz announced that it has decided to set aside an additional provision of €1.9 billion to settle the Structured Alpha Funds (we already covered the topic in our previous publication). Looking at what the company said: "Allianz believes that this provision booked is a fair estimate of its remaining financial exposure in relation to compensation payments to investors and to payments under any resolution of the governmental proceedings." Our internal team is not forecasting any additional further contributions.

As a brief recap, we like Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF) for the following reasons:

We previously analysed the 10 year main indicators and we are very positive on the company's outlook We believe that Allianz offers a compelling valuation based on a SOTP considering the PIMCO division Interesting progression on dividend payment Solid business with positive implications in an inflationary environment

Q1 Results

Group sales climbed 6.2% year-on-year to €44 billion. The insurer is showing that it is on course for growth in terms of premium income. The operating result was maintained at around the same level as the previous year and stood at €3.23 billion, a reduction of 2.9%. This was mainly due to higher NatCat claims in the P&C division, that nearly quadrupled compared to the previous year end quarter. This negative result was partially offset thanks to a strong set of numbers in the third party Asset Management division due to higher AuM. The final division, Life/Health segment, we note that operating profit remained stable. Allianz's net income was significantly down for the Structured Alpha Funds provision, posting -78.1% compared to Q1 2021.

Allianz Q1 Results

Going deeper to the metrics, it is relevant to note that the combined ratio stood at 94.7%, and on a negative note, the Solvency Ratio II was back at 199%, the DAX insurer slipped below the 200% mark again (still in positive territory on regulatory requirements). Even at SRII at 199%, this remains at a value that keeps the insurer well capitalised.

Allianz Solvency Ratio II (Allianz Q1 Results)

Conclusion

Allianz's management is sticking to the outlook for the 2022 financial year. The operating result is expected to be €13.4 billion. In addition, the company has already acquired around 2.4 million shares as part of the ongoing share buyback program. This is important and shows that Allianz is taking advantage of the currently cheap valuations. Based on a normalised ROE and looking at the SOTP value, we continue to rate Allianz with a buy rating and a price target of €240 per share. Concerning the dividend, the CEO was very clear. Allianz will normalise its net income on the Structured Alpha Funds provision and it will move on with its super attractive dividend policy which is based on the following:

DPS Evolution (Allianz Q4 and FY results)

