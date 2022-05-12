Royal Gold: An Attractive Financial Profile
Summary
- Royal Gold posted a net income of $65.68 million or $1.00 per diluted share compared to $54.0 million, or $0.82 in 1Q21.
- Royal Gold reported a quarterly production volume of 86.5K GEOs compared to 79.5K GEOs in the same quarter last year.
- I recommend buying RGLD at or below $121.8 with lower support at $113.
Introduction
Denver-based Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) released its first-quarter results on May 4, 2022. The company now owns 187 properties, of which 43 are producing.
1 - 1Q22 Results Snapshot
Royal Gold posted a net income of $65.68 million or $1.00 per diluted share compared to $54.0 million, or $0.82 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
The increase was due to higher revenues with an average gold price of $1,877 per ounce, an average silver price of $24.01 per ounce, and an average copper price of $4.53 per pound.
Royal Gold generates revenues from its royalty and stream interests, representing 33% and 67%. The company is highly reliant on the gold price, representing 71% of the total revenues of 1Q22.
Royal Gold has an excellent debt profile with net cash of $183.71 million and liquidity of nearly $1.2 billion.
2 - Investment Thesis
The investment thesis remains the same this quarter. Royal Gold is an excellent long-term investment with significant liquidity, long-term growth, and a perfect financial profile. It is not my favorite in this segment, but it is undoubtedly one of the strongest with Franco Nevada (FNV) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM).
However, as I said for Franco Nevada and Wheaton Precious Metals, one recurring drawback is the lack of a solid dividend, and I have complained about it for many years. With a substantial free cash flow generation expected in 2022 and beyond, the company can undoubtedly increase the dividend.
While RGLD is an excellent long-term investment in this Royalty & Stream segment, I still suggest short-term trading LIFO, 30% of your long-term position.
This dual strategy has been the strategy in my marketplace, "The Gold and oil corner," and, I believe, it is the best way to maximize your gain over a long period.
Note: Only investors from the USA can trade LIFO. Read my final note at the end of this article.
3 - Stock Performance
Royal Gold has dropped significantly the past few days after the FED decided to hike interest by 50 basis points and signal more increases. Royal Gold has outperformed the group and is now up 1% on a one-year basis, the only company still above water.
CEO William Heissenbuttel said in the conference call:
Unlike operating companies who often see margins erode with the effects of cost inflation our business model's low cost base has limited the impact of inflationary pressures and allowed us to maintain our high margins. The solid cash flow allowed us to further strengthen the balance sheet. And at quarter end we remain debt-free with cash on hand of $184 million and access to our full $1 billion revolving credit facility.
Royal Gold Inc.: Balance Sheet And Production In 1Q22. The Raw Numbers
|Royal Gold
|1Q21
|2Q21
|3Q21
|4Q21
|1Q22
|Total Revenues in $ Million
|142.59
|168.03
|174.43
|168.52
|162.36
|Net Income in $ Million
|54.03
|81.68
|70.18
|68.16
|65.68
|EBITDA $ Million
|114.99
|136.63
|139.01
|132.30
|130.15
|EPS diluted in $/share
|
0.82
|
1.24
|
1.07
|
1.04
|
1.00
|Operating cash flow in $ Million
|92.23
|120.85
|129.89
|118.90
|101.13
|Capital Expenditure in $ Million
|33.66
|85.66
|265.00
|16.07
|37.80
|Free Cash Flow in $ Million
|58.58
|35.19
|-135.12
|102.83
|63.33
|Total cash in $ Million
|
370.26
|
225.92
|
160.21
|
143.55
|
183.71
|Long-term debt in $ Million
|146.27
|0
|95.40
|0
|0
|Dividend per share in $
|0.30
|0.30
|0.35
|0.35
|0.35
|Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million
|65.62
|65.64
|65.63
|65.62
|65.65
|Gold Production
|1Q21
|2Q21
|3Q21
|4Q21
|1Q'22
|Gold Equivalent ounce Production K Geo
|79.5
|92.4
|97.4
|93.9
|86.5
|Gold price realized $/ Oz
|1,794
|1,825
|1,790
|1,794
|1,877
Data Source: Company release and Fun Trading.
Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details
1 - Revenues Were $162.36 Million In 1Q22
2 - Free Cash Flow Was $63.33 Million In 1Q22
The quarterly free cash flow was $63.33 million in 1Q22, and the trailing 12-month free cash flow was $66.23 million.
The quarterly dividend has been set at $0.35 per share for 2022, covered by the free cash flow.
3 - Debt-free And ~$1.2 Billion In Liquidity
Revenue split: 71% gold / 14% copper / 10% silver / 5% other
The average gold price was $1,877 per ounce, the average silver price was $24.01 per ounce, and the average copper price was $4.53 per pound.
Details below:
|Stream
|K Au Oz
|K Ag Oz
|K Ag Oz
|Mount Milligan
|10.0
|0
|2.7
|Pueblo Viejo
|7.1
|274.5
|0
|Wassa and Prestea
|4.5
|0
|0
|Andacollo
|6.1
|0
|0
|Khoemacau
|0
|115.2
|0
|Other
|6.6
|0
|0
|Total
|34.3
|440.8
|2.7
|Royalty
|K Au Oz
|K Ag Oz
|Cu Mlbs
|Pb Mlbs
|Zc Mlbs
|Penasquito
|133.4
|7.7
|41.9
|0
|121.1
|Cortez
|102.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|235.4
|7.7
|41.9
|0
|121.1
Source: From Fun Trading files.
This quarter's average prices:
- $1,877 per ounce for Gold
- $24.01 per ounce for Silver
- $4.53 per pound for Copper
5 - Recent Development: New Assets With Attractive Growth Potential
- Khoemacau was already producing for the company and provided 115,200 Ag Oz in 1Q21.
- Cote's overall project is now nearly half completed, with commercial production expected end of next year.
- NX Gold and Red Chris projects are scheduled to contribute later.
Technical Analysis (Short Term) And Commentary
Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.
RGLD forms a symmetrical wedge pattern with resistance at $132.6 and support at $121.8.
The short-term trading strategy remains the same as in my preceding article. I suggest trading LIFO about 30% of your position. I recommend selling between $132.6 and $136.3 and waiting for a retracement between $121.80 and $120.
Trading LIFO authorizes you to sell your most recent purchases, assuming a profit while keeping your long-term position underwater until the stock has appreciated enough to consider selling your core position.
RGLD could experience a breakdown if the gold price loses momentum and $1,835 support cannot hold. In this case, I see lower support at $113.
The FED's decision to hike by 50 basis points for the next several months weakens gold.
However, if the gold price can trade above $1,940 per ounce, RGLD could break out and reach $146.
Watch gold like a hawk.
Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can set two different accounts for the same stock, one for the long term and one for short-term trading.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks.
