Feline Lim/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

In our previous Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) article, we highlighted that the market makers must digest the bull trap formed at its recent highs before AAPL stock could potentially bottom.

Interestingly, AAPL fell more than 20% from its March 2022 highs yesterday (May 11), reaching the lows last seen in October 2021. It also broke below a well-designed ruse to draw in bearish set-ups, potentially leading to its bottoming process.

Notably, Apple's recent mishaps have revolved around its weak Q3 guidance. Apple has been dealing with extended COVID lockdowns in China, putting more pressure on its hardware supply chain.

Moreover, recent supply chain updates from its key notebook and iPhone assemblers also worried the market. We believe it's CEO Tim Cook and his team's most significant supply chain snarls since the 2020 COVID lockdowns in China.

Moreover, we had emphasized that AAPL was at most fairly valued, but not undervalued in our previous articles. Therefore, we believe the market has been attempting to price in a Q3 card with revenue headwinds nearer to the high end of Apple's $4B-$8B range.

Notwithstanding, a fairly-valued AAPL could hardly be a worrying proposition. Furthermore, Warren Buffet highlighted that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) bought $600M of AAPL stock in Q1 and could have bought even more. Hence, if the Oracle of Omaha felt it was reasonable to buy AAPL stock at prices in Q1, investors are afforded a better price now than Buffett's Q1 purchases.

Therefore, we reiterate our Buy rating on AAPL stock as it navigates its most significant supply chain snafu since 2020.

Updates From Apple's Key Suppliers Showed Substantial Challenges

Apple relies on Foxconn (OTCPK:HNHAF) as its most important iPhone assembler. Foxconn had successfully operated within a closed-loop arrangement in Zhengzhou's iPhone City.

However, Foxconn reported that its April revenue fell 4.13% MoM and 2.8% YoY. Notably, it highlighted that its consumer electronics (smartphones, PCs, tablets, etc.) sales fell, partially offset by the growth in its cloud computing sales. Therefore, the revenue headwinds could be more significant if we excluded the contribution by its cloud computing customers.

Furthermore, Apple's second-largest iPhone assembler Pegatron (OTC:PGTRF), announced that its April revenue dropped 19% YoY, much worse than Foxconn. Notably, Pegatron had suspended its production facilities in Shanghai and Jiangsu, significantly impacting its performance.

However, Apple relies mainly on Zhengzhou's iPhone City (50%) for its iPhone production. In contrast, Pegatron accounts for about 20-30% of Apple's iPhone production. Therefore, Apple's Q3 headwinds could still be within range if Foxconn's production impact is contained.

Nevertheless, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo noted that July-August is a critical period for Apple to ramp its iPhone 14 production in time for its launch event. Even if Foxconn could work around its closed-loop systems, the company still needs the logistics and supply chain to be active to support its production. Kuo accentuated (edited):

Jun-Aug is critical for ramping new iPhone production. If COVID-19-related movement curbs aren't removed before Jun, Foxconn's Zhengzhou iPhone production capacity, likely including iPhone 14, may still be affected by logistics & workforce allocation. I think China's zero-COVID policy would have a more significant impact on consumer electronics on the demand side than on the production side. It's a potential system risk in 2nd half of 2022 for all brands and upstream suppliers. - Ming-Chi Kuo's Twitter

Investors need to note that Apple operates a highly complex supply chain web in China. For example, a recent Nikkei Asia report counted that "half of Apple's 200 top suppliers have facilities in and around Shanghai." Furthermore, "more than 70 companies own manufacturing plants in Jiangsu Province that directly supply (Apple)." Therefore, we think Apple's supply chain headwinds could worsen if China's COVID lockdowns don't ease in time for its June ramp.

Moreover, its sole MacBook Pros assembler Quanta Computer highlighted that it restored only 30% of its capacity in late April. While it planned to increase its capacity to 50% over time, Apple's MacBook Pros production has been significantly impacted. DIGITIMES reported that "consumers who place orders for Apple notebooks now may not receive the devices until mid-July, according to sources from the upstream supply chain."

The Market Expects Apple's Headwinds To Be Significant in FQ3

Apple iPhone and Mac revenue share % (Company filings)

Apple iPhone and Mac revenue change % (Company filings)

We believe that the market has already been pricing in the impact of Apple's Q3 headwinds. However, given the recent updates by Apple's top assemblers, the market could potentially be pricing in headwinds near the top end of its $4B-$8B range. Notably, Apple's iPhone and Mac accounted for 62.7% of its FQ2 revenue. Furthermore, Mac has been instrumental for Apple, with a 14.6% growth in FQ2. Hence, a weak showing by its Mac and iPhone segments could significantly affect the extent of its headwinds.

Notably, the difference in FQ3 revenue between the most conservative estimates ($78.89B) and its average consensus estimates ($82.77B) amounted to about $3.88B. Therefore, we think the market could be factoring in Apple's bear case of $8B headwinds for FQ3.

Is AAPL Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

AAPL stock price chart (TradingView)

We discussed that the bull trap needs to be digested before AAPL stock could potentially bottom. Notably, we think the bottoming process could form soon.

A potential support zone at around the $135 level could set up the trap to form a potential bottom. AAPL stock is trading at an NTM normalized P/E of 23x (5Y mean: 21.2x) and an NTM FCF yield of 4.4% (5Y mean: 5.65%). Therefore, we reiterate that AAPL stock is at most fairly valued but not undervalued.

Despite that, we think AAPL stock remains a solid proposition at fair value and one that long-term holders can layer in accordingly.

As such, we reiterate our Buy rating on AAPL stock.