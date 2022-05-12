Sander Meertins/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

HeidelbergCement (HLBZF, OTCPK:HDELY) is a company that we know pretty well. We previously analysed its Russian/Ukranian exposure and then we provided our positive long-term view based on a revamp of the private and public real estate and infrastructure market. Today, we are going deeper into HeidelbergCement's Q1 results.

Q1 Results

All in all, it was not a great quarter for the German company. This was also confirmed by Dominik von Achten's words: "the first quarter of 2022 was not an easy one for HeidelbergCement". Despite an increase in sales prices, the group was only able to compensate for the higher costs. In terms of sales and operating earnings, Heidelberg exceeded analysts' estimates.

In the first quarter, sales climbed 11.8 percent year on year to €4.4 billion. Adjusted EBITDA fell by 26.9% to €394 million. The company justified the decline in earnings primarily with the significantly increased costs for energy and transport. In order to curb rising costs, HeidelbergCement intends to raise prices even more than announced last autumn. In addition, the building materials group wants to improve earnings by 150 million euros through more efficient production and maintenance.

HeidelbergCement Q1 Results Snap

HeidelbergCement had already set up an austerity program two years ago. In addition, the head of the company continues to sell off its less profitable parts of the group. At the same time, the group is expanding its business with acquisitions.

Key Takeaway From the Q&A

Overall, there have been four key themes:

Inflation: debt exposure will continue to be unhedged.

The US Interest rates may have an impact in the medium term mainly due to the re-adjustment of variable financing lines whereas in Europe the situation still holds given that rising interest rates will take time to be in place.

Carbon tax: in the next few days, management will disclose the CAPEX required to avoid carbon tax, overall this may be a negative short-term development.

Africa: it is a very nice growth market and the consumption of cement per capita is the lowest of all the continents.

HeidelbergCement intends to invest in the Canadian technology company Giatec Scientific with a minority stake in the low single-digit millions. With the new partner, the company wants to develop sensor technology and AI-controlled software to reduce the CO2 footprint of concrete and optimise the processes for its ready-mixed concrete customers. HeidelbergCement announced that with the help of intelligent sensors, up to 20% of waste cement can be saved.

Conclusion

Despite a significant drop in earnings in the first quarter, the HeidelbergCement building materials group remains confident about the current year. Even if the uncertainties regarding energy and raw material availability and costs remain high, the company still sees good demand for its products in all regions. The company confirmed its forecasts for the year as a whole. The next catalyst will be the capital markets day at the end of the month.

The company is well managed and is continuing to optimise its portfolio. The Group CEO reaffirmed the guidance and we also continue to value the enterprise at 70 euros per share.

HeidelbergCement Assets Optimisation (Q1 Results)

