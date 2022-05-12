Stephen Brashear/Getty Images News

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is a bit of a mixed name to be invested in at this point. The company alternates promising results with extremely bad ones. On the commercial side we are seeing progress for both the Boeing 787 and Boeing 737 MAX, but, due to a variety of factors that are not all within Boeing's control, the progress is extremely slow-paced. That is something that we also see returning in Boeing's order and delivery numbers, and more prominently in the delivery numbers. I have significantly decreased my expectations for this year for Boeing, but I cannot unsee that the numbers are still not where one would like them to be.

In this report, I will have a look at the orders, deliveries and cancellations for Boeing in April while also considering year-over-year changes and year-to-date numbers. Additionally, I will address ASC 606 adjustments which tallies orders that do not meet an additional set of rules beyond the existence of a firm purchase contract. For this analysis, I use data analytics solutions developed by The Aerospace Forum.

Boeing 737 MAX lifts order book

Boeing Commercial Aircraft orders April 2022 (The Aerospace Forum)

During the month, Boeing received a total of 46 orders consisting of 44 single-aisle orders and 2 wide-body orders:

AerCap ordered 6 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Aviation Capital Group ordered 9 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

An unidentified customer ordered 29 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

An unidentified customer ordered 2 Boeing 777Fs.

In April, order inflow decreased by 7 units sequentially, but that is not something that should be considered bad or good. What we continue to see is that the order inflow comes from just two platforms: The Boeing 737 MAX and the Boeing 777, and more particularly, the freighter variant of the current generation Boeing 777.

During the month, the following changes were made to the order book:

AraJet was identified as the customer for 20 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

AerCap was identified as the customer for two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Orders from GECAS and AerCap have been combined transferring 60 orders for the Boeing 737 MAX and 4 orders for the Boeing 787-10 to AerCap.

AerCap cancelled orders for two Boeing 787-10s.

Air Lease Corporation cancelled orders for 5 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Aviation Capital Group cancelled orders for two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Malaysia Airlines cancelled orders for 25 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Last Boeing 747-8F for UPS (The Boeing Company)

In April, lessors and unidentified customers brought Boeing the orders. Interesting is that Air Lease Corporation cancelled orders after it recently undid many of the cancellations since 2019. We also saw Aviation Capital Group ordering aircraft, but also cancelling a few. That is why it is extremely important to also consider the cancellations instead of solely considering the gross order inflow. Boeing had to process a rather big cancellation from Malaysia Airlines, as the carrier will take 25 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from the order book from Air Lease Corporation instead of taking the aircraft it has on order with Boeing. After an uptick of cancellation activity for the Boeing 787 last month, Boeing had to remove just two orders from its order book in April.

During the month, Boeing received 46 orders and 34 cancellations, bringing its net order tally to 12 orders valued at $619.7 million. In the same month last year, Boeing received 25 orders but had to scratch 17 orders from the books, bringing its net orders to 8 units valued at $935.5 million. So, year-over-year, the net orders were higher but the mix was more attractive last year, resulting in a higher base value for the net orders.

Year-to-date, Boeing received 213 orders and 56 cancellations, bringing its net orders to 157 units valued $11.4 billion. In comparison, last year, Boeing booked 307 orders and 230 cancellations, bringing its net orders to 77 units valued $7.8 billion. The numbers show that gross order inflow has declined, but so have the cancellations resulting in higher net orders as the higher gross order inflow last year was likely a function of the cancellations. With a ~45% increase in order value (measured by base value), Boeing is having a good year so far.

Boeing also updated its ASC606 adjustments tally, which is a tally in which Boeing lumps orders that have a purchase agreement but also several other check boxes that need to be ticked in order to count the aircraft orders to the backlog or not. During the month, we saw the tally decrease by 10 units. This was driven by Boeing 737 MAX orders indeed being cancelled as anticipated and some orders no longer being considered doubtful. This, however, was offset to a large extent by an increase in Boeing 777X orders that Boeing no longer counts towards the backlog after adjustments. This increase is the result of further delays on the first deliveries of the Boeing 777-9.

If all ASC 606 adjustments result in cancellations, which definitely is not always the case, Boeing would have to scratch an additional 945 aircraft from its books.

Boeing deliveries are not taking off

Boeing Commercial Aircraft deliveries April 2022 (The Aerospace Forum)

After delivering 41 aircraft to customers in March, Boeing delivered just 35 jets in April, valued at $2.5 billion and consisting of 29 single-aisle aircraft and six wide-body aircraft:

Boeing delivered 29 Boeing 737s consisting of 28 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and one Boeing P-8A;

Boeing delivered two Boeing 767s, all of which were for the Boeing 767-2C which is used as the base aircraft for the KC-46A;

Boeing delivered three Boeing 777-300ERs;

Boeing delivered the last Boeing 747-8F for UPS;

There were no deliveries for the Boeing 787 program.

In the order and delivery report from last month, I noted that Boeing reached a multi-month high in deliveries after reaching a multi-month low. I noted that that could be considered a positive sign, but it could also be the case that the multi-month high in deliveries was driven by the fact that Boeing tried to push out aircraft to customers. Looking at the lower delivery volumes in April, it does indeed seem that the multi-month high was driven by the quarter end and not so much a sustained increase in deliveries.

Any investment thesis for Boeing hinges on an uptick in deliveries for the Boeing 737 MAX and Boeing 787. Right now, we are not seeing any of that. Boeing 737 MAX production is not coming along nicely due to supply chain challenges and reduced demand from China, as the country is going through a new wave of COVID-19 infections. Absent of China, Boeing can still provide a stable delivery rate that matches the current production rate, but right now we are simply not seeing that.

Year-over-year delivery numbers increased from 17 to 35, and value ticked up from $2.0 billion to $2.5 billion. Year-to-date, there have been 130 deliveries valued at $8.5 billion compared to 94 deliveries valued $7.5 billion. So, we do see an increase in deliveries and delivery value, but not the delivery volumes you would like to see, given that Boeing has a big pile of jets awaiting delivery. The Boeing 787 also is still not back for Boeing, which makes Boeing highly dependent on the Boeing 737 MAX, but delivery volumes on that program are not satisfactory.

The book-to-bill ratio for the month was 1.31 and 1.05 in terms of value. Those are nice numbers, but still just numbers from one month, and those numbers reflect good order intake but still underwhelming aircraft deliveries against which can be billed. For the year, we have a book-to-bill of 1.6 in terms of units and 1.8 in terms of value, driven by strong order inflow, while deliveries are mediocre at best.

Conclusion

Boeing's April orders and deliveries were underwhelming. Orders showed continued market appeal for the Boeing 737 MAX. However, we also saw continued cancellations for the same aircraft type. The biggest cancellation came from Malaysia Airlines, which will not take delivery of the aircraft it ordered directly from Boeing but will lease aircraft from Air Lease Corporation. What also became clear is that due to continued delays on the Boeing 777X program, Boeing has transferred 55 orders to a separate tally, as the jet maker can no longer count these aircraft to the backlog when an additional layer of criteria is added to the backlog assessment.

On the Boeing 737 MAX, I was hoping to see signs that the higher delivery volumes as seen in March would be sustainable. However, it took just one month to see that that was not the case. That makes things extremely painful for Boeing, as the manufacturer had a lot of time to layout a plan to get aircraft out for delivery and revive its production rate. However, right now the company is delivering above last year's levels but significantly below what was expected.

The only positive is that Boeing's share prices have been falling to levels where it might soon become attractive to take positions as Boeing 787 deliveries resume and long-term demand starts to materialize. For the short term, however, Boeing has been rather disappointing for investors.