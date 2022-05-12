Tim Boyle/Getty Images News

In this analysis of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), we analyzed the company's software segment and compared the company's software market share against other large players. We then examined its software portfolio and forecasted its revenue growth.

Additionally, we analyzed the company's cloud business as it focuses on hybrid cloud and its market share change compared to larger cloud competitors. Then, we forecasted the company's hybrid cloud business segment revenue growth.

Lastly, we examined the company's M&A activities through its acquisitions and compiled the revenues from its acquisitions to project its M&A revenues based on its average acquisition revenue. Moreover, we analyzed the company's financials to determine how its acquisitions had impacted its financials.

Based on the company's annual report, it segmented its revenues based on its software, consulting, and infrastructure revenues. In addition, it recorded its hybrid cloud service revenue under its software segment. However, we categorized its revenues based on the GICS classification to provide a clearer depiction of its business. For its hybrid cloud business under its software segment, we categorized it as Internet Services & Infrastructure with the remainder of its software revenues under its Software segment. Also, we accounted for its consulting revenues under IT Consulting & Other Services while its infrastructure hardware revenues under Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals.

Stagnant Software Business Growth

Company 7-year Average Revenue Growth % Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 10.7% Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 0.8% IBM 1.0% Salesforce (CRM) 26.7% Adobe (ADBE) 21.1% Total 7.9%

Based on the chart above of the market share of the top software companies, IBM was third place in 2021 but saw its market share decline over the past 8 years. On the other hand, Microsoft saw its market share increase over the period and overtook Oracle in 2019 to become the market leader while Oracle's share also declined in the past 8 years. According to GetApp, Microsoft's products have edged out IBM as well as Oracle. For example, the Microsoft Power BI was rated 4.5 stars compared to IBM's Cognos Analytics and Oracle's Business Intelligence at only 4.1 stars. Additionally, Microsoft also had higher software features (34) compared to IBM (24) and Oracle (4).

Company Number of Features Ratings IBM 24 4.1/5 Microsoft 34 4.5/5 Oracle 4 4.1/5

Thus, we believe this highlights the weaker competitiveness of IBM. Outside the top 3, smaller companies such as Salesforce and Adobe had gained share whereas SAP's (SAP) share declined. Other smaller competitors including ServiceNow (NOW), Workday (WDAY), Palo Alto (PANW) and Fortinet (FTNT) gained share but remained relatively much smaller than their competitors.

Among the top 3 largest software companies, Microsoft was the only company to outperform the total software market. We believe one of its strengths is its cloud business advantage as it is the second-largest cloud service provider in the world (22% market share). For example, several of Microsoft's software products are integrated with its cloud platform such as Microsoft 365 with Azure Active Directory. According to Channel Futures, there were approximately 715 mln users on Azure and 95% of Fortune 500 companies use Azure. Also, smaller software companies such as Salesforce and Adobe specialize in specific software market segments such as CRM (19.5% market share) and creative software (28% market share).

Based on its annual report, its Software segment includes software with AI capabilities for clients to manage their IT resources and business processes as well as software supporting on-premises workloads such as Customer Information Control system and storage software and analytics and integration software. According to the company's website, it has 476 software products for applications including analytics, IT infrastructure and business operations. Also, it recently launched new solutions such as Guardium Insights, a data security platform as well as made acquisitions including ReaQta.

Overall, we expect the company to continue facing intense competitive threats from market leader Microsoft with its cloud advantage. To project the company's software revenue growth excluding its hybrid cloud, we based its growth on its 8-year growth rate of 1%.

IBM Software Revenue ($ bln) 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Software (Excluding Cloud) 16.0 15.4 15.59 15.74 15.89 16.04 16.19 Growth % -3.7% 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% 1.0%

Shifting Focus on Hybrid Cloud Business

Synergy Research, Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on the chart above of the cloud market share with revenue data from each company and Synergy Research, IBM only had a 5% market share in 2021 following the spin-off of Kyndryl. In contrast, larger competitors such as AWS (AMZN), Microsoft and Google (GOOG) accounted for 68% of the market combined. In the past 5 years, the company's market share had declined as its cloud business faced intense competition from larger players especially Microsoft and Google which gained market share while AWS's share declined slightly. In terms of the number of cloud availability zones, IBM only has 19 availability zones globally. In comparison, AWS (84), Microsoft (66) and Google Cloud (88) have a higher number of availability zones which highlights their greater scale compared to IBM.

Company Availability Zones IBM 19 AWS 84 Microsoft 66 Google 88

We compiled the company's average 4-year revenue growth before the spin-off in 2021 in the table above. Its hybrid cloud business segment had outperformed its total cloud revenue growth (38%), whereas its public cloud revenues had weighed down on its total cloud growth. Based on its annual report, the company highlighted its focus on the hybrid cloud. Under its Software segment, the company's hybrid cloud capabilities are offered through its Red Hat acquisition as well as its cloud solutions applications such as AI, automation, and Security. In 2021, its total hybrid cloud revenue grew by 20% as its customer base on its hybrid cloud platform grew to 3,800 from 1,000 in the previous year which was an increase of 280%. Furthermore, to enhance its hybrid cloud capabilities, it acquired Instana and Turbonomic.

IBM Cloud 4-year Average Revenue Growth % Public Cloud Growth 13% Hybrid Cloud Growth 38% Total Cloud Growth 20%

As the company shifts its focus toward its higher growth hybrid cloud business, we expect it to benefit the company's cloud revenue growth. According to Mordor Intelligence, the hybrid cloud market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 21% through 2026. To project the company's cloud revenues, we based its growth on the market forecast CAGR.

IBM Cloud Revenue Forecast ($ bln) 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Internet Services & Infrastructure 8.7 10.5 12.7 15.4 18.6 22.6 Growth % 26.0% 21% 21% 21% 21% 21%

M&A Activities Not Enough To Drive Growth

Furthermore, we examined the company's M&A activities in the past 10 years by compiling data from 69 acquisitions of their estimated revenue to determine the average revenue contribution from M&A as well as its divestitures in the table below.

M&A Revenue ($ mln) 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Total Acquisition Revenue 570 5,673 82 227 656 165 5 3,362 104 291 Total Revenue 102,874 98,368 92,793 81,741 79,919 79,139 79,591 57,714 55,179 57,351 Growth % -4% -6% -12% -2% -1% 1% -27% -4% 4% Acquisition Revenue Contribution 0.6% 5.8% 0.1% 0.3% 0.8% 21.3% 0.0% 5.8% 0.2% 0.5% Revenue from Divestitures 1,633 1,384 1,335 720 0 0 2,702 1,906 218 193 Divested Revenue Contribution 1.6% 1.4% 1.4% 0.9% 0.0% 0.0% 3.4% 3.3% 0.4% 0.3%

IBM was active in acquiring companies in the past 10 years, it had acquired a total of 69 companies. Based on the table, its past 10-year average revenue contribution from M&A was 3.5%, which is higher than the 10-year average revenue growth of -5.6%. Also, its average revenue from divestitures as % of revenue was 1.3%. This shows that the revenue growth of IBM is mainly contributed by inorganic growth through acquisition.

With the data compiled, we projected its M&A revenue based on its average acquisition cost with its average revenue per acquisition to forecast its acquisition revenues as well as average disposal proceeds and average divestiture revenue to forecast its divesture revenues through 2026.

M&A Revenue ($ mln) 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Average acquisition revenue per cost 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 Average Acquisition cost 3,514 3,514 3,514 3,514 3,514 Acquisition Revenue 1,120 1,120 1,120 1,120 1,120 Average divestiture revenue per disposal proceeds 1.12 1.12 1.12 1.12 1.12 Average Disposal Proceeds 388.6 388.6 388.6 388.6 388.6 Average Divestiture Revenue 434.1 434.1 434.1 434.1 434.1 Total Net M&A Revenue 686 686 686 686 686

In addition, we calculated the average organic revenue per dollar capex for the company at $24.1 which is higher than its average acquisition revenue per dollar of the acquisition cost of $0.3. Also, its average divested revenue per dollar of disposal proceeds is $1.1 which is higher than its acquisition revenue. That said, we calculated its average M&A revenue growth at 1.3% compared to its organic revenue growth of -7.1%. Thus, while we believe its M&A had been positive for the company, its overall growth had not been lifted significantly from its M&A activities.

Risk: High Debt

Moreover, its net debt which was $109,050 mln in 2021 had increased in the past 10 years as its debt grew but cash and cash equivalents had remained stagnant. Hence, there is a decreasing trend in the cash to debt ratio from 0.12x in 2012 to 0.07x in 2021. Its net debt is particularly high when compared to its market cap as it represents 86% of its market cap. We believe that this may pose a threat to the company as the decreasing ratio will decrease the company's ability to acquire new companies. The EBITDA interest coverage also decreased tremendously in the past 10 years from 78.5x in 2012 to 11.1x in 2021. Overall, we believe that the company's financial position may pose a risk due to its high leverage and deteriorating interest coverage.

Valuation

We summarized our revenue projections for the company based on its segmented revenues as discussed in the points above.

IBM Revenue Projections ($ bln) 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F Internet Services & Infrastructure 6.9 10.5 12.7 15.4 10.5 Growth % 21% 21% 21% 21% Software 16.0 15.59 15.74 15.89 15.59 Growth % 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% IT Consulting & Other Services 16.3 18.92 19.89 20.70 18.92 Growth % 6.1% 5.08% 4.08% 6.1% Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals 14.5 13.86 13.53 13.22 13.86 Growth % -2.3% -2.3% -2.3% -2.3% Others 1.47 1.18 1.18 1.18 1.18 Total Company Revenue 55.2 60.1 63.1 66.4 60.1 Growth % 4.8% 5.0% 5.3% 4.8% M&A Revenue 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 Total Revenue 55.2 60.8 63.8 67.1 60.8 Growth % 6.0% 4.9% 5.2% 6.0%

To value the company, we used a DCF valuation as the company has positive free cash flows. We based its terminal value on its 3-year average EV/EBITDA of 14.26x.

IBM EV/EBITDA 2020 2021 Current Average EV/EBITDA 15.04x 13.54x 14.2x 14.26x

Based on a discount rate of 6.6%, our model shows its shares are perfectly valued.

Verdict

To sum it up, we analyzed its software business where its market share had declined and dropped to third place as it faced strong competition from Microsoft, the market leader in cloud, and we expect it to continue to face competitive headwinds with a revenue projection of only 1% based on its 8-year average growth rate. However, we are more positive about its cloud business following the spinoff of Kyndryl as it focuses on its higher growth hybrid cloud business with average revenue growth of 38% compared to its total cloud average growth of 20%. Lastly, we looked into its M&A activities to calculate its average acquisition revenue contribution to revenue of 3.5% higher than its total average revenue growth rate of -5.6% and divested revenue as a % of the revenue of 1.3%. Though, we determined its average revenue per dollar acquisition cost ($0.3) lower than its organic revenue per capex ($24) and divested revenue per disposal proceeds ($1.1) which we believe is a negative for the company. Overall, we rate the company as a Hold with a target price of $123.37.