How To Stay Safe In This Bear Market

gradyreese/E+ via Getty Images

For many investors, this bear market feels historic, and in a way it is.

Not necessarily from the magnitude of the decline, but the speed.

Ycharts

Charlie Bilello

Only in 1932 did the market fall harder in the first 90 trading days.

Or to put it another way, we're experiencing the 2nd worst start to the year for stocks in US history.

Some might quibble with my calling this a bear market since the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) hasn't officially closed at -20% from record highs.

According to Bloomberg here's how the Nasdaq is fairing.

about 50% of companies are down 50+%

about 25% of companies are down 75+%

over 5% of companies are down 90+%

Popular tech names have been smashed.

Charlie Bilello

These aren't how far these companies have fallen from record highs.

This is how much they've fallen in just over four months.

And speculative meme stocks? The darlings of the first two months of 2021? The peak of the speculative post-pandemic mania?

Charlie Bilello

They've gotten annihilated, with several former high-flying Wall Street darlings down 90+%.

This brings me to three essential facts you need stay safe in this bear market.

Essential Fact 1: Why Stocks Might Be Approaching Bottom

This article summarizes why many top economist teams think the market could bottom within a few weeks at around -20% to -25% from its highs.

But here's a brief summary.

Fundamentally speaking the overvaluation that has plagued the S&P 500 since the pandemic rally has now disappeared.

Daily Shot

In fact, the rate of decline in the market's forward PE has been similar to the bear markets of 2018, and 2020. It's also almost as impressive as 2011's recession scare.

each time the market recovered very rapidly

though this time it might trade sideways until the Fed can pivot on rate hikes (see fact two).

S&P 500 Valuation Profile

Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward PE Blended PE Overvaluation (Forward PE) Overvaluation (Blended PE) 2021 $206.11 50.16% 20.7 20.1 20% 14% 2022 $226.58 9.93% 17.2 19.0 0% 8% 2023 $249.16 9.97% 15.7 16.4 -9% -7% 2024 $271.39 8.92% 14.4 15.0 -16% -15% 12-Month forward EPS 12-Month Forward PE Historical Overvaluation PEG 25-Year Average PEG S&P 500 Dividend Yield 25-Year Average Dividend Yield $234.44 16.776 -0.44% 1.97 3.62 1.58% 2.01%

(Source: DK S&P Valuation And Total Return Tool)

The 10, 25, and 45-year average forward PE for the market is 16.9, and right now the market is at 16.8, basically at historical fair value.

Meanwhile, the same inflation that's caused rates to rise so quickly is also helping companies, who are passing on higher costs and reporting robust growth in their top and bottom lines.

S&P Earnings Growth Consensus Forecast

Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth 2021 $206.11 50.16% 2022 $226.58 9.93% 2023 $249.16 9.97% 2024 $271.39 8.92%

(Source: DK S&P Valuation And Total Return Tool, FactSet)

I track these estimates each week and thus far they have continued to gradually drift higher.

In other words, barring an actual recession, the chances of a significant deterioration in corporate fundamentals look unlikely, at least for now.

Earnings growth of 9% to 10% per year is actually above the 8.5% long-term consensus analysts expect in the future and far above the 6% to 7% historical rate over the past 50 years.

Ok, so maybe stocks aren't overvalued anymore, but that doesn't mean the market can't keep falling. After all, stock prices are an eternal cycle of fear and greed, and that's where the next factor potentially ending this bear market soon comes in.

Sentiment Is Terrible: A Great Sign For Stocks

If everybody's optimistic, who is left to buy? If everybody's pessimistic, who's left to sell?" - Sam Stovall, investment strategist for Standard & Poor's

CNN

Investor sentiment is currently very panicked.

Daily Shot

At the end of April, the American Association of Independent Investors, or AAII reported investor sentiment was at its lowest level since 1993.

A week ago, Bloomberg reported it was the worst since 1992.

And in May the market has kept falling, meaning we are potentially facing the most bearish investor sentiment in over 30 years.

What does this mean?

March 23rd, 2020, the pandemic low- investors were more bullish than they are today

March 9th, 2009, the Great Recession low - investors were more bullish than today

Back then the economy was cratering, today it's not.

Back then we were facing potential depression, today we're not.

Ok, so sentiment is pretty bad, what about actual money? What are institutional investors doing?

Goldman Sachs, Lance Roberts

Big money managers are so bearishly positioned that we're nearly 3 standard deviations from historical averages.

So to summarize the reason the market might bottom relatively soon, and not far from today's levels are:

economic and earnings data remains solid (fundamentals are intact)

valuations have crashed to reasonable levels

investor and institutional sentiment is so extremely bearish as to border on the absurd

BUT all investing is probabilistic, and so here are the risks we face that could keep stocks falling.

potentially to -30% to -40% for the S&P

Essential Fact 2: Why Stocks Might Keep Falling

On a forward PE basis, the most popular valuation method on Wall Street, stocks are no longer expensive.

JPMorgan Asset Management

But if you use other metrics, then stocks are still modestly overvalued.

For example, if we look at EV/EBITDA (cash-adjusted earnings), then this is how the market looks.

S&P 500 Cash-Adjusted PE

Year EV/EBITDA (Net Cash -Adjusted Earnings) 2008 5.83 2009 8.81 2010 8.59 2011 7.96 2012 8.37 2013 9.82 2014 10.47 2015 10.21 2016 11.91 2017 12.42 2018 11.88 2019 12.52 2020 17.11 2021 14.91 2022 12.54 Average 10.89 Median 11.23 Current 11.80 Historically Overvalued 5.12%

(Source: DK S&P Valuation And Total Return Tool, FactSet)

While the S&P is only modestly overvalued on a cash-adjusted basis, the point is that it could take another 5% decline (to -24%) for the market to become historically fairly valued on this metric.

Macro Risks Remain

For over a decade the "Fed Put" has led to rather strong V-shaped recovery rallies.

in 2012, 2019, and 2020

But right now, the Fed Put is on hold until inflation comes down.

Here's the good news about inflation.

Daily Shot

Pantheon Macro thinks that inflation could fall to about 3% by the end of the year.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

The median economist consensus is less optimistic, expecting 6.7% inflation by the end of the year, but dropping to 2.8% by the end of next year.

Ycharts

The bond market expects inflation to run at about 3% for the next seven years, but eventually settle down to 2.55%.

Actual Inflation Data Isn't So Optimistic

In March inflation peaked at 8.5% and in April it came in higher than the 8.1% economists expected.

Bureau Of Labor Statistics

Consumer inflation came in at 8.3%, just slightly lower than last month, and wholesale inflation just came in at 11%.

Companies try to pass on higher costs to customers, to protect margins.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

We've just had five consecutive months with double-digit wholesale inflation.

This means that either consumer prices might go up to around 11%, or margins could compress as companies are forced to eat higher costs.

double-digit inflation would be bad for stocks in the short-term

so would margin compression causing earnings growth to miss current estimates

What if inflation remains persistently high?

that's Deutsche Bank's base-case scenario

they forecast the Fed hiking to 5% or even 6% by mid-2023

triggering a severe recession in late 2023

which ends mid-2024

The Fed can't pivot until inflation comes way down.

Ben Carlson

5% is the historical level of inflation that has always resulted in recessions within two years.

Even if inflation comes down to under 5% Bloomberg doesn't think the Fed can start to pivot until it hits 3%.

which the economist consensus doesn't expect to happen until 2023

What does that potentially mean?

until inflation approaches 3% the Fed can't pivot no matter how bad the bear market gets

Finally, there is one final bit of potentially concerning news for investors, especially the tech variety.

Nasdaq Support Is A Long Way Down

Support Level 1 12,450 Support Level 2 8,000 Distance From Support Level 1 -4.44% Distance From Support Level 2 32.9% Total Market Correction To Support Level 1 25.7% Total Market Correction To Support Level 2 52.3% Currently Below All-Time High 28.89%

(Source: DK S&P Valuation And Total Return Tool, FactSet)

The Nasdaq has fallen significantly below support and the next major support level isn't until 8,000, which is a 52% peak decline.

Does that mean that tech stocks are going to fall another 33%?

While some might, the Nasdaq itself is unlike to suffer such a fate for one simple reason.

Nasdaq Cash-Adjusted Earnings

Year EV/EBITDA (Net Cash -Adjusted Earnings) 2008 7.16 2009 10.73 2010 10.45 2011 9.1 2012 8.82 2013 11.45 2014 11.96 2015 10.63 2016 12.56 2017 14.29 2018 13.01 2019 14.38 2020 20.16 2021 17.36 2022 15.17 Average 12.48 Median 12.84 Current 13.46 Historically Overvalued 4.85%

(Source: DK S&P Valuation And Total Return Tool, FactSet)

The Nasdaq is just 5% historically overvalued if you adjust for the mountains of cash on these companies' balance sheets.

What would a 52% crash in the Nasdaq look like?

Nasdaq Cash-Adjusted Earnings: 52% Peak Decline

Year EV/EBITDA (Net Cash -Adjusted Earnings) 2008 7.16 2009 10.73 2010 10.45 2011 9.1 2012 8.82 2013 11.45 2014 11.96 2015 10.63 2016 12.56 2017 14.29 2018 13.01 2019 14.38 2020 20.16 2021 17.36 2022 15.17 Average 12.48 Median 12.84 Current (Nasdaq 8,000) 9.0182 Historically Overvalued -29.75%

(Source: DK S&P Valuation And Total Return Tool, FactSet)

For the Nasdaq to fall to the next support level, which happens to be close to the Pandemic bottom, its cash-adjusted earnings would have to fall to 9.0.

That's a bargain-basement valuation that big tech hasn't seen since late 2008, the darkest days of the Great Recession.

Is it possible we get a severe recession? Sure, that's Deutsche Bank's base-case forecast.

Is the most likely outcome? The current economic data says no, though, of course, the data changes on a weekly basis.

which I monitor and update DK members on in the monthly DK Economic Updates

Black SWAN Event Risk: Russia Could React Very Badly To Finland And Sweden Joining NATO

Finland is expected to officially file for NATO membership on Sunday, May 15th, the same day as Sweden.

Putin hates NATO expansion with a passion. In fact, keeping Ukraine out of NATO was a major reason he invaded.

Russia has already threatened military retaliation if Finland tries to join NATO.

What's the worst-case scenario? The CIA has warned it's concerned Putin might use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, to break the impasse and score major victories.

Military setbacks and "potential desperation" could prompt Russian President Vladimir Putin to use "tactical" or "low-yield" nuclear weapons against Ukraine, CIA Director William Burns warned during a speech at Georgia Tech on Thursday." - Axios

What could Russia using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine mean?

Probably not a full-scale nuclear war (Goldman estimates the probability of that at 2%).

But it would kill thousands and the stock market could potentially plunge 10% to 20% in a day.

bonds would likely stage the ultimate "flight to safety" rally in history

helping buffer balanced portfolios

Essential Fact 3: How To Stay Safe In This Bear Market

2022 has offered a perfect storm of bad news and fear, uncertainty, and doubt.

It's likely that the major risks facing us today will last through much of 2022 or even well into 2023.

So does that mean that it's best to go to cash and "wait until the dust settles"?

The data on this is absolutely clear.

98% of market timers lose money

100% of long-term buy and hold index investors make money

97% of diversified buy and hold company investors make money

Charlie Bilello

This is what you get when you buy and hold the US stock market.

And this is what you get when you try to be cute and time the market to avoid bear markets.

JPMorgan Asset Management

Here's the truth about market timing, which caused the average investor to earn 3.6% annual returns over the last 20 years.

5.9% less annual returns than buying and holding the S&P 500

almost half the returns of a 40/60 stock/bond portfolio

1.4% inflation-adjusted returns = 32% real returns

Why did the average investor lose to every asset class other than cash and commodities?

Dalbar

Because almost all of the market's long-term returns come from just a handful of its best days.

Over the last 20 years missing just 40 of the market's best days would have turned a 514% gain into a 26% loss.

not adjusted for inflation

Think you can time the market to avoid the worst days and still participate in the market's best days?

Jill Mislinski

80% of the market's best days come within 2 weeks of its worst.

Volatility clusters during times of peak terror, and if you try to time the market you are 98% likely to lose.

Just how badly could market timing harm your retirement plans?

32% inflation-adjusted return over the last 20 years for the average investor

How about this shocking fact.

According to Bank of America's head of quantitative research, 99.9% of the S&P 500's returns since 1926 have come from just the 10 best days of each decade!

1,150X inflation-adjusted return

What would missing those 10 best days of each decade mean for an investor?

1,150X inflation-adjusted return turns into a 94% inflation-adjusted loss

If you try to time the market, you'll churn your portfolio to death." - Joshua Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management

Bottom Line: The Key To Staying Safe In A Bear Market Is Not To Panic

This market might seem scary, for two reasons.

the speed of the declines

bonds are falling as much as stocks until recently

But guess what? The size of the declines so far has been perfectly normal.

Jill Mislinski

On Thursday morning, May 12th, we briefly hit -19.2% on the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq hit -30%.

In 2011 and 2018 the market also hit -20%.

Ben Carlson

When we're not in recession bear markets tend to bottom around -20%.

In fact, in 1991's recessionary bear market we bottomed at -21%.

Daily Shot

In fact, outside of recessions the average correction since 1965 has seen stocks fall 21%.

Every correction and bear market is caused by some unique combinations of factors.

But do you know what never changes?

CNN

Human emotions are hardwired into our DNA. The market is always cycling between fear and greed.

The algorithms that are programmed to generate so much rapid-fire trading?

They are programmed off historical data, which is derived from emotional trading by emotional humans.

Algos can make the market move faster, and sometimes they can even make it go crazy.

In October 1987 the S&P fell 21% in a single day

Dow lost 22.6%

the economy wasn't impacted

stocks finished up 2% that year

up 59% from October's lows

a 59% rally in just over 2 months

Let's consider the case of Black Monday, 1987. During those terrifying few weeks stocks fell 34%.

the average recessionary bear market decline is 36%

How about the Pandemic?

-34%, -35% intraday

How about non-recessionary bear markets in 2011 and 2018?

-20% and -22% intraday peak declines

vs 21% average non-recessionary bear market

Each of these bear markets was caused by something different.

Some unique combinations of risks, fear, uncertainty, and doubt.

And each one ended the same way, approximately historical average.

Why? Because markets are driven by emotions.

The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes." - Mark Twain

Every market downturn is caused by something different. But the outcome is always the same.

Those who trust their diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolios get rich, and those that don't suffer.

The patient long-term investor is most likely to retire in safety and splendor.

The market timer who gives into their emotions risks never retiring at all.

Nobody can predict interest rates, the future direction of the economy or the stock market. Dismiss all such forecasts and concentrate on what's actually happening to the companies in which you've invested."- Peter Lynch

How many famous market-timers who day traded their way to riches do you know?

Now, how about famous long-term investors?

Greatest Investors In History: Masters Of Financial Science

Name Returns Time Horizon Most Famous For Jim Simons (Co-Founder Renaissance Technologies) 71.8% CAGR 1994 to 2014 (best investing record ever recorded) Pure Quant Based Investing Joel Greenblatt 40% CAGR 21 years at Gotham Capital "Above-Average Quality Companies At Below-Average Prices" George Soros 32% CAGR 31 years Valuation mean reversion, "Reflexivity" = Opportunities can be found by carefully studying the value and the market prices of assets Peter Lynch 29.2% CAGR at Fidelity's Magellan Fund 1977 to 1990 (13 years) "Growth At A Reasonable Price" Bill Miller (Legg Mason Value Trust 1990 to 2006) 22.8% CAGR and beat the S&P 500 for 15 consecutive years 16 years Warren Buffett 20.8% CAGR at Berkshire 55 Years Greedy when others are fearful Benjamin Graham 20% CAGR vs 12% S&P 500 1934 to 1956 (22 years) Margin of Safety Edward Thorp 20+% CAGR over 30 years invented card counting, pure statistically-based investing Charlie Munger 19.80% 1962 to 1975 Wonderful companies at fair prices Howard Marks 19% CAGR Since 1995 Valuation Mean Reversion Anne Scheiber 18.3% CAGR 50 years Turned $5K into $22 million with no formal training, purely with tax-efficient buy and hold blue-chip investing. John Templeton 300% from 1939 to 1943, 15.8% CAGR from 1954 to 1992 38 years Market Cycles Wilmot Kidd 14.7% CAGR vs 11.8% S&P 500 1974 to 2021 (47 years) Concentrated, Fundamentals Driven CEF Carl Icahn 14.6% CAGR vs 5.6% S&P 500 2001 to 2016 (15 Years) David Swenson 13.9% CAGR at Yale's Endowment (includes bonds and alternative assets) vs 10.7% S&P 500 30 years Alternative Asset Allocation Larry Puglia 12.1% CAGR vs 10.2% CAGR S&P 500 28 years running TROW's flagship blue-chip fund Pure blue-chip/wide moat focus. Geraldine Weiss 11.2% vs 9.8% S&P 500 37 years Best risk-adjusted track record of any newsletter over 30 years according to Hubbert Financial Digest, popularized dividend yield theory (the only strategy she employed)

Of these legends, just one was not a fundamental investor, Jim Simons.

And guess what? Jim Simmons wasn't a market timer.

Renaissance's algos are programmed to make millions of trades per day

and make or lost 1% on each trade

and be right 52% of the time

Michael Batnick

The one time Simons considered market timing it was to short the market at the bottom of the 2018 bear market.

If the greatest quantitative investor in history can't time the market, do you really think you can?

If just 2% of market timers make money over time, and just 1% are good enough to make a living at it, do you think you can really succeed?

If all the greatest investors in history never tried to time the market and still ended up legends and sometimes billionaires, what does this tell you?

If Warren Buffett bought $41 billion worth of net stocks in Q1 2022, does that potentially signal it's time to be selling blue-chips or buying them?

Volatility isn't risk, it's the source of future returns." - Joshua Brown Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity." - Roman Philosopher Seneca the younger

Rather than fear, volatility seeks to understand it.

Instead of being tempted to sell during crashing markets, revel in the incredible bargains you can find.

The time for panic is never, the time for trusting the five fundamentals of long-term investing success is always.

risk management (asset allocation that's right for your needs) safety and quality starting yield growth valuation

These are the only things you need to take charge of your financial future and make your own luck on Wall Street.

Remember to be greedy when others are fearful. When it's raining bear market blue-chip bargains from the sky it's time to bend it like Buffett and buy, buy, buy.