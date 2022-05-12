cmannphoto/E+ via Getty Images

The crypto market selloff this year has brought a whole new meaning to the "hold on for dear life" mantra. There's a sense that the volatility here with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) down nearly 60% from its all-time high is different compared to the typical bruises weathered in the past. Trading down to its lowest level since Q4 2020, any purchase of BTC or nearly any other major cryptocurrency in the period is now underwater.

It's true the price of Bitcoin is still up over the last several years and that many of the long-term bullish factors are still in play. That said, the reality is that everything from the chart, market sentiment, and macro fundamentals are broken right now. We don't see a quick turnaround and the expectation here is for continued volatility with risks tilted for further downside.

source: finviz

Why Did Bitcoin Selloff?

The challenge with Bitcoin is that it's up against many of the same headwinds facing the broader market and other risk assets. One of the themes we have previously covered is Bitcoin's connection to "tech". Crypto as a segment parallels various themes like Web 2.0, blockchain technology, FinTech, and "innovation". High-growth, high-beta and more speculative names in the market have been among the biggest losers this year with Bitcoin in that group.

The latest move lower can be chalked up, in part, to financial market contagion. Simply put, investors facing losses and or margin calls in other assets are forced to exit crypto holdings. The trend of a strong dollar and rising interest rates with the Fed on track to continue its monetary tightening process isn't helping. In other words, bears are in control.

Importance of BTC Breaking Below $30k

For us, the $30k BTC price level represented a proverbial line in the sand. We mentioned BTC is at the lowest level in nearly 18 months. A lot has happened since that massive breakout in the second half of 2020. Speaking of crypto investors being underwater, that includes major corporations which made headlines in 2021 as pioneers of diversifying balance sheet cash holdings into crypto.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA), for example, purchased approximately 46,700 Bitcoins in Q1 last year for $1.5 billion with an average price of around $32,500. With some simple math, the company was briefly sitting on an unrealized loss of more than $330 million when BTC traded as low as $25,401 this week.

Block Inc. (SQ), formerly "Square" invested $170 million in Q1 2021 which also worked as a signal to the market that ~$30k was an important floor pricing in Bitcoin established by major institutions. We can also point to Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) as another corporation that planted a flag down right around this same level.

The market respected that technical level in Q2 last year when it first tested $30k before the brisk rally to a new all-time in October. It's different this time, with the move under $30k likely triggering sell signals. The result is that the technical damage will limit the upside for the foreseeable future.

Broken Sentiment

If there was some sense that 2021 was a takeoff point for widespread crypto adoption, the selloff here is two steps back. Progress made in the regulatory environment and recognition of cryptocurrencies as a legitimate alternative asset class gets put on the back burner. There was talk of pension funds looking to invest in Bitcoin and the proliferation of new investment products. The urgency there is gone.

The weakness here goes beyond Bitcoin. Ethereum (ETH-USD) and other alternative cryptocurrencies have also faced sharp losses. Crypto stocks, from financial service providers like Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), Silvergate Capital Corp. (SI), and Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:BRPHF), to Bitcoin miners like Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. have all seen their market values collapse.

Data by YCharts

We bring this up because many of these companies did not exist several years ago, or at least not in their current form. It highlights a new phase in the crypto adoption cycle that is different from when BTC fell by more than 50% from $200 to under $100 a decade ago and "no one" was watching. The moves now have more significant implications.

A company like Coinbase, one of the largest crypto trading exchanges, depends on the market enthusiasm to bring over new investors to the trading platform. The setup is poor for morale across the board and there doesn't seem like an easy way out. Similarly, even as Bitcoin mining is viable at the current pricing level, the environment doesn't offer much confidence for new expansion projects.

Headlines have also been sour. Notably, the collapse of the stable-coin TerraUSD (UST-USD) losing its peg to the Dollar with related governance tokens like LUNA (LUNA-USD) becoming worthless reaffirm some of the worst stereotypes of cryptocurrencies. While an isolated incident, we're sure it will be used as an example for stricter regulation going forward. Overall, it's hard to see new money getting excited about crypto and Bitcoin in this environment.

Bitcoin Price Forecast 2022

If there is a silver lining, it's true that this isn't Bitcoin's first time at the selloff rodeo. We note that BTC has sustained three distinct selloffs just over the last 7-years where it lost more than half of its value, only to eventually recover and make a new all-time high. On the other hand, the main difference we see from those past corrections was the macro setup.

Data by YCharts

What Bitcoin needs at this point is a rebound in across-the-board risk sentiment defined by that same group of high-growth and speculative tech names leading higher. We note that the correlation between BTC and the NASDAQ has trended higher all year meaning both are moving relatively in sync on a day-to-day basis. BTC is down 39% year to date compared to a 27% decline in NASDAQ.

We don't see a scenario where Bitcoin and the Nasdaq-100 (QQQ) are going to diverge materially in terms of trending direction. If there is a scenario for stocks to surge higher, BTC should outperform to the upside although we are more skeptical.

A resolution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis may be positive for global growth expectations and add a bid to asset prices getting past a layer of uncertainty. The bullish case this year for Bitcoin may also need confirmation that inflation is trending lower to give the FED room to ease off an even more aggressive rate hike. We can always bet on this happening, but it's far from certain.

source: YCharts

The call we are making is that there is more downside in BTC and that "the bottom" is not in. Volatility goes both ways and we won't be surprised to see one of those massive +5%/10% bounces on any given day. Still, the prudent measure would be selling into strength. It's likely there are many crypto traders regretting not getting out earlier and some will look to reduce exposure on any bounce. To the upside, $30k and $35k should find new resistance. Only a breakout above $45k would be a real "all clear" signal, which we view as unlikely.

From the Bitcoin chart, this week's low at ~$25k becomes the first level of support in the near term. $20k is the next major test that would really get into panic mode. Our baseline is for a move lower over the next few months and a consolidation back to the current level with a year-end price target for BTC at $30k.

source: finviz.com

Final Thoughts

We remain long-term bulls but recognize the trading action in Bitcoin and the broader crypto sector has been extremely disappointing. We're calling it a crypto ice age because this may take several years to really play out. While some of the correction from the top may have simply shaken out the "hot money", there is still a risk that a deteriorating macro environment opens the door for even deeper losses. Bitcoin has always been high-risk, but the message we have here is that it's even more speculative now.