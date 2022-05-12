Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is the largest asset custodian in the world, with $45.5 Trillion under custody and administration. BK also has $2.3 Trillion in assets under management (AUM), making it the 7th-largest asset manager in the U.S.

BK shares have fallen 33% from the 12-month high closing price of $63.65 on January 13th and are down 25.8% so far in 2022, as compared to -18.6% for the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB). The 3- and 5-year annualized total returns are -1.3% per year and +0.6% per year, respectively. BK has KBWB by 5% per year over these periods.

12-Month price history and basic statistics for BK

While analysis of BK tends to focus on the near-term issues (rising interest rates, etc.), there is an overarching long-term problem. BK has not managed to grow earnings in recent years. While earnings for Q1 beat expectations, the EPS was the lowest for any in the past 4 years. The value of a stock comes from dividends and expectations of future growth in earnings and the dividend. The dividend is fairly attractive, but the total return outlook is poor without earnings growth. The consensus outlook for EPS growth over the next 3-5 years is 8.9% per year, but it is hard to put much weight on this figure given the company's track record.

Trailing 4 years' and estimated future quarterly EPS for BK. Green (red) values are amounts by which EPS beat (missed) the consensus expected value

The trailing 3-year dividend growth rate is 6.7% per year, which would be easily sustainable if the consensus outlook for earnings growth pans out. The payout ratio is quite low, at 32%, so the company can continue to grow the dividends at current rates, even if the earnings don't increase for a while.

I last wrote about BK on April 7, 2021, when I assigned a hold/neutral rating. In the period since, BK has returned a total of -8.2% (including dividends) vs. a price return of -4.2% (not including dividends) for the S&P 500. At that time, the Wall Street consensus rating on BK was bullish, with a consensus 12-month price target that was about 6% above the share price at that time. The valuation looked reasonable, with forward P/E of 12.

Previous analysis of BK on April 7, 2021

The counterpoint to this mildly-positive outlook came from the options market. The market-implied outlook, which represents the implicit consensus view from the options market, was bearish, with a fairly high 32% expected annualized volatility. Even taking the Wall Street consensus price target at face value, 8%-9% expected total return (including the dividend) was not very attractive when considered against 32% expected volatility. As a rule of thumb for a buy rating, I want to see an expected 12-month return that is at least ½ the expected annualized volatility. Based on the Wall Street consensus, this ratio was less than ⅓.

For readers who are not familiar with the market-implied outlook, a brief explanation is needed. The price of an option on a stock reflects the market's estimate of the probability that the stock price will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the option strike price) between now and when the option expires. By analyzing the prices of put and call options at a range of strike prices, all with the same expiration date, it is possible to calculate a probabilistic price outlook that reconciles all of the options prices. This is the market-implied outlook. For a deeper discussion than is provided here and in the previous link, I recommend this monograph published by the CFA Institute.

I have calculated the current market-implied outlook for BK into early 2023, and I compare this with the current Wall Street consensus rating and price target in revisiting my rating.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook for BK

ETrade calculates the Wall Street consensus outlook for BK by combining ratings and price targets issued by 15 ranked analysts over the past 3 months. The consensus rating is bullish and the consensus 12-month price target is 30.8% above the current share price. The lowest of the individual price targets is 16.8% above the current share price. The prevailing view is that BK has been substantially oversold. It is also worth noting that the spread in the price targets is quite low, which adds confidence in the predictive value of the consensus.

ETrade

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for BK (Source: ETrade)

Seeking Alpha's version of the Wall Street consensus outlook is calculated using the views of 20 analysts who have published opinions in the past 90 days. The consensus rating is bullish and the consensus 12-month price target is 27.9% above the current share price, very similar to the results from ETrade.

Seeking Alpha

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for BK (Source: Seeking Alpha)

It is notable that the consensus rating on BK, as calculated by both ETrade (see chart above) and Seeking Alpha (see here), has been bullish for all of the past 12 months. The analysts, collectively, were not anticipating the headwinds for the stock.

Market-Implied Outlook on BK

I have calculated the market-implied outlook for BK for the 8.3-month period from now until January 20, 2023, using the price of options that expire on this date. I built the outlook using this expiration date to provide a view through the end of the year and because the options trading volume for options expiring in January tends to be high, as compared with other expiration dates.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal.

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for BK for the 8.3-month period from now until January 20, 2023 (Source: Author's calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

The market-implied outlook to early 2023 is slightly tilted to favor negative returns for this 8.3-month period. The maximum probability corresponds to a price return of -5.5%. The expected volatility calculated from this outlook is 36% (annualized).

To make it easier to directly compare the probabilities of positive and negative returns, I rotated the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis (see chart below).

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for BK for the 8.3-month period from now until January 20, 2023. The negative return side of the distribution is rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author's calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

This view shows that the probabilities of positive and negative returns are quite similar, aside from a slight elevation in probabilities for negative returns across a range of the most probable outcomes (the dashed red line is somewhat above the solid blue line over the left third of the chart above).

Theory predicts that the market-implied outlook will tend to have a negative bias because investors, in aggregate, are risk-averse and tend to overpay for downside protection (e.g., put options). There is no way to directly measure whether this bias is present. Considering that a negative bias is expected, however, leads me to interpret this market-implied outlook as neutral. The previously-calculated market-implied outlook was more obviously bearish.

Summary

The major concern for BK is the lack of earnings growth over recent years. While the consensus outlook is for reasonable growth in the coming years, it is hard to have a great deal of confidence in this view. The Wall Street consensus outlook is bullish, as it has been for all of the past year. The consensus price target has fallen, but less than the share price, so the expected 12-month return is high (about 30%). The Wall Street consensus outlook is neutral, with expected volatility of 36%. As a rule of thumb for a buy rating, I want to see an expected 12-month return that is at least ½ the expected volatility, and BK exceeds this threshold even if we substantially discount the consensus price target. On the other hand, the company's long-term lack of earnings growth is a significant red flag. Given the substantial discount in the current share price, however, with the bullish Wall Street consensus and neutral market-implied outlook, I am changing my rating to buy/bullish. I am not convinced that the company can deliver on expected earnings growth, but the shares have decent potential to increase from their current lows.