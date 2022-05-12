DIGIcal/E+ via Getty Images

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) operates 170 funeral homes and 31 cemeteries, recording $377 million in revenue over the trailing twelve months. Despite, a relatively small size among public companies, it is a leader in the fragmented deathcare industry.

I wrote about Carriage Services last August and highlighted the company's track record as well as the likelihood of it having a high terminal value. Since that time, shares have outperformed the S&P 500, but have also pulled back significantly from their levels just a couple of months ago. That presents an attractive entry point in a well-managed company with strong economic characteristics.

Data by YCharts

Carriage Services total return versus the S&P 500 over the preceding ten years.

It remains true that the durability of the deathcare business should leave Carriage with a high terminal value, but I would like to focus on a few other areas of potential investor interest in this article: accelerating acquisitions, the likelihood of a continued trend towards higher deaths in the United States, and a compelling valuation.

Acquisitions are Likely To Accelerate

For the previous year, the company has allocated almost all available free cash flow towards making share repurchases. It appears that available cash flow will soon be earmarked more for acquisitions as opposed to share repurchases. The press release announcing first quarter results included a note that a letter of intent was signed with a business in Florida and more deals are likely later in the year:

We are excited to announce that we recently signed a letter of intent with a fantastic business in a growing area of Florida, which we expect to close in the next 90 days. We are also working on several other potential deals in new strategic markets across the country with businesses that possess great history, unique owner vision, and exciting upside in the years to come.

If the past is any indication of the future, news of additional acquisitions is a major positive for shareholders. To begin to explain why the chart below illustrates the major sources and uses of cash over roughly the last decade at Carriage.

Carriage Services sources and uses of cash, 2012 to present. (Compiled by author from company financial filings.)

The company has generated roughly $522 million in operating cash flow and supplemented that with additions to net debt and other miscellaneous items of $334 million. Of that $856 million available for investment, about 45% has been devoted to acquisitions of new businesses and property (net of any disposals that are made), compared to 30% for share repurchases and 5% for dividends. The remaining 21% of funds have been invested in capital expenditures.

One might think that since net acquisitions over the previous decade have totaled an amount more than half of Carriage's market cap today that the result has been a company whose footprint has grown immensely. That has not been the case, at least when viewed from the perspective of total units that are being operated.

Carriage Services Unit Trends, 2012-present. Revenue figures in millions. (Compiled by Author from company financial filings.)

Despite the fact that overall units of funeral homes and cemeteries being relatively flat, significant activity has occurred. Carriage has acquired or built 50 funeral homes this past decade, but they have also disposed of 30 and merged 15 funeral homes together. The last wave of acquisitions in 2019 and 2020 also were focused on buying a smaller number of larger properties, evidenced by the fact that about $170 million in gross proceeds were spent those two years to purchase just three funeral home and cemetery combinations and seven stand-alone funeral homes along with three service businesses. The acquisition of Fairfax Memorial Park in Fairfax, VA was the single largest acquisition in the company's history.

The net result of these changes has meant a large increase in the size of the typical property that Carriage operates, moving from close to $1 million a unit a decade ago to $2 million today.

Many looking at the above chart might infer that the bulk of the increase in revenues per unit is attributable to increased Covid deaths. A falloff in demand post-Covid cannot be ignored as a risk and it is one discussed later, but a substantial amount of this increase is certainly attributable to portfolio moves made by Carriage - purchasing higher-quality properties, merging together eight funeral homes and disposing of a further 16 through the first quarter of this year.

Returns on capital have followed these moves, with ROIC improving to 11% this past year and ROTIC improving to better than 28%. For comparison, assuming investors are demanding an 8% per year return on an investment in Carriage's common stock, the company's WACC is currently slightly above 6%.

Carriage Services ROIC and ROTIC trends. (Compiled by the author from company financial statements.)

If future returns mirror the past, then incremental investments the company makes in growth capital expenditures should yield large benefits close to the ROTIC that has been seen in the past. Given that acquisitions are almost certainly likely to be a core part of Carriage's future strategy, though, capital investments should be closer to historical ROIC. It would seem likely that in addition to continuing to produce acceptable returns, the strategy Carriage has deployed still has some room left to lift aggregate returns even further from here.

Death Trends Should Remain Higher

Many investors are still sorting out how to view the recent spike in deaths during the pandemic in the context of longer-term trends. While excess deaths from Covid the past two years are undeniable, it looks increasingly likely that we will not see a sharp reset year in which deaths quickly revert to pre-pandemic levels. One reason that is the case is that Covid deaths are unlikely to quickly revert to zero, but instead to gradually decline. At the same time, demographic trends and the fact that life expectancies are no longer increasing (in some cases they are decreasing) should, unfortunately, mean that underlying deaths each year should show relatively strong underlying growth - perhaps by 2% a year versus population growth of less than 1%.

Carriage competitor Service Corporation International (SCI) highlighted the unfortunate fact of continued higher deaths on their first quarter conference call in an answer from that company's CEO Thomas Ryan to an analyst question regarding what is looking like a smaller Covid pull forward effect than previously thought:

Sure, Joanna. Again, we experienced slight decrease as compared to the first quarter. I would tell you that so far we're continuing to see unfortunately excess death, there's no doubt about it, we're still 17% above the first quarter of 2020, which tells us something going on in the market. I would tell you that the percentage of COVID in my opinion is down…But the short answer is, that's a recurring for a lot of different reasons. Lack of access to medical care, screenings. We're seeing every statistic you possibly could that is driving this. And so it's very, very hard, and when you think about the pull forward, we really we're talking about pull forward effect of COVID, which again we think is diminished somewhat, and we'll talk a little bit more about it. But I think the hardest ones, these excess deaths, because they if you, if you had poor, less healthy American citizen, how long does that last. And I think that's very difficult to talk to.

Carriage's commentary on the overall death rate has been mostly to say that they cannot predict it. They have, though, been adamant that their own recent growth has been due to increasing market share and improved performance and not simply because of excess deaths. Commenting along with the release of 2021 earnings, the company noted:

Among all of our funeral homes in the same store portfolio, we have seen growth in total number of calls of 20.9% from 2019 to 2021. Of that 20.9%, approximately 13.2% is related to reported COVID-19 related deaths, meaning 7.7% of the total growth is not related to COVID-19. Among our same store funeral portfolio of businesses, approximately 75% of those businesses show growth beyond COVID-19 of more than 10% when looking at 2019 calls versus 2021 calls. This strong growth beyond COVID-19 supports a market share growth story in line with the performance and incentive alignment discussed above. Moreover, when reviewing the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's data of COVID-19 related deaths, we note there were just over 37,000, or 25%, fewer COVID-19 related deaths in the United States in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Despite that significant year over year decrease in COVID-19 related deaths in the United States, our Same Store Funeral businesses saw an increase of more than 300 contracts during that same time period. As Mel often says, "the data don't lie!"

Carriage has been largely seen as a Covid beneficiary and often put in the category of having unsustainable results. But, it would be wrong to view the company as analogous to a work-from-home stock that may see sharp declines in business suddenly. While some excess demand is likely to disappear gradually over the coming few years, the death-care industry is likely to support a growing number of families for the foreseeable future and Carriage's acquisition and investment strategy should also continue to mean potential market share gains.

Valuation

Having discussed two of the three principal reasons why Carriage stock is attractive today - accelerating acquisitions as well as higher future demand than many had previously anticipated - we now move to valuation, the third and probably most compelling reason to own shares. The stock is quite cheap.

The company actually gives investors its own view of intrinsic value, which is quite rare. Using a free cash flow estimate for 2022 of about $80 million and capitalizing that figure by a range of 6.4% to 7.4%, with 6.4% representing the company's current estimate of its cost of capital and 7.4% an estimate of its cost of capital prior to refinancing its senior debt. That will give a valuation range of between about $70 and $80 per share.

There are two aspects to this valuation method that I would adjust. One, using a strict definition of free cash flow means that stock-based compensation is not taken into account, and over the last five years, Carriage has had an average of roughly $4 million per year in stock-based compensation expenses. Secondly, the definition of free cash flow used here only subtracts maintenance capital expenditures from operating cash flow and not growth capital expenditures. While the logic of doing so may be sound, what does and does not constitute growth versus maintenance investment can often be fluid. In Carriage's case, growth investment in recent years has consisted mainly of cemetery development and funeral home remodeling.

Taking a fresh look at analyzing Carriage's stock through three different lenses places intrinsic value lower than the company's estimate, but significantly higher than the current share price.

First, the valuation for Carriage has recently diverged somewhat sharply from Service Corporation International ("SCI"). On a simple, forward P/E basis, SCI now trades for about 19x earnings versus CSV at 11x. It is not completely unreasonable that Carriage would trade for some discount to SCI, but typically it has traded at a much narrower discount and the discount appears to be primarily driven from the fact that Carriage uses more leverage than SCI. Since 2015, SCI has traded for an average earnings multiple of 19.9x versus 17.8x for Carriage. (Author's calculation based upon year-end multiples to trailing year earnings). If CSV traded for a similar discount to SCI today of about 11%, shares would trade for about $61. Prior to recent history, EV/EBITDA multiples for SCI and CSV were roughly in line before diverging in 2022. Today SCI trades for an EV/EBITDA multiple of roughly 12x versus Carriage at about 9x. Again, if Carriage traded for the same multiple as SCI, shares would be worth about $62.50.

Data by YCharts

Carriage Services and Service Corporation International EV/EBITDA, 2021 to present.

Of course, reasonable minds can disagree about what the appropriate discount to SCI is that Carriage should trade for. Investors preferring greater predictability and a larger cap name may find SCI more appealing. But somewhat offsetting those strengths, Carriage likely has greater upside from its acquisition strategy as well as potential margin/ROIC gains from increasing scale. At least, in my opinion, a 10% or so earnings multiple discount and roughly equal EV/EBITDA multiple seems reasonable over time for the two companies. It is worth pointing out that the above analysis presumes essentially that SCI is appropriately valued, although SCI shares do seem to be trading relatively close to their own historical valuations.

Another approach to valuing Carriage may be to simply value them based upon the company's own historical multiple. Since 2015 that has been a little less than 18x earnings, which would imply a share price of about $64.

Finally, if an investor has confidence in the forward estimates being made by management through 2024, they can be used as the basis for a discounted cash flow analysis.

Carriage Services Financial History and Forward Model. (Forecast made by author based upon three year roughly right scenario of the company.)

The above forecasts are partially from the three-year roughly right scenario outlined by management and partially forecasted by the author based upon the guidance in that scenario or historical information.

Here, free cash flow is defined strictly as operating cash flow less all capital expenditures and adjusted free cash flow is adjusted by estimated stock-based compensation expense. If a 4% growth rate in adjusted free cash flow is assumed for the remainder of the next decade following this three-year forecast range and 2% terminal growth follows, an 8% discount rate gets to a valuation of about $66. Discounted cash flow analyses can at times offer pitfalls, mostly because of cases of "garbage in, garbage out," but the assumptions here are relatively reasonable and are consistent with the above valuations using historical and relative multiples.

Viewing Carriage's valuation from different lenses gets you to similar answers on valuation of somewhere in the neighborhood of $60-$65 per share, which is lower than the range of $70 to $80 per share that the company has provided in their three years roughly right scenario, but that seems appropriate when adjusting for factors such as stock-based compensation.

Risks

In the spirit of Charlie Munger's admonition "all I want to know is where I'm going to die so that I never go there," this is the section where we ask where our investment or Carriage itself may go to die.

When a deathcare company is mentioned, I often get asked about increasing cremation rates and whether or not that is a major risk to the industry. I tend to think that it is not simply because the process of fewer burials and more cremations has been playing out for years and is somewhat baked into the numbers and projections at this point. While an accelerating shift towards cremations could potentially strain overall growth, the shift towards cremations and away from burials has been happening at a fairly orderly rate and I think it is unlikely to cause significant problems for Carriage in the future.

There are, however, a couple of risks that I think should be monitored closely by investors and while they may be compensated for in the company's current valuation, these factors are prime candidates for "death" should that ever happen.

One is the fact that the company has an enormous amount of both operating and financial leverage. Operating leverage is a fact of life for the industry given that funeral homes have a relatively fixed cost structure. Carriage has benefited from operating leverage as more revenue is pushed through a similar number of funeral homes and they should continue benefiting significantly from operating leverage in their cost structure in the years ahead as they execute their strategy. This also means, however, that small disappointments in revenue could have disproportionate impact to the bottom line. The fact that the company also employs a significant amount of financial leverage magnifies this even further. I would actually prefer the company operate with a more modest amount of leverage, as the current target is 4x debt to EBITDA. In comparison, SCI is operating closer to the 2.5x level. While the debt load at Carriage is manageable and financial health is not currently a concern, I think the combination of operating and financial leverage in play here does make the margin of error somewhat slim and turn relatively small performance misses into large bottom line disappointments.

Another risk that I believe is extremely difficult to monitor, but is nonetheless present, is something that I refer to as "Wells Fargo disease." Carriage runs a decentralized structure with their operating companies and properties. It is the proper way to run the business and I think helps attract owners wishing to sell as well as optimizes results in comparison to a more centralized structure. This means that managers in the field are generally free to run their operation but they are given large financial incentives to meet aggressive targets. If those incentives are not balanced against a compliance framework, disastrous results could ensue. That could include, as an example, aggressive sales tactics or even more inappropriate behavior at the local level. I believe Carriage monitors for this and also takes a data-centric view of trends in average costs and local unit performance to try and detect any non-compliance. I also do not think that this sort of behavior is encouraged or embedded in the top culturally. However, I do think there is always a risk of "Wells Fargo disease" creeping in within a culture that heavily incents performance.

Finally, I do want to note that Carriage gives a fair amount of compensation in shares. This reinforces the culture at Carriage and aligns employee incentives to shareholders, but it does come at a cost. Last year, share-based compensation was about $5.5 million and shares outstanding will gradually increase over time absent share repurchase to offset the dilution. I think that the targets to receive shares by the executive team are often aligned with shareholder returns, but shareholders should be aware of the dilution occurring. I would prefer it if the company included stock-based compensation expense more formally in their roughly right scenarios as well.

Conclusion

Carriage Services is an enviable position in the deathcare industry. With more than $1 billion in invested capital and thirty years of operating history, the company is in a strong position to continue acting as a leader in the ongoing consolidation of funeral homes in the country and in all likelihood will continue benefiting from significant operating leverage and constant optimization of the property portfolio.

Management has done an outstanding job of creating value in the past, delivering shareholder returns, with shares rising from roughly $7 to $40 over the previous decade. With a conservative valuation of $60 per share today, shareholders are likely to continue benefiting from compounding that is somewhat insulated from macroeconomic fluctuations and at a reasonable margin of safety.