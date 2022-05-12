Ignore Today's Narrative, Invest In Tomorrow's Narrative

evandrorigon/E+ via Getty Images

The narrative driven echo chamber that is the "investaverse" is boring to me. I hear things today that I talked about 6 months or a year ago all the time. Here's what I said in January. How much is happening now?

My 2022 Futile Forecast: The Dollar, Stocks, REITs, Crypto, Inflation

Today, I'm not pushing today's narrative, in fact, I am going to rip it to pieces in just a few paragraphs. What I'm trying to do now, is figure out tomorrow's narrative today.

Why would I do that? Because, if I know what the breathy, hyperactive, talk their book traders and bobbleheads are going to talk up or down tomorrow, I can front run them for big profits.

Pretty simple really. Figure out what "those people" are going to talk about a few months down the road and you can make money from it.

Here's what they're going to be talking about soon - probably by Labor Day: Inflation is starting to turn over and the Fed is going to back off.

Wanna fight me on that? Fine. Go ahead and buy more oil stocks and gold. I'll buy the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), Bitcoin (BTC-USD), some destroyed SPACs that are just companies now and an assortment of 4IR SMID caps.

The Inflation Narrative Is Wrong

Yes, we have inflation now. So what. It's not forever and it's not even for much longer. And, it's not because the Federal Reserve caused it.

I've covered before what has really causes inflation, most recently in this Editor's Choice:

Here's Why I Was A Buyer Yesterday

Inflation was caused by a confluence of factors that have already peaked and are on the verge of dissipating altogether in the next few years.

Covid was the boulder that dropped on the teeter-totter and launched inflation. I still have this pinned to my Twitter page.

@KirkSpano

Covid led to more expensive oil, busted up supply chains that were on thin ice due to trade wars and then bailouts that kept us out of a depression.

Stop. Reread that. That's how inflation happened.

More detail? Okay. Keep reading if you'd like, otherwise, skip down to "The Next Narrative Is."

More expensive oil came from OPEC and Russia dramatically cutting production to bring supply below rebound demand. They did it on purpose, they knew what they were doing and they are still doing it.

Important to understand is that OPEC has been targeting American oil companies since late 2014 when they flooded the market with oil.

Yeah, yeah, tell me about how unimportant Keystone XL Pipeline is or the 6% of oil drilled on Federal lands if it makes you feel better about your politics, but the real reason oil is higher is OPEC and Russia. (Did you catch the unimportant word play? It's really just for my amusement, but if you liked it, I got a million of' em.)

OPEC+ has taken every opportunity to keep targeting American oil. Prince MBS over in Saudi Arabia smiles about it. After the autumn 2018 when the U.S. decided not to put tougher sanctions on Iran, OPEC produced more oil and bankrupted another wave of North American E&Ps. Then, Covid whacked another batch of American oil companies and since then, OPEC+ has held back production which has finally led to a sustained increase in the price of oil.

See the spurts of North American E&P bankruptcies with Haynes and Boone's Oil Patch Bankruptcy Monitor:

Oil E&P Bankruptcy Monitor (Haynes & Boone)

With the Coronavirus Covid-19, which originated in Wuhan, China, right next to the Wuhan Coronavirus Lab (actually called the Wuhan Institute of Virology), the Chinese have taken on a "zero-Covid" policy.

Zero-Covid policy has had a massive impact on supply chains, which, in turn, has been inflationary.

Now, maybe the Chinese have adopted the "Zero-Covid" policy out of an abundance of caution.

Maybe it's because they know the nature of the disease and are really scared.

Or, maybe they want supply chains to be mucked up for a while for their own reasons (no time here to cover the geopolitics and macroeconomy here, but, I think you can search WSJ and Bloomberg to come up with some ideas that make sense).

What's important is that supply chains are the secondary reason, behind oil, for inflation. Not only are there fewer goods floating around, but fewer inputs, which we can see in PPI - a supply side issue.

BLS PPI (BLS)

In addition, Russia wiping out the Ukrainian wheat crop and screwing up potash deliveries is a base level supply chain issue smacking at food inflation.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has a nice graphic for what is impacting inflation. I showed it the other day, but it's important so I'll show it again:

Inflation (BLS)

So, did the Fed have some impact on inflation. Sure. Housing costs are very high. Low interest rates, easy money in general, Federal Government stimulus and the new "work from anywhere" model have all contributed to more expensive housing. That was all a response to Covid though and it was necessary to keep us out of a depression.

What is the bigger contributor to expensive housing is the shortage of homes that we've known about for over a decade. Remember this thought from that guy in Omaha: "I'd buy up a couple hundred thousands single family homes if I could."

So, blame the Fed for housing if you want, but be careful what you wish for.

With the Fed tightening, we are now seeing prices come down a bit on housing, but more in the stock market - which is where it was most necessary based on valuations which I showed a dozen times the past year.

Here's something from a Fed President to make the point that the Fed isn't really trying to slow the economy. Rather, they are trying to prick a bubble:

Fed Forcing Stock Correction (Bloomberg)

And, that's the inflation narrative that you needed to know back when I first told you about it. Not the breathy inflationista been wrong 40 years narrative.

The Next Narrative

The next narrative could make the rounds before Labor Day and it will go a little something like this... hit it...

Inflation is turning over -watchya say?

I say, inflation is turning over, over, inflation, it's turning over...

Oh boy, then what about the Fed, the Fed, the Fed man, what about the Fed?

Do we still need the Fed to tighten, tighten, do we still need the Fed to tighten?

What about QT, QT, what about QT? What about growth? We gotta have growth.

Does the Fed end QT to make sure we got growth man, ya know, growth man.

I think the Fed might end QT man, they might end QT man, QT, end QT. They might stop QT, QT, stop QT, maybe in September, maybe in September man, but maybe a little later, gotta sound smart and hedge my bets a little, a little, just a little man...

Yeah, that makes sense. Gotta make sure the supply side don't get messed up by more rising PPI, PPI, I say, PPI, I say, PPI man.

... Alright, I'm sorry about that. I got carried away there and then I edited it for about 30 seconds, so I'm going to leave it. Here's the deal...

The Fed can impact aggregate demand by tightening liquidity. That will flatten housing prices. But, the Fed doesn't want housing prices to actually fall. That's bad for banks. The Fed is owned by those banks. Save the banks, save the world. I think I saw that in an episode of "Heroes."

If the Fed tightens too much, then we'll get a recession and that's bad.

In fact, it's extra bad because the inflation we just talked about is mostly caused by oil and supply chains. So, if we get a recession, it'll be stagflationary. The Fed can't stop the oil and supply chain inflation with tightening.

In fact, it's better for the Fed to be loose for the supply side.

We need cheap capital so that we can finance a bit more oil production, a lot more clean energy development and to finance moving more supply chains to North America.

The Fed has to do a balancing act between slowing the demand side just enough to stop housing inflation and scare the financial markets into a valuation correction, as well as, not wreck the supply side anymore than it's wrecked already.

What the Fed is doing is buying time for the new oil supplies from Texas and Venezuela to take pressure off domestic energy and for more supply chains to get set up at and near home, especially semiconductors and everything tied to those little AI brains.

Did I write that well enough to understand? I worry I didn't. But, as I've said a million times, I tried.

The Investment Quick Thought

I've talked about this for a couple months now. When the large and mega cap stocks correct, that will mark the beginning of the end of the bear market.

The large and mega caps are correcting.

You should no longer be a seller.

If you are selling, if you are an old man worried about your obligations and thinking about selling, if you are an indexer thinking about selling, if you are a 401k investor thinking about cutting your contributions, STOP!!! STOP right now!!!

It's too late to sell because this market can turn up quickly and a lot of the technical signals are at least ambiguous and some are so oversold that there's not a lot of downside left. And, if there is a big whoosh down, it won't last long. You know why? JPow to the rescue.

If you're not a trader, don't try to be. Stop, just stop.

And for goodness sake, if you can, add money to your 401k contributions. You only get to buy low so often. This is a great time to contribute more to your retirement plan if you can. And, if you had the foresight to put some money into money markets or a stable fund in your retirement plan before the correction started, get on a plan to put a portion of that back into stocks every other week into the autumn. Yeah, it'll take some work, but "set it and forget it" was always wishful thinking.

And, look, I know it's popular to think "it's different this time" and that's why the inflation narrative has legs, but it just ain't so. Inflation will end an unceremonious death in the next year or two. And then, the chant that the Fed is wrong for something will just shift to whatever trade the traders need to narrate to you in unreal time next time.

I am also beginning to scale into the Invesco QQQ ETF. Why? Because it's freaking Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA), Nvidia (NVDA) etc...

For those who want a little more than QQQ, then I suggest the IShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) which is a little more circumspect. You still get the QQQ names, but also other companies in the S&P 500 that benefit or use technology well, plus a smattering of midcaps and just a few emerging markets stocks listed in the U.S. [ADRs]. For example, on the large cap not in QQQ side, you get: Salesforce (CRM), Accenture (ACN), IBM (IBM), HP (HPQ), Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), JP Morgan (JPM) and S&P Global (SPGI).

I can't say this enough. Technology is still King.

It always has been and always will be. It's almost half of S&P 500 now and impacts almost the entire economy. So, you want to own tech and companies that use tech well. That's where you should be investing for tomorrow's narrative.