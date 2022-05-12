Дмитрий Ларичев/iStock via Getty Images

When thinking about the world we live in today, one fundamental change that has accelerated during the pandemic is the energy transition in the form of the shift towards electric vehicles (EV). With many large OEMs as well as new EV startups rushing to meet the surging EV demand, the demand for batteries is expected to outpace the supply in the foreseeable future.

Overview

As such, I think that the prospects look bright for FREYR (NYSE:NYSE:FREY), which is a company that develops and manufactures environmentally friendly battery cells. The company expects to build scale in battery cell production in both Europe and North America, and its batteries are said to be able to be used in multiple applications like in EVs, stationary storage and electric mobility.

However, the company is relatively new as it is currently still in the development phase, building and securing its commercial pipeline, and planning for construction of its gigafactories. It expects to start production in 2023, and its key targets include to have 43 GWh capacity by 2025, 83 GWh capacity by 2028 and 100 GWh to 150 GWh capacity by 2030.

The key value proposition FREYR brings is the 24M technology that enables lower cost and higher performance batteries, as well as batteries that have sustainability and carbon footprint as one of its primary focus. It plans to make its battery one of the most sustainable and clean batteries globally.

The initial focus for its location for production will be in its Mo i Rana industrial complex in Northern Norway, with other production locations planned in Finland and North America.

Investment thesis

FREYR has a technology advantage in its use of 24M technology to develop and manufacture batteries. FREYR has also the advantage of providing customers with cleaner and more localized batteries. FREYR is gaining commercial traction as it continues to grow its list of companies that it has signed commercial off-take agreements with as well as definitive sales agreement.

Technology differentiation

FREYR signed a licensing agreement with 24M for the mass production of battery cells that are both clean and low cost. 24M Technologies was a spin off from MIT, as it managed to reinvent the process of manufacturing lithium ion batteries that not only makes it significantly cheaper to produce, but also improves the battery's performance and makes it more convenient to recycle.

What 24M has basically done is to fundamentally redesign the traditional lithium ion battery technology and the way it is produced, by reducing the number of steps and components that is needed. The result of the redesign is a reduction in costs in the form of both operating costs as well as capital expenditures, lower carbon footprint as well as physical space needed, and it's still achieving a higher energy density than the traditional technology.

I think how FREYR adds value to its customers is to not only bring the benefits of the 24M technology to customers, but also combine this platform with FREYR's access to clean, low cost renewable energy, as well as its skilled engineers in Norway, to bring about a new generation of batteries that are not only performing better, but also at a lower cost, lower carbon emissions to the world that is currently lacking battery supply.

In addition, 24M's SemiSolid battery cell helps to simplify the cell design, enabling ease of recycling the battery when needed. It is also important to note that another key strength of the technology is that it is battery and chemistry agnostic, meaning that it can be adapted for the various battery chemistries available out there in the market to cater to a wide range of applications and end users.

I think its also interesting to note that while most of FREYR's off take agreements have been largely with ESS customers, 24M's technology has already demonstrated its suitability and relevance for electric mobility application. This is illustrated by 24M's partnership with Volkswagen, one of the world's largest vehicle companies with great ambitions to transition quickly into EVs. As such, when one of the world's largest vehicle company is interested in the use of 24M's technology, I am confident that we could see FREYR sign some off-take agreements with electric mobility and EV players in the near future.

Cleaner and more sustainable batteries

Another key advantage that management reiterates is FREYR's focus and ability to develop and produce cleaner batteries than what is available globally. As illustrated below, while the global battery industry carbon dioxide average is around 80kg of carbon dioxide emissions per kWh, FREYR targets to be able to reduce this by 81% to 15kg of carbon dioxide emissions per kWh. This is possible because FREYR is based in Norway, with much of the supply chain being localized in the Nordics. This enables the company to leverage on the ecosystem of a supply chain that has a strong focus on sustainability and carbon emissions in this region, contributing significantly to the reduction in carbon footprint for FREYR's battery.

Freyr battery carbon leadership (Freyr investor day)

On top of that, it is important to note that Norway has substantially lower renewable energy costs that makes much more financial sense.

Optimal location as customers look to diversify battery supply away from Asia

When thinking about major battery players, Asia has had a great head start in minting the largest battery producers in the world. As can be seen below, China and Korean battery manufacturers dominate the global market share for battery manufacturing, with China based CATL taking up almost 33% of global market share.

Market share of top battery players globally (Statista)

As such, due to the concentration of battery supply in Asia, there has been increased discussion about the inherent risks this brings for North America, as well as the increasing need for a localized supply chain. The European Battery Alliance has also made it clear that the European Union (EU) needs to build its own battery supply and capacity. It acknowledges the fact that the EU currently is lagging behind with few battery production capacity at scale and has promised more investments in the area. As the recent Ukraine invasion demonstrated, energy security cannot be taken for granted and the US and Europe are increasingly looking to diversify their battery supply sources outside of Asia.

With this incredible tailwind for FREYR, this puts the company in a sweet spot where major EV and stationary storage companies are vying for the limited supply of batteries available outside of Asia.

As elaborated by the management several times in multiple earning calls, FREYR's supply chain is designed to be localized, which is its key selling point. Their customer's need for a localized supply chain is a priority today as companies look to ensure a secure supply of raw materials should something like the Ukraine invasion or Covid pandemic happen to other countries.

Freyr supply chain (Freyr 1Q22 slides)

I think that FREYR positions itself very well in that it takes advantage of the customer's need for supply chain resilience and localization, and its timing is perfect given that customers are increasingly looking to diversify their battery supply today.

Growing commercial traction

Management said in its 1Q22 results that its gigafactory 1 and 2 capacity have already sold out with the recent agreements it has announced. This equates to securing agreements to approximately 100 GWh of off-take volumes from 2024-2030.

Freyr commercial pipeline (Freyr 1Q22 presentation)

Recently, FREYR announced that it signed an additional 50 GWh of conditional off-take agreements in its 1Q22 results with Power Energy and 2 other major Energy Storage System (ESS) players.

While there are no commercial mobility or EV customers yet, management seems confident that they will be attaining one soon given that there is one currently in the commercial off-take negotiations.

Outlook

Looking forward, FREYR wants to secure multiple tranches of capital required to fund the giga-scale expansion, as well as finalize more conditional off-take agreements to support further capacity expansions. Also, it aims to convert first 2 off-take agreements with Honeywell and a global ESS player to sales agreements. Lastly, it also wants to attain Phase 1 Final Investment Decision (FID) on its combined gigafactories 1 & 2 at Mo i Rana, and management is upbeat about the progress to reach FID for its combined Gigafactory 1 & 2 as it is undergoing pre-construction and its technical plan being approved by the board later this year.

Valuation

FREYR is currently trading at 1.76x 2023F EV/Sales. This, in my view is undervalued given that FREYR is expected to grow revenues from $8 million in 2022F to $2.3 billion revenues in 2025F. The 2022F number is on a low base given that operations only begin in 2023F. Thus, this means that FREYR is growing at a CAGR of 560% over the period. With the current market capitalization of the company at $818 million, I think that the risk reward skew for FREYR skews very much to the positive.

As such, I value FREYR based on a 4x price to sales multiple based on 2024F financials, discounting back at 10% cost of equity. I also give a discount on valuation of 10% to the equity value I derived conditional on the ability of the company to reach FID for its 2 plants in Norway. The FID is crucial given that it means FREYR has secured customer off-takes for at least 50% of the capacity for the next three years.

Based on these assumptions, my discounted back target price for FREYR is $17.17, implying a 145% upside from current levels.

Risks

Execution risks

The key risk for FREYR as a company in its development stage is the execution ability given that there is a long roadmap to production at scale. It may face delays in its operational milestones, including the design, and manufacturing of the batteries. In addition, there may be delays in the timeline to get regulatory approval that may push back the timeline for commercialization of its products.

Competition

As highlighted above, most of the largest competitors in the battery manufacturing space are in Asia. These includes names like CATL, LG Chem, Panasonic, just to name a key. In addition, there are also European battery producers like Northvolt that competes directly with FREYR. Lastly, there are also FREYR's customers or potential customers that may wish to move up the value chain to produce their own batteries. This would not only add competitive pressures but also lower demand for FREYR's products.

Customers

There is an upside or downside risk with regards to customers off-take agreements and demand. If there is an increased demand for FREYR's batteries, this could see significant tailwinds to FREYR's earnings profile. On the other hand, if competition is too tough for FREYR and it is unable to stand out amongst its EV and stationary storage customers, then this might be a downside risk to growth and earnings.

Conclusion

I think that the future of lithium ion batteries is bright given its extensive use case in electric mobility and stationary storage. With FREYR's strong value proposition of lower cost, high performance batteries, with a goal of being the most clean and sustainable battery globally, I think that FREYR is well positioned to gain share in the booming EV market. Furthermore, FREYR is in a sweet spot given that it is an European battery player with strong focus on a localized supply chain, benefiting from its customers shift and diversification away from Asian battery players. Lastly, we are seeing large and reputable stationary storage players taking on conditional off-take agreements and sales agreements with FREYR, underpinning the competitive advantage that FREYR's batteries has. It remains how well the company can and will execute as it begins production in 2023, but I think that the risk reward perspective is rather attractive at the moment. My target price for FREYR is $17.17, implying a 145% upside from current levels.