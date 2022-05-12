Tradeable Bottom Is In Sight For Speculative Tech

Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

It has generally been a pretty orderly selloff so far. With the exception of a few pockets of significant weakness (SPACs and innovation tech come to mind) the selloff appears rather controllable. The S&P 500 index is yet to enter a bear market, Dow transports and industrials are down low-teens from their highs and VIX is slightly above 32. The real pain has been in biotech, and so-called innovative/unprofitable tech companies and SPACs as they have peaked in January 2021 and have been in a vicious downtrend lately.

I rarely have positions in my fund that correlate highly with the overall market. Most of the times such positions are VIX-related instruments and rarely they are index-replicating ETFs. However, this time around VIX does not present a good risk-reward opportunity by being in the low 30s with the S&P 500 down 17% from all-time highs, so I have to look elsewhere.

In my previous articles I have touched upon the fact that market bottoms are easier to detect than market tops. Market tops are typically protracted affairs, whereas market bottoms have certain characteristics that tend to repeat themselves. Market internals and investor sentiment are pretty valuable indicators in identifying market bottoms.

This article will present a series of charts that I use to identify and trade potential major bottoms. Let's understand the fact that major bottoms do not present themselves very often. The last major bottom was in March 2020, prior to that it was December 2018. Other instances of major bottoms since the GFC were in January 2016 and November 2011.

The frequency of major bottoms depends heavily whether it's a bull or bear market. During bear markets investors are typically presented with several tradeable bottoms and I recall very vividly the bear market of 2000-2002, which presented three to four strong bounces along the way over those two years.

I have no idea whether we're currently in a full-blown bear market or still in a secular bull market, however, I'm seeing a potentially strong bounce on the horizon and will attempt to take advantage of it for me and my investors.

I'm starting with bullish percent indices for the Nasdaq Composite. This index closed at 20.91 on May 11th. There are some lower values on this 24-year chart, particularly 2007-2009 and March 2020 episodes. The circled areas are bear market rallies and they resulted in 36%, 42%, and 44% bottom to top rallies for the Nasdaq Composite, with the last circle coinciding with the end of the bear market and beginning of a five-year bull market for tech. Obviously, as you can see on the chart there are instances when the index is in single-digits, thus the selloff may persist further but odds are starting to favor a significant turnaround.

This chart shows the percentage of Nasdaq stocks trading above their 200-day moving average and it goes all the way back to 2002. Once again we're seeing a significantly oversold situation, which in the past has indicated that a significant bottom is around the corner.

This chart shows the percentage of Nasdaq stocks trading above the 50-day moving average. This particular indicator is much noisier than the previous two, however anytime it moves below 10% a significant bottom is about to occur.

This chart shows bullish percent indices for the NYSE composite and is a better indicator for the entire market. As you can see the overall market is relatively less oversold than the tech sector. The implication for me is that tech will bounce stronger once the overall bottom is in place.

One thing I have learned over the last twenty+ years of trading is that history does not repeat itself and there is absolutely no guarantee that markets would not crash from current levels. As a matter of fact, crashes typically occur in heavily oversold conditions, and we are experiencing such conditions at this time. That's the reason that I'm looking for an asymmetric trade opportunity, which would have a significantly high risk/reward ratio and where only a portion of the Fund's capital would be deployed.

Instead of buying QQQ, which would be a natural selection, given the brutal internals shown in these charts, I'm going to buy ARKF, which carries a much higher beta and has been declining for the past 16 months. I'd much rather buy QQQ September call spreads or TQQQ, but I'm not sure whether I can nail the exact timing of the bottom, and both of those trades would be subject to time erosion. Therefore, I decided to put 25% of the Fund into ARKF and continue to slowly add exposure on further declines if they occur. My base case is that ARKF rallies 50% from whatever bottom it prints. The rally should last 8-10 weeks and it fits the type of risk/reward in a trade that I'm looking for.

My long-time followers know that I like to present actual results and below is a screenshot of the return generated on the trading portion of the Fund's account since inception with comparison to several well-known indices. The Fund's trading account was up 646% at the end of April compared to a 73% return for SPY over the same time period.

