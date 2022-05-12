Biden Administration Needs To Focus On The Supply Side

ferrantraite/E+ via Getty Images

In a recent post, I emphasized the need for the United States government to focus on the supply side of the economy, rather than just worry about stimulating the demand side.

The reason I did this was that I wanted to emphasize the fact that the U.S. dollar was now in such a strong position that the U.S. could really be the economic leader of the world if it increased the productivity of the supply side of the economy.

Note: as of today, the value of the U.S. dollar has even moved into a stronger position as more and more investors are moving their money to the United States as a "safe haven."

By the middle of the afternoon, it cost less than $1.04 to purchase one Euro.

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) moved close to 105.00.

The dollar is the world's currency right now.

In order to support the strong dollar, the United States needs to get its economy growing faster, not the nominal value of the nominal output, but the real growth rate of the economy.

But, the real growth rate of the economy has slowed down!

The reason for the slowdown is that labor productivity growth has slowed dramatically and the labor force participation rate has dropped. Both play a significant role in the supply side performance of the economy.

And, if the supply side of the economy is growing at a slower rate, this just puts all the more pressure on the Fed to keep inflation under control.

Also, it means that the federal government needs to concentrate more on the supply side of the economy than on the demand side.

Labor Productivity

The primary driver of the supply side of the economy is labor productivity.

Justin Lahart, writing in the Wall Street Journal, comments on data just released by the Congressional Budget Office.

The rise in labor productivity since the fourth quarter of 2019 has been a very modest 1.1 percent.

The five years before 2019, labor productivity was only 1.3 percent.

For the decade ending in 2019, labor productivity grew by 1.7 percent.

Note that for the 1990s, the growth in labor productivity was 3.1 percent.

Here is the chart of these numbers.

Annual growth in potential gdp (Wall Street Journal)

This chart, I believe, really tells a story.

Credit Inflation

The government's economic policy since the early 1960s has been something I have called "Credit Inflation."

The government's economic policy, especially in the earlier years, has been based upon something called the Phillips Curve.

The Phillips Curve shows the empirical relationship between the unemployment rate and the rate of inflation in the economy. The Phillips Curve shows that there appears to be a tradeoff between inflation and unemployment...a little more inflation can buy you a little less unemployment.

The Phillips Curve served the Kennedy-Johnson administration the way to produce a lower unemployment rate...at the expense of just a little more inflation. This was highly desirable for politicians working to get re-elected in their next election.

This approach to determining economic policy became "locked-in" to both political parties as Richard Nixon declared that "we are all Keynesians now." The "Keynesian" model being the foundation for the use of the Phillips Curve.

And, this became the basic approach to economic policymaking for much of the rest of the century and beyond.

But, what did this do. It locked in the fact that the government was going to underwrite inflation going forward.

And, what did good investors and good businessmen do in responding to this incentive?

They moved more and more into the financial space, where they could benefit from price increases. And, they moved less and less into productive investments. In effect, the Chief Financial Officer became the crucial executive in the organization.

And, prices went up and corporate profits went up, and the wealthy got wealthier.

Paul Volcker put an end to the rapid increases in price inflation, but, businesses moved on beyond this. More and more new financial innovations were produced in the 1980s and 1990s, as the government continued to create an environment with constantly rising prices

In 2006, Ben Bernanke became the Chairman of the Federal Reserve. His policy was directly tied to financial assets. His plan, developed through his research years at Princeton University, was to stimulate the stock market so as to create a wealth effect that would drive the economy into recovery and expansion.

And, that is what he did, and the U.S. economy had its longest period of economic expansion and very little increase in consumer prices. But, stock prices did rise.

So did the wealth of the wealthy.

The corporations played a major role in all of this. Over the last thirty or more years, corporations thrived on purchasing back their own stock and of raising their dividends.

In this kind of environment, one can see how labor productivity prospered.

Corporations were more concerned with their "financial policies" than they were of improving labor productivity.

And, there were lots of people happy about this. Corporate stock prices went up. Corporate salaries and bonuses went up. Investors saw their investments in stocks rise. And, the employment rate stayed relatively low.

And, this is the environment that the U.S., more or less, went into at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Labor Force Participation

What did credit inflation do to the labor force participation rate during this time period?

It peaked in about 2000 and has been in decline since.

Labor Force Participation Rate (Federal Reserve)

Lahart, in his article, tells us that most recently the labor force participation rate fell to 62.2 percent. The rate has risen since the economy has recovered some in the past two years but still is being very, very sluggish in returning to higher levels.

This just adds to the inflation, which I believe, is overwhelming.

If the government is going to do anything to try and get the economy growing faster, and without adding any further pressure to prices, it needs to focus on the supply side of the market.

The Future

To me, this is not a political issue.

Starting in the 1960s, credit inflation ceased to be a political issue.

And, so we are where we are now with a ton of financial and budget problems.

Raising productivity and increasing the labor force participation rate should be the primary focus of the federal government.

Furthermore, it seems to be the right time to move in this direction.

The U.S. dollar is the "go-to" currency in the world.

In order to maintain this "strong currency" and remain very competitive in the world, the United States needs to focus on the supply side and work to raise labor productivity and labor force participation.

This may not be as sexy as pumping up aggregate demand, but for the longer run it is where world leadership resides.