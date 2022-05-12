Defensive Equities Are A Leaky Shelter In Bear Markets

May 12, 2022 6:03 PM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DFAT, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GBGR, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, MIDF, NAPR, NIFE, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PQLC, PQSG, PQSV, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS7 Comments2 Likes
Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
4.43K Followers

Summary

  • Defensive equities and funds work better in theory than in reality because risk assets of all types tend to fall in bear markets.
  • While bonds have also sold off year-to-date on interest hike fears, at least they have mandated capital return dates and interest payments.
  • Buy and holders are set for another rough go.

Financial stock market numbers and forex trading graph, business and stock market data, financial investment concept on bull and bear shapes symbols background.

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Most financial advisers and managers talk of 'defensive sectors' as a place to take shelter in bear markets (because their business model doesn't want or mandate them to ever leave equities). Defensive equities and funds work better in theory than in reality because risk assets of all types tend to fall in bear markets.

Case in point, from recent highs, so far, the Dow Jones Index is off 13% compared with the S&P 500 -18%, Canadian preferred shares (CPD index) -13%, REITs -16%, Canadian Financials (XFN) -13%, US banks -28%, dividend-paying large-cap companies (XDV) -11%, gold miners (XGD) -25%, Materials (XMA) -15%, Pharmaceuticals -11%, etc. Canada's TSX is off just -10% because it has been supported to date by its concentration in the late-cycle hold-outs of fossil fuels and financials-this doesn't last indefinitely.

As shown below, courtesy of Gary Shilling, equities of all stripes tend to lose in bear markets. Or, as I like to say, different coloured jelly beans are still jelly beans, and they're all marked down when jelly beans are liquidated.

Equities

While bonds have also sold off year-to-date on interest hike fears, at least they have mandated capital return dates and interest payments. Equities trade on hope with no guarantees. As the economy slows and monetary policy eases, credit quality matters and the highest-grade government and corporate bonds tend to rebound in price. In contrast, lower-grade debt tends to follow equities lower. Unlike the unusual v-shape rebound from the 2020 lows, it's also typical for share prices to take years before they recover their prior cycle peaks. Buy and holders are set for another rough go.

Rates, inflation expectations and contagion from falling markets to housing and the economy-too few connect the dots. This discussion does better than most.

Disclosure: No positions

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
4.43K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.
Follow
7 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.