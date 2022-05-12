ollo/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

"The war in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis that it has triggered are almost beyond comprehension. Although the effects of the war are expected to lead to significant losses for the insurance industry, we do not expect insurance claims to be significant for the Group. In fact, the Group has made a strong start to the year and expects to exceed all financial targets for 2022". The above words are more than enough to summarise Zurich's (OTCQX:ZURVY) first three months' results. As had been in the past, the Swiss insurer released only a press release on its Q1 numbers.

In our last article, we increased our internal estimates based on:

Bottom line margin improvements thanks to the P&C division in which we were forecasting a lower combined ratio and a higher pricing power; We were also quite bullish on the Farmers division - we were estimating lower claims. On a macro level, we were pleased to see good US exposure and we were confident in the MetLife acquisition; Zurich has a strong and solid balance sheet with a superb solvency ratio II; Safe haven currency; Immaterial exposure in Russia and in Ukraine.

Q1 Results

Looking at the Q1 report, our bullet points were on track with the company's results. Furthermore, the Swiss insurer is continuing to deliver strong topline growth with the management forecasting price increases also in 2023. NatCat claims have not had a major impact in Q1 and Russia's invasion is expected to be immaterial for the company. We were forecasting a higher Solvency Ratio II, and Zurich didn't disappoint with a 234% at quarter-end.

Zurich Insurance Q1 Main Highlights (Q1 Press Release)

Looking at the divisional level:

Property and Casualty saw a superb topline growth up 12% on a like-for-like basis and 8% adjusted for currency fluctuations. We should also note that the company increased the premium rate by 6% across the division - the US business posted the higher increase with a 9%;

saw a superb topline growth up 12% on a like-for-like basis and 8% adjusted for currency fluctuations. We should also note that the company increased the premium rate by 6% across the division - the US business posted the higher increase with a 9%; Thanks to MetLife's acquisition, Farmers posted a good set of numbers, posting higher volume growth above consensus expectations;

posted a good set of numbers, posting higher volume growth above consensus expectations; Life also contributed to the company's growth thanks to the attractive capital-light business, mainly in savings and protection products. Europe was the leader in the contribution.

Zurich Insurance Segment Results (Q1 Press Release)

Conclusion

Our internal team believes that Zurich is very well-positioned to deliver stock price appreciation and higher DPS compared to its European peers. The company is currently trading at a 12x 2023E P/E ratio with important excess capital and a lower risk profile, our internal team views this as attractive. We derived a target price based on a sustainable ROE across the cycle, valuing the company with a target price of 475 Swiss francs per share.

