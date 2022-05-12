Sunshine Seeds/iStock via Getty Images

We're more than halfway through the Q1 earnings season for the Silver Miners Index (SIL) and the most recent company to report its results is Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS). Overall, PAAS had a decent start to the year, with a slight increase in silver production and higher revenue. Unfortunately, while Pan American benefited from higher silver prices in Q1 and a drawdown of inventory, the silver price tailwind does not look like it will be present in Q2. Still, at ~11x cash flow, Pan American is becoming very reasonably valued, and further weakness below US$20.00 should present a buying opportunity.

Production

On Thursday, Pan American Silver released its Q1 results, reporting quarterly production of ~4.62 million ounces of silver and ~131,000 ounces of gold. This translated to a 1% increase in silver production year-over-year, offset by a 5% decline in gold production. The lower gold contribution was related to a decline in production at Dolores and La Arena, with Dolores affected by mine sequencing into lower grade gold areas of the ore body and a reserve estimate shortfall. At La Arena, gold production fell more than 25% year-over-year due to mine sequencing and a decrease in ounces recovered due to the timing of leach sequencing.

Pan American Silver - Quarterly Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Fortunately, while gold production was lower by 5%, the higher average realized gold price more than offset the decline. This is because Pan American reported an average realized gold price of $1,880/oz vs. $1,788/oz in the year-ago period. It's also worth noting that the company did see high levels of absenteeism in January and February due to the Omicron variant, which certainly didn't make things easier for the company. The good news is that workforce deployment has since improved to more normal levels, setting the company up for a stronger second half.

Pan American Silver - Quarterly Production by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Moving over to silver production, which also was affected by elevated absenteeism, Pan American reported a 1% increase in production, helped by a much better quarter out of La Colorada, its flagship operation. This was driven by higher throughput and grades, with La Colorada producing ~1.42 million ounces of silver in the period, a 33% increase. The higher grades and throughput were driven by improved ventilation rates which positively impacted tonnes mined and provided access to higher-grade zones.

La Colorada Mine (Company Presentation)

During the quarter, La Colorada's average feed grade improved to 350 grams per tonne of silver vs. 276 grams per tonne of silver in the year-ago period. The company also reported more phenomenal results from La Colorada Skarn, a polymetallic deposit that lies below the current La Colorada Mine workings. The recent exploration results included a thick highlight intercept of ~233 meters of 0.44 grams per tonne of silver, 4.05% lead, and 5.04% zinc. These grades are slightly above the average inferred resource grade of 44 grams per tonne, 1.77%, and 4.27%, respectively.

La Colorada Skarn (Company Presentation)

Notably, the eastern portion of the deposit has been extended 80 meters to the north and south, and the central portion of the deposit has been extended 150 meters to the south with six holes hitting wide intercepts up to 215 meters in thickness. With Pan American already sitting on a ~100 million tonne resource base at La Colorada Skarn that looks set to grow to closer to 150 million tonnes, the continued exploration success is very encouraging, pointing to a very bright future for operations at La Colorada.

Unfortunately, while La Colorada pulled its weight despite COVID-19 headwinds, silver production was down at most of its other operations, including Dolores, Morococha, and San Vicente. At Dolores, silver production was impacted by lower grades related to the reserve estimate shortfall in the section of the Phase 9B open-pit, and Morococha, the asset was placed on care and maintenance due to the requirement to move the processing facility to allow for the expansion of a neighboring mine. At Huaron and Manantial Espejo, production was higher by ~2% and ~29%, respectively, but this was more than offset by the decline in production at the other assets, hence the mostly flat year-over-year silver production.

Financial Results

Looking at Pan American's financial results, the company reported all-in sustaining costs of $13.41/oz for its silver operations, a meaningful improvement from $16.99/oz in the year-ago period. This was related to much lower costs at La Colorada with the mine back to more normal operations, lower sustaining capital in the period, and the benefit of higher base metals prices. While this meaningful improvement in costs is positive and helped with all-in sustaining cost margins [AISC], it's important to note that Pan American was up against very easy year-over-year comps, with Q1 2021's AISC coming in at the highest levels in the past four years.

Looking at the gold business, all-in sustaining costs came in at $1,502/oz, a significant increase from the year-ago period. This was related to higher NRV adjustments at Dolores and increased sustaining capital. On a cash cost basis, costs were also much higher at $1,069/oz (Q1 2021: $846/oz) and above the industry average. This was related to lower grades, inflationary pressures in fuel, consumables, and labor, and lower productivity due to elevated absenteeism. While these costs were well above expected levels, they should improve materially as the year progresses, with Pan American maintaining cost guidance of $1,240/oz to $1,365/oz for its gold segment.

Pan American Silver - Quarterly Revenue & Realized Metals Prices (Company Flings, Author's Chart)

Looking at revenue, Pan American reported meaningful revenue growth in the period, with a 20% increase on a year-over-year basis. While this headline figure is fantastic, this is mostly related to the drawdown of inventory which led to significantly more ounces being sold than were produced (~531,000 ounces of silver, ~17,600 ounces of gold). Pan American also benefited from a much higher silver price than it's currently working with, based on an average realized silver price of $24.03/oz vs. what looks to like an average realized silver price below $22.90/oz in Q2 2022. The current quarter-to-date silver price is $24.00/oz, but this figure will drop materially unless silver recovers lots of ground in the next 50 calendar days.

Pan American Silver - Quarterly Cash Flow & Dividend (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Finally, looking at operating cash flow and the dividend, Pan American reported operating cash flow of $68.8 million, a significant increase from the year-ago period. This was related to the drawdown of inventory, partially offset by a $5.2 million increase in care and maintenance costs and administrative expenses. The company also had its second consecutive quarter paying a higher dividend of $0.12 under its new dividend framework, translating to an industry-leading dividend yield of nearly 2.50% compared to an average dividend yield below 0.50% for its peer group (silver producers).

Finally, it's worth noting that Pan American ended the quarter with ~$300 million in net cash, a much stronger position than most of its peers as well. In addition to net cash, Pan American's investment in Maverix (MMX) is worth over $100 million, giving it cash plus a long-term investment position north of $400 million. This represents nearly 10% of the company's current market cap and gives the company ample flexibility in addition to its credit facility to:

develop La Colorada Skarn in the future

bring Escobal back online (pending approvals)

Additionally, Pan American could look at a small acquisition using mostly cash if it sees something accretive or a buyback program. Many of its peers have successfully employed the latter with success, such as SSR Mining (SSRM). At these levels, and in this period of what appears to be forced selling in the sector, a buyback program would make a lot of sense to provide additional returns to shareholders and stabilize the share price during this period of turbulence. As for an acquisition, the prices are certainly right in the developer and small producer space, with many names trading below 0.70x P/NAV.

Valuation

Based on ~211 million shares outstanding and a share price of US$21.30, Pan American trades at a market cap of ~$4.50 billion and an enterprise value of ~$4.20 billion. This is a very reasonable valuation for a company producing ~800,000 gold-equivalent ounces per annum. Looking at Pan American's historical cash flow multiple below, we can see that the stock has historically traded at ~14.2x cash flow (15-year average) and currently trades at less than 11x FY2022 cash flow estimates ($2.25).

Pan American Silver - Historical Cash Flow Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

Even if we use a slightly lower multiple of 13.5 and a more conservative cash flow per share assumption of $2.06 to account for metals price volatility, this translates to a fair value of US$27.80, or nearly 30% upside from current levels. Meanwhile, on a P/NAV basis and based on an estimated net asset value of ~$3.9 billion, Pan American is one of the few silver producers trading at or below 1.15x P/NAV. Hence, from solely a valuation standpoint, Pan American is one of the cheapest ways to get exposure to the silver price, assuming one is comfy with its exposure to predominantly Tier-2 jurisdictions (Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina).

So, is the stock a Buy?

If we look at the technical picture, we can see that PAAS has declined sharply from its highs and is now hovering just above a key support level at US$21.40. This is a must-defend level for the bulls on a weekly closing basis until US$18.56. If not for the sharp decline in silver prices, I would have viewed this pullback to this support level as an opportunity to start a position in the stock. However, with the silver price sitting near two-year lows, which will lead to margin compression for most producers in Q2 2022 (sequentially and year-over-year), I think there are much safer ways to play the sector currently, such as names insulated from inflation like Osisko Gold Royalties (OR).

PAAS Daily Chart (TC2000.com)

Having said that, if Pan American were to decline below US$20.00, where it would have a 40% upside to fair value (US$27.80), I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity. This would require a more than 7% decline from current levels and leave the stock trading near 1.0x P/NAV. To summarize, I see Pan American Silver as quite attractive from a valuation standpoint. However, given that silver producers are seeing a perfect negative storm of rising costs and tough comps ahead in Q2 (~$27.00/oz silver price), my preference is to own names in the gold space until silver producers get past their Q2 results or they trade down to lower prices.

Pan American Silver Operations (Company Presentation)

Pan American Silver had a much better start to the year with improved performance from La Colorada, but the company will have tough comps in Q2 with an average realized silver price near $23.00/oz. This is the opposite of most gold producers, benefiting from easy year-over-year comps after lapping a gold price of ~$1,810/oz in Q2 2021. The good news is that much of this negativity looks priced into the stock with it trading at sub 11x FY2022 cash flow estimates and ~1.15x P/NAV. Given this very reasonable valuation, I would view further weakness below $20.00 as a buying opportunity.