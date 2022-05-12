DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of personal digital finance company SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) cratered after the company released earnings for its first quarter ahead of schedule this week. After the earnings release, SoFi’s shares reached a new all-time low at $4.82 due to an (expected) slowdown in post-pandemic member growth. Shares of SoFi are widely oversold right now and the bloodbath represents a buying opportunity!

Moderating platform growth

In the first quarter, SoFi’s member growth continued to decelerate. The number of new members on the SoFi platform increased 70% year-over-year in Q1'22, which compares against a growth rate of 87% in Q4'21. SoFi’s member acquisition benefited enormously from the pandemic, but member growth has started to moderate noticeably in the last three quarters.

Despite the slowdown in member growth rates, SoFi still added 408 thousand new members to its platform in Q1’22, which was the third-largest amount ever. SoFi’s member acquisition was only better in Q4’21, when it acquired 523 thousand new members and in Q1’21 which saw 430 thousand new member sign-ups.

SoFi ended the last quarter with 3.87M members in its ecosystem, and I believe, based off of current growth rates, that the personal finance platform will be able to grow its member base to approximately 4.7-4.8M by year-end. I also expect SoFi to grow its member base to between 8-9M by FY 2026, a decrease from my previous estimate of 10M new accounts. I revised my member estimate lower due to expectations of continually moderating member growth rates going forward.

SoFi’s business expansion is chiefly related to the growth of its financial services/FS products. SoFi offers both lending products -- such as personal or mortgage loans -- and also financial services products. The last group has been massively responsible for SoFi’s growth in the past, especially during the pandemic. FS products available in SoFi’s ecosystem saw 111% YOY growth in the first quarter, although expansion rates are also showing signs of post-pandemic slowdown.

What was interesting for me to see in SoFi’s Q1’22 earnings card was that lending products actually saw an acceleration of growth. Lending products available on the SoFi platform increased 20% YOY to reach 1.14M. Going forward, I can see lending products gain momentum, especially if the economy drops into a recession. This is because consumers tend to reduce their investments during recessions while demand for loan products increases. For this reason, I expect some of the momentum that we have seen in SoFi’s FS category to shift over to SoFi’s lending business in FY 2022.

Strong momentum on the enterprise side

Investors should not forget that SoFi does not only serve consumers, but also businesses with its product suite. Under the brand Galileo, SoFi serves small and medium-sized businesses with payment processing services. Growth in Galileo accounts has been strong throughout the pandemic, but growth is slowing here as well. However, despite moderating growth, Galileo increased the number of accounts by 58% YOY and added 10M new accounts to its digital payments platform just in the last quarter.

Revenue performance

SoFi’s revenue performance was better than guidance… which is the biggest reason why I believe that the market reaction to the company’s earnings card is more than just a little bit exaggerated. The firm achieved net revenues of $322M, showing a $42M improvement over the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $9M, showing a margin of 3%. Guidance for Q1’22 net revenues was $280-285M and for adjusted EBITDA $0-5M.

Outlook for FY 2022

SoFi submitted a new, slightly improved, outlook for the current fiscal year. The company now expects to see net revenues of $1.50-1.51B and adjusted EBITDA of $100-105M. The previous outlook, which was lowered in the first week of April due to the unexpected extension of the Federal Student Loan Payment Moratorium, called for net revenues of $1.47B and adjusted EBITDA of $100M. The new guidance implies higher net revenues of up to $40M and up to $5M upside in adjusted EBITDA.

SoFi is just too cheap

I have to be fair and honest here: I have said before that SoFi was cheap and deserve at least some blame for recommending shares of the digital personal finance company earlier. A buy-the-dip strategy, at least in the last six months, has not worked very well.

However, I like to focus on the long term and I believe that SoFi still has considerable momentum in customer acquisition and FS products that the market unfairly discounts.

SoFi’s expected revenues of $1.5B in FY 2022 imply a market-capitalization-to-sales ratio of 3.37 X. The P-S ratio drops to 2.3 X based on FY 2023 revenues which are expected to grow 44% year over year. The P-S ratio is cheap considering that SoFi will continue to add hundreds of thousands of new members to its platform going forward.

Risks with SoFi

The biggest risk for SoFi, as I see it, is a possible extension of the Federal Student Loan Payment Moratorium in August. Concerns over SoFi’s student loan exposure increased after the firm reduced its guidance last month, and another extension to the Federal Student Loan Payment Moratorium has the potential to lower SoFi’s revenue and earnings prospects in the short term.

Longer term, I believe SoFi’s one-stop approach to servicing consumers and businesses is very promising. On top of that, SoFi received a bank charter earlier this year, which helps SoFi differentiate itself from other fintechs and allows the company to offer better rates and protections to its member base.

Final thoughts

The current bloodbath is a buying opportunity as the market wildly overreacts to SoFi's earnings card. SoFi is one of the most promising stocks for me longer term. I mean, just look at the firm’s customer acquisition: SoFi added 408 thousand new members to its ecosystem just in the last quarter while growing Galileo accounts to a massive 110M. Growth is set to slow in a post-pandemic world going forward, but SoFi is not going to stop growing.