This article was coproduced with Dividend Sensei.

It's a scary time for many investors right now, with the S&P recently hitting 17% below its record highs. The Nasdaq recently hit -27%, and according to Bloomberg, the carnage is even worse at the individual stock level.

almost 50% of the Nasdaq composite (2,500 companies) is down 50%-plus

22% is down 75%-plus

5% is down 90%-plus

Popular meme stocks during the pandemic have been crushed to levels you normally see during depressions.

GameStop (GME) -82%

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) -91%

Tilray (TLRY) -94%

Blockbuster -99.9%

This bear market isn't actually unusual in terms of magnitude, just speed.

the second worst start to the year for stocks in history

-16.7% in the first 88 days

second only to 1932's 27% decline in the same time period

When the bears are running wild on Wall Street, it might be tempting to hide in cash and wait for the "dust to settle."

But of course, smart investors know that turbulent times like these are the best possible time to buy the world's greatest blue-chip bargains.

Be greedy when others are fearful. - Warren Buffett

Buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own. - Baron Rothschild

So let me show you the four reasons why we just recommended State Street (NYSE:STT) for DK members to consider during this historic market sell-off.

One that could potentially triple in the next five years, beating the market by 5X.

Reason One: State Street Is The Complete Package

Here's the bottom line up front on State Street.

Reasons To Potentially Buy STT Today

76% quality low-risk 11/13 SWAN Custodial Bank

World's Largest Custodial Bank

82% dividend safety score

0.5% average recession cut risk

2.0% severe recession cut risk

3.4% very safe yield

11-year dividend growth streak (cuts during Great Recession required by the Fed)

35% conservatively undervalued (potential strong buy) - pennies from very strong buy

Fair Value: $103.84 (12.2X earnings)

7.9X forward earnings (anti-bubble blue-chip) vs 12.5X to 13.5X historical

A stable outlook credit rating =0.66% 30-year bankruptcy risk

63rd industry percentile risk management consensus = above-average bordering exceptional

8% to 12% CAGR margin-of-error growth consensus range

10.1% to 11.0% individual analyst consensus range

10.6% CAGR median growth consensus

5-year consensus total return potential: 19% to 24% CAGR

base-case 5-year consensus return potential: 22% CAGR (5X S&P consensus)

consensus 12-month total return forecast: 43%

Fundamentally justified total return: 57%

STT is in a 35% bear market not justified by its strong fundamentals.

STT Investment Thesis Is Intact

Metric 2020 Growth Consensus 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus (Bond Market Recession Forecast) 2023 Growth Consensus 2024 Growth Consensus Sales -6% 0% 10% 14% 5% Dividend 10% 10% 7% 8% 9% EPS 8% 11% 6% 24% 13% Book Value 11% 3% 2% 8% 5%

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

STT's growth thesis remains firmly intact.

STT Rolling Returns Since August 1986

STT has been a very consistent market-beater over the last 34 years, with 11% to 12% average rolling returns.

from bear market bottoms returns as strong as 24% annually over the next 15 years

24X return over a decade

STT 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential

Fast Graphs FAST Graphs

If STT grows as analysts expect by 2024 it could deliver 122% total returns, or 35% annually.

Buffett-like returns from an anti-bubble blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight

STT 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential

Fast Graphs Fast Graphs

By 2027 if STT grows as expected (11.8% CAGR) and returns to historical fair value, it could deliver 200% total returns or 22% annually.

5X the S&P 500 consensus

Buffett-like return potential

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth 10 Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Safe Midstream 5.6% 6.0% 11.6% 8.1% 5.6% 12.9 1.72 Adam's Planned Correction Buys 3.9% 18.8% 22.7% 15.9% 13.3% 5.4 3.50 State Street 3.4% 10.60% 14.0% 9.8% 7.3% 9.9 2.01 10-Year US Treasury 2.9% 0.0% 2.9% 2.9% 0.4% 184.6 1.04 High-Yield 2.8% 10.3% 13.1% 9.2% 6.6% 10.9 1.90 REITs 2.8% 6.5% 9.3% 6.5% 4.0% 18.2 1.47

(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)

analysts expect STT to beat most high-yield investment strategies on Wall Street in the long-term

including high-yield blue-chips, REITs (also the S&P and aristocrats)

STT Total Returns Since August 1986

STT has delivered 15X inflation-adjusted returns since August 1986, slightly beating the S&P 500 despite the Great Recession crash and current bear market.

What do analysts expect in the future?

Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 7.4% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus 8.7% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus 11.5% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted STT Consensus Difference Between Inflation Adjusted STT Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 $1,432.29 $1,514.08 $1,719.49 $287.20 10 $2,051.47 $2,292.44 $2,956.66 $905.19 15 $2,938.30 $3,470.93 $5,083.95 $2,145.65 20 $4,208.51 $5,255.26 $8,741.81 $4,533.30 25 $6,027.82 $7,956.89 $15,031.48 $9,003.66 30 $8,633.61 $12,047.36 $25,846.53 $17,212.91

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Analysts are more bullish on STT than they have been in years, potentially expecting 26X inflation-adjusted return over the next 30 years.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Ratio Inflation-Adjusted STT Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 1.06 1.20 10 1.12 1.44 15 1.18 1.73 20 1.25 2.08 25 1.32 2.49 30 1.40 2.99

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

That could mean 3X the market's returns with more than 2X the very safe yield upfront.

STT Investment Decision Score

Dividend Kings Dividend Kings

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, STT is as close to a perfect high-yield dividend growth blue chip you can buy today.

35% discount vs 3% market premium = 38% better valuation

more than 2X the safer yield

40% higher long-term return potential than S&P 500 overtime

nearly 3X better risk-adjusted expected return over the next five years

Reason Two: World-Class Quality You Can Trust

DK Zen Phoenix: Superior Fundamentals Lead To Superior Long-Term Results

How does STT score on our comprehensive safety and quality models?

STT Dividend Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (161 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% STT 82% 0.5% 2.00% Risk Rating Low-Risk (63rd industry percentile risk-management consensus) A Stable outlook credit rating 0.66% 30-year bankruptcy risk 10% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points Non-Dependable Companies 21% or below Poor Dependability 1 Low Dependability Companies 22% to 60% Below-Average Dependability 2 S&P 500/Industry Average 61% (61% to 70% range) Average Dependability 3 Above-Average 71% to 80% Very Dependable 4 Very Good 81% or higher Exceptional Dependability 5 STT 71% Very Dependable 4

Overall Quality

STT Final Score Rating Safety 82% 5/5 very safe Business Model 60% 2/3 narrow moat, stable Dependability 71% 4/5 very dependable Total 76% 11/13 SWAN Risk Rating 3/3 Low Risk 15% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec 10% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy

Why I Trust State Street And So Can You

State Street traces its roots back to 1792 and is the second older bank in the US.

It's built to last and has survived and thrived through

37 recessions

13 depressions

interest rates ranging from 0.5% to 16%

inflation ranging from -2.5% to 20%

nearly 140 bear markets

over 300 corrections and pullbacks

Basically, STT will almost certainly outlive us all.

"State Street is a leading provider of financial services, including investment servicing, investment management, and investment research and trading. With approximately $43.7 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $4.1 trillion assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2021, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs more than 38,000 worldwide." - Morningstar

State Street is the world's largest custodian bank with $44 trillion under custody and operating in over 100 countries.

State Street's diversified business includes

44% of sales from service fees

17% from management fees

17% from net interest margin

12% from foreign exchange trading services

7% from software and processing fees

3% from securities finance

STT's assets under custody are expected to grow to $52 trillion by 2024 and it's also one of the world's largest asset managers.

AUM was $4.1 trillion in 2021

and is expected to grow to $4.5 trillion by 2024

State Street is the company behind the popular sector-specific SPDRs ETFs, and the S&P 500 ETF SPY, the largest on earth by AUM.

But State Street is more than just custody and ETFs.

"State Street provides a range of asset servicing and ancillary servicing, including maintaining custody of assets, fund administration, record-keeping, securities lending, foreign exchange trading services, and data services to institutional asset owners and asset managers. Although State Street is a market leader, its asset manager and asset owner clients are sophisticated in the pricing of its custody and ancillary services." - Morningstar

This is a one-stop-shop for almost institutional financial needs.

"With the acquisition of Charles River Development in 2018, State Street is emphasizing its integrated "front to back" offering (branded as State Street Alpha), which it believes will lead to stickier, high-revenue-generating customer relationships. State Street's back-office offerings include custody, fund accounting, and fund administration. Its middle office includes client reporting, post-trade workflows, investment risk monitoring, and performance/attribution analysis. State Street's front office includes Charles River's portfolio modeling and data-management software as well as legacy State Street's foreign-exchange trading and securities finance solutions." - Morningstar

Through strategic M&A the company has continued to expand its suite of offerings to institutions, including advanced data analytics and trading strategies.

STT has a rich history of innovation in this industry, steadily expanding its offerings as the world's financial systems get more complex.

State Street benefits from economies including being able to spend $2 billion per year on technology, a figure matched only by Bank of New York Mellon (BK).

a company with nearly equal market share in custody

"Clients of the custody banks do face switching costs due to process disruption, the interconnectedness of a client's workflows and the custodian's infrastructure, and onboarding costs. We believe State Street has long relationships with its clients and that its top 100 have mostly been clients for 10-plus years. We also believe that the acquisition of Charles River Development, a provider of trade and execution-management software to asset managers, solidifies this source of moat. State Street can now better integrate CRD's front-office activity with its back-office services to improve efficiencies." - Morningstar

Due to the highly regulated nature of this industry, and the fact that safety is first and foremost on its client's minds, STT's relationships with customers is relatively sticky.

"We view the firm's hedge fund administration business as lucrative. Because hedge funds have high fees, they are less sensitive to the basis points paid for fund administration fees. In addition, in some cases, these fees are passed through to investors. Finally, during investor due diligence, switching fund administrators can invite additional scrutiny in a similar way as switching auditors can." - Morningstar

State Street's branching out into things like hedge fund administration helps create not just a longer growth runway, but further cement its strong industry position (a narrow but stable moat).

Morningstar considers it a wide moat bank

its historical profitability vs peers is why I consider it a narrow moat bank

STT Credit Ratings

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P A Stable Outlook 0.66% 151.5 Fitch AA- Stable Outlook 0.55% 181.8 Moody's Aa1 (A+ equivalent) Stable 0.60% 166.7 DBRS AA+ 0.29% 344.8 Consensus AA- Stable Outlook 0.53% 190.5

(Source: S&P, Moody's, Fitch)

Rating agencies estimate a 0.53% fundamental risk for STT, meaning a 1 in 191 chance of investors losing all their money in the next 30 years.

STT Bond Profile

$3 billion in liquidity

well-staggered bond maturities (no issues refinancing maturing debt)

77% unsecured bonds for strong financial flexibility

mostly short-term borrowing

average borrowing costs 0.35%

-2.2% inflation-adjusted borrowing costs vs 6.9% returns on capital

STT GF Score: The Newest Addition To The DK Safety And Quality Model

The GF Score is a ranking system that has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021." - Gurufocus

GF Score takes five key aspects into consideration. They are:

Financial Strength

Profitability

Growth

Valuation

Momentum

STT's 81/100 GF score confirms it's an industry leader in everything that matters.

industry-leading profitability

industry-leading financial strength

industry-leading growth

industry-leading value

STT Profitability: Wall Street's Favorite Quality Proxy

Historical profitability is in the top 60% of peers, above-average for this industry.

STT's profitability has been relatively stable for the last 30 years, confirming a narrow and stable moat.

STT Profit Margin Consensus Forecast

Year EBIT (Operating) Margin Net Margin 2020 26.0% 18.4% 2021 27.5% 22.4% 2022 28.1% 22.8% 2023 29.3% 24.3% 2024 30.2% 25.0% Annualized Growth 3.78% 7.96% Annualized Growth (Ignoring Pandemic) 3.07% 3.78%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

STT's cost-cutting efforts and slowly rising net interest margin spreads are expected to help drive steady improvement in profitability up to 25% net margins by 2024.

Reason Three: Solid Growth Outlook For Years To Come

Safety and quality on their own don't make for a good investment. You also need sufficient growth to achieve decent total returns. And that's what STT offers.

STT Medium-Term Growth Consensus Forecast

Year Sales EBIT (Operating Income) Net Income 2020 $11,703 $3,043 $2,154 2021 $11,916 $3,282 $2,665 2022 $12,818 $3,598 $2,920 2023 $14,433 $4,233 $3,505 2024 $14,595 $4,402 $3,649 Annualized Growth 5.68% 9.67% 14.09% Annualized Growth (Ignoring Pandemic) 6.99% 10.28% 11.04%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

STT is expected to grow its top line at high single digits and its bottom line at double digits in the coming years.

STT Divided Potential Consensus Forecast

Year Dividend Consensus EPS/Share Consensus EPS Payout Ratio Retained (Post-Dividend) Earnings Buyback Potential 2022 $2.34 $7.86 29.8% $2,026 8.15% 2023 $2.52 $9.72 25.9% $2,642 10.63% 2024 $2.75 $10.65 25.8% $2,899 11.66% Total 2022 Through 2024 $7.61 $28.23 27.0% $7,567.54 30.44% Annualized Rate 8.41% 16.40% -6.87% 19.63% 19.63%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Rating agencies consider 50% a safe payout ratio for this industry and STT's is expected to average 27% over the next three years.

Allowing STT to retain about $8 billion in post-dividend profit.

enough to buyback 30% of its stock at current valuations if management wanted to

STT Divided Potential Consensus Forecast

Year Consensus Buybacks ($ Millions) % Of Shares (At Current Valuations) Market Cap 2022 $467.0 1.9% $24,857 2023 $1,653.0 6.6% $24,857 2024 $2,200.0 8.9% $24,857 Total 2022-2023 $4,320.00 17.4% $24,857 Annualized Rate 6.17% Average Annual Buybacks $1,440.00

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

STT is expected to buy back an average of $1.44 billion in stock annually over the next three years.

at today's valuations enough to potentially repurchase 17% of its shares

Since 2012, when STT began buyback back stock, it has repurchased 23% of shares, or 2.8% annually, adjusted for stock-based compensation.

Time Frame (Years) Net Buyback Rate Shares Remaining Net Shares Repurchased Each Share You Own Is Worth X Times More (Not Including Future Growth And Dividends) 5 2.8% 86.67% 13.33% 1.15 10 2.8% 75.12% 24.88% 1.33 15 2.8% 65.11% 34.89% 1.54 20 2.8% 56.43% 43.57% 1.77 25 2.8% 48.91% 51.09% 2.04 30 2.8% 42.39% 57.61% 2.36

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

If STT merely continued its historical buyback rate then over the next 30 years it could repurchase 58% of its shares.

increasing the intrinsic value of your shares by 136%

not counting earnings and dividend growth

STT Long-Term Growth Outlook

10.6% to 11.3% CAGR consensus range (five sources)

10.1% to 11.0% individual analyst consensus range

10.6% median growth consensus from all 18 analysts

How accurate are analysts at forecasting STT's growth over time?

Smoothing for outliers historical margins of error are 10% to the upside and 20% to the downside.

8% to 12% CAGR historical margin-of-error adjusted growth consensus range

70% statistical probability that STT grows at 8% to 12% over time

STT's growth rates over the last 20 years have ranged from 1% to 11%, with growth of 7.4% since the Great Recession.

Analysts now expect significantly faster growth in the future though we consider 8% growth more likely (the historical growth rate of the last 35 years).

Reason Four: A Wonderful Company At A Wonderful Price

Since the Financial Crisis, tens of millions of investors have, outside of bear markets and bubbles paid 12.5X to 13.5X earnings for STT.

90% probability that STT is worth approximately 13X earnings

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (15-years) 2021 2022 2023 2024 12-Month Forward Fair Value 5-Year Average Yield 2.61% $83.52 $87.36 $87.36 $105.36 13-Year Median Yield 1.90% $114.74 $120.00 $120.00 $144.74 Earnings 12.95 $96.35 $101.79 $125.87 $137.92 Average $96.57 $101.33 $108.20 $126.85 $103.84 Current Price $67.71 Discount To Fair Value 29.88% 33.18% 37.42% 46.62% 34.80% Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends) 42.62% 49.66% 59.81% 87.34% 53.37% (57% including dividend) 2022 EPS 2023 EPS 2022 Weighted EPS 2023 Weighted EPS 12-Month Forward EPS 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE Current Forward PE $7.86 $9.72 $4.99 $3.55 $8.54 12.2 7.9

We conservatively estimate STT is worth about 12.2X earnings and today it trades at just 7.9X.

Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target Morningstar Fair Value Estimate $95.53 (11.2 PE) $92.00 (10.8 PE) Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value 29.12% 26.40% Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend) 41.09% 35.87% 12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend) Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend $97.81 $94.28 Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend 30.77% 28.18% Upside To Price Target ( Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value + Dividend 42.81% 39.24%

Morningstar's fair value estimate of 10.8X earnings is 90% statically likely to be too conservative.

But analysts and Morningstar all agree that STT is a strong bargain with 39% to 43% upside to fair value in the next year.

Of course, I don't care about 12-month price targets, only whether or not the current margin of safety sufficiently compensates you for STT's risk profile.

Rating Margin Of Safety For Low-Risk 11/13 SWAN quality companies 2022 Price 2023 Price 12-Month Forward Fair Value Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $101.33 $108.20 $103.84 Potentially Good Buy 15% $86.13 $91.97 $88.27 Potentially Strong Buy 25% $76.00 $81.15 $77.88 Potentially Very Strong Buy 35% $55.99 $70.33 $67.50 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 45% $55.73 $59.51 $57.11 Currently $67.71 33.18% 37.42% 34.80% Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends) 49.66% 59.81% 53.37%

For anyone comfortable with the risk profile STT is a potentially strong buy and just pennies away from being a potentially very strong buy.

Risk Profile: Why State Street Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

What Could Cause STT's Investment Thesis To Break

safety falls to 40% or less

balance sheet collapses- highly unlikely given new stricter financial regulations

growth outlook falls to less than 6.4% for five years

STT's role in my portfolio is to deliver long-term 10+% returns with minimal fundamental risk

How long it takes for a company's investment thesis to break depends on the quality of the company.

Quality Years For The Thesis To Break Entirely Below-Average 1 Average 2 Above-Average 3 Blue-Chip 4 SWAN 5 Super SWAN 6 Ultra SWAN 7 100% Quality Companies (LOW and MA) 8

These are my personal rule of thumb for when to sell a stock if the investment thesis has broken.

STT is highly unlikely to suffer such catastrophic declines in fundamentals.

STT Risk Profile Summary

"State Street's revenue is roughly 75% fee-based, with the remainder primarily net interest income. We do believe the firm's fee revenue tends to be relatively stable, but it is affected by market levels, foreign-exchange volume, and securities lending volume. About 55% of State Street's servicing fees (45% of firmwide revenue) are asset-based and 55%-60% of State Street's assets under custody or administration are equity-based. State Street's investment-management unit (approximately 15% of revenue) is affected by market levels and flows. State Street has lost ETF market share to BlackRock and Vanguard, and we expect this to continue. Overall, we estimate a 10% change in equity markets would result in about a 2% change to firmwide revenue. The level of net interest income is more uncertain, as net interest margin and balance sheet size can be difficult to forecast. State Street's NIM increased in 2018 as interest rates rose, but declined in 2019 and 2020. Given lower interest rates, a decline in 2021 is very likely. From an environmental, social, and governance, or ESG, perspective, we expect the largest risks to occur around product governance. If product pricing is not perceived as fair and transparent that can create headline risks. One example is foreign exchange trading services. In October 2009, the Attorney General of California (then Jerry Brown) filed a complaint against State Street regarding the rates at which indirect trades were executed. California was one of many states that sued. In 2016, it mostly settled its claims, paying $575 million. As another example, the firm identified it incorrectly invoiced clients in 2015 and then discovered another billing problem in 2017. It also settled with the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2019 for undisclosed markups for sending messages through the Swift network. We believe if incidents like these continue, State Street's reputation would suffer and its ability to garner new clients would diminish." - Morningstar

STT's Risk Profile Includes

economic cyclicality risk - a 10% decrease in the stock market = approximately 2% loss in revenue

market share risk: BK is a major rival and BlackRock and Vanguard are stealing market share in ETFs

talent retention risk (tightest job market in over 50 years)

currency risk

reputational risk: In recent years certain scandals surrounding its fees

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Long-Term Risk Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk

see the risk section of this video to get an in-depth view (and link to two reports) of how DK and big institutions measure long-term risk management by companies

STT Long-Term Risk Management Consensus ​

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification MSCI 37 Metric Model 64.0% A, Above-Average, Negative Trend Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model 79.1% 21.3/100 medium-Risk Reuters'/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model 98.7% Excellent S&P 1,000+ Metric Model 62.0% Above-Average, Stable Trend Just Capital 19 Metric Model 42.4% Average FactSet 30.0% Below-Average, Stable Trend Morningstar Global Percentile (All 15,000 Rated Companies) 71.7% Good Just Capital Global Percentile (All 954 Rated US Companies) 56.4% Average Consensus 63% Low-Risk, Above-Average Risk-Management, Stable Trend,

(Sources: MSCI, Morningstar, S&P, FactSet)

STT's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 263rd Best In The Master List (47th Percentile)

Classification Average Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile Risk-Management Rating S&P Global (SPGI) #1 Risk Management In The Master List 94 Exceptional Strong ESG Stocks 78 Good - Bordering On Very Good Foreign Dividend Stocks 75 Good Ultra SWANs 71 Good Low Volatility Stocks 68 Above-Average Dividend Aristocrats 67 Above-Average State Street 63 Above-Average Dividend Kings 63 Above-Average Master List average 62 Above-Average Hyper-Growth stocks 61 Above-Average Monthly Dividend Stocks 60 Above-Average Dividend Champions 57 Average

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

STT's risk-management consensus is in the bottom 47% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as

Procter & Gamble (PG) - dividend king

Exxon Mobil (XOM) - dividend aristocrat

Duke Realty (DRE)

Walgreens (WBA) - dividend aristocrat

Oracle (ORCL)

The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and STT is above average at managing theirs.

How We Monitor STT's Risk Profile

18 analysts

4 credit rating agencies

9 total risk rating agencies

27 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

"When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: State Street Is A High-Yield Blue-Chip Bargain You Don't Want To Miss

So far this year we've seen some truly impressive and frightening volatility.

a 6% intraday swing in the Nasdaq (Jan 24th)

11% rally in 11 days (post-March fed meeting)

two 5% single-day declines in the Nasdaq

the worst April for the S&P 500 since 1972 (-8%)

the worst month for the Nasdaq since October 2008 (April, -13%)

But guess what? Even though some companies are trading as if the economy were on fire, that's just not true.

Every week dividend blue-chips like State Street keep raising their dividends.

While the markets are in turmoil the real economy continues chugging along.

Companies continue to serve their customers, generate profits, and pay safe and rising dividends.

This is what you should focus on, not the volatility that can only hurt you if you become a forced seller "for emotional or financial reasons.

Volatility isn't risk. It's the source of future returns." - Joshua Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management

State Street is a bear market blue-chip bargain you should consider today.

3.4% very safe yield

7.9X forward earnings (anti-bubble blue-chip)

14% long-term return potential

16% annual risk-adjusted expected return for the next five years (3X the S&P 500)

200% consensus 5-year return potential (5X the S&P 500 consensus)

The market might feel like a casino at times because it is.

in the short-term crazy stuff can happen (like oil trading at -$38 in April 2020)

in the long-term the outcome is always a function of probability and statistics

In other words, Wall Street is a casino, that's rigged for one guaranteed outcome, the house always winning over time.

If you buy wonderful companies at wonderful prices, within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, you become the house.

So consider buying some State Street today, if you're looking to make your own luck on Wall Street, and profit from this bear market.

