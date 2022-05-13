State Street: Buy This High-Yield Blue Chip And Sleep Well At Night
Summary
- STT focuses on two main businesses: investment servicing and asset management.
- Assets under custody and/or administration rose to a record $43.7 trillion at year-end 2021.
- STT is expected to grow its top line in high single digits and its bottom line in double digits in the coming years.
- We conservatively estimate STT is worth about 12.2X earnings and today it trades at just 7.9X.
This article was coproduced with Dividend Sensei.
It's a scary time for many investors right now, with the S&P recently hitting 17% below its record highs. The Nasdaq recently hit -27%, and according to Bloomberg, the carnage is even worse at the individual stock level.
almost 50% of the Nasdaq composite (2,500 companies) is down 50%-plus
22% is down 75%-plus
5% is down 90%-plus
Popular meme stocks during the pandemic have been crushed to levels you normally see during depressions.
This bear market isn't actually unusual in terms of magnitude, just speed.
the second worst start to the year for stocks in history
-16.7% in the first 88 days
second only to 1932's 27% decline in the same time period
When the bears are running wild on Wall Street, it might be tempting to hide in cash and wait for the "dust to settle."
But of course, smart investors know that turbulent times like these are the best possible time to buy the world's greatest blue-chip bargains.
Be greedy when others are fearful. - Warren Buffett
Buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own. - Baron Rothschild
So let me show you the four reasons why we just recommended State Street (NYSE:STT) for DK members to consider during this historic market sell-off.
One that could potentially triple in the next five years, beating the market by 5X.
Reason One: State Street Is The Complete Package
Here's the bottom line up front on State Street.
Reasons To Potentially Buy STT Today
76% quality low-risk 11/13 SWAN Custodial Bank
World's Largest Custodial Bank
82% dividend safety score
0.5% average recession cut risk
2.0% severe recession cut risk
3.4% very safe yield
11-year dividend growth streak (cuts during Great Recession required by the Fed)
35% conservatively undervalued (potential strong buy) - pennies from very strong buy
Fair Value: $103.84 (12.2X earnings)
7.9X forward earnings (anti-bubble blue-chip) vs 12.5X to 13.5X historical
A stable outlook credit rating =0.66% 30-year bankruptcy risk
63rd industry percentile risk management consensus = above-average bordering exceptional
8% to 12% CAGR margin-of-error growth consensus range
10.1% to 11.0% individual analyst consensus range
10.6% CAGR median growth consensus
5-year consensus total return potential: 19% to 24% CAGR
base-case 5-year consensus return potential: 22% CAGR (5X S&P consensus)
consensus 12-month total return forecast: 43%
Fundamentally justified total return: 57%
STT is in a 35% bear market not justified by its strong fundamentals.
STT Investment Thesis Is Intact
|
Metric
|
2020 Growth Consensus
|
2021 Growth Consensus
|
2022 Growth Consensus (Bond Market Recession Forecast)
|
2023 Growth Consensus
|
2024 Growth Consensus
|
Sales
|
-6%
|
0%
|
10%
|
14%
|
5%
|
Dividend
|
10%
|
10%
|
7%
|
8%
|
9%
|
EPS
|
8%
|
11%
|
6%
|
24%
|
13%
|
Book Value
|
11%
|
3%
|
2%
|
8%
|
5%
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)
STT's growth thesis remains firmly intact.
STT Rolling Returns Since August 1986
STT has been a very consistent market-beater over the last 34 years, with 11% to 12% average rolling returns.
from bear market bottoms returns as strong as 24% annually over the next 15 years
24X return over a decade
STT 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential
If STT grows as analysts expect by 2024 it could deliver 122% total returns, or 35% annually.
Buffett-like returns from an anti-bubble blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight
STT 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential
By 2027 if STT grows as expected (11.8% CAGR) and returns to historical fair value, it could deliver 200% total returns or 22% annually.
5X the S&P 500 consensus
Buffett-like return potential
|
Investment Strategy
|
Yield
|
LT Consensus Growth
|
LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|
Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|
Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|
Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10 Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|
Safe Midstream
|
5.6%
|
6.0%
|
11.6%
|
8.1%
|
5.6%
|
12.9
|
1.72
|
Adam's Planned Correction Buys
|
3.9%
|
18.8%
|
22.7%
|
15.9%
|
13.3%
|
5.4
|
3.50
|
State Street
|
3.4%
|
10.60%
|
14.0%
|
9.8%
|
7.3%
|
9.9
|
2.01
|
10-Year US Treasury
|
2.9%
|
0.0%
|
2.9%
|
2.9%
|
0.4%
|
184.6
|
1.04
|
High-Yield
|
2.8%
|
10.3%
|
13.1%
|
9.2%
|
6.6%
|
10.9
|
1.90
|
REITs
|
2.8%
|
6.5%
|
9.3%
|
6.5%
|
4.0%
|
18.2
|
1.47
(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)
analysts expect STT to beat most high-yield investment strategies on Wall Street in the long-term
including high-yield blue-chips, REITs (also the S&P and aristocrats)
STT Total Returns Since August 1986
STT has delivered 15X inflation-adjusted returns since August 1986, slightly beating the S&P 500 despite the Great Recession crash and current bear market.
What do analysts expect in the future?
Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment
|
Time Frame (Years)
|
7.4% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus
|
8.7% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus
|
11.5% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted STT Consensus
|
Difference Between Inflation Adjusted STT Consensus And S&P Consensus
|
5
|
$1,432.29
|
$1,514.08
|
$1,719.49
|
$287.20
|
10
|
$2,051.47
|
$2,292.44
|
$2,956.66
|
$905.19
|
15
|
$2,938.30
|
$3,470.93
|
$5,083.95
|
$2,145.65
|
20
|
$4,208.51
|
$5,255.26
|
$8,741.81
|
$4,533.30
|
25
|
$6,027.82
|
$7,956.89
|
$15,031.48
|
$9,003.66
|
30
|
$8,633.61
|
$12,047.36
|
$25,846.53
|
$17,212.91
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Analysts are more bullish on STT than they have been in years, potentially expecting 26X inflation-adjusted return over the next 30 years.
|
Time Frame (Years)
|
Ratio Aristocrats/S&P
|
Ratio Inflation-Adjusted STT Consensus And S&P Consensus
|
5
|
1.06
|
1.20
|
10
|
1.12
|
1.44
|
15
|
1.18
|
1.73
|
20
|
1.25
|
2.08
|
25
|
1.32
|
2.49
|
30
|
1.40
|
2.99
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
That could mean 3X the market's returns with more than 2X the very safe yield upfront.
STT Investment Decision Score
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, STT is as close to a perfect high-yield dividend growth blue chip you can buy today.
35% discount vs 3% market premium = 38% better valuation
more than 2X the safer yield
40% higher long-term return potential than S&P 500 overtime
nearly 3X better risk-adjusted expected return over the next five years
Reason Two: World-Class Quality You Can Trust
DK Zen Phoenix: Superior Fundamentals Lead To Superior Long-Term Results
How does STT score on our comprehensive safety and quality models?
STT Dividend Safety
|
Rating
|
Dividend Kings Safety Score (161 Point Safety Model)
|
Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)
|
Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession
|
1 - unsafe
|
0% to 20%
|
over 4%
|
16+%
|
2- below average
|
21% to 40%
|
over 2%
|
8% to 16%
|
3 - average
|
41% to 60%
|
2%
|
4% to 8%
|
4 - safe
|
61% to 80%
|
1%
|
2% to 4%
|
5- very safe
|
81% to 100%
|
0.5%
|
1% to 2%
|
STT
|
82%
|
0.5%
|
2.00%
|
Risk Rating
|
Low-Risk (63rd industry percentile risk-management consensus)
|
A Stable outlook credit rating 0.66% 30-year bankruptcy risk
|
10% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation
Long-Term Dependability
|
Company
|
DK Long-Term Dependability Score
|
Interpretation
|
Points
|
Non-Dependable Companies
|
21% or below
|
Poor Dependability
|
1
|
Low Dependability Companies
|
22% to 60%
|
Below-Average Dependability
|
2
|
S&P 500/Industry Average
|
61% (61% to 70% range)
|
Average Dependability
|
3
|
Above-Average
|
71% to 80%
|
Very Dependable
|
4
|
Very Good
|
81% or higher
|
Exceptional Dependability
|
5
|
STT
|
71%
|
Very Dependable
|
4
Overall Quality
|
STT
|
Final Score
|
Rating
|
Safety
|
82%
|
5/5 very safe
|
Business Model
|
60%
|
2/3 narrow moat, stable
|
Dependability
|
71%
|
4/5 very dependable
|
Total
|
76%
|
11/13 SWAN
|
Risk Rating
|
3/3 Low Risk
|
15% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec
|
10% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy
Why I Trust State Street And So Can You
State Street traces its roots back to 1792 and is the second older bank in the US.
It's built to last and has survived and thrived through
37 recessions
13 depressions
interest rates ranging from 0.5% to 16%
inflation ranging from -2.5% to 20%
nearly 140 bear markets
over 300 corrections and pullbacks
Basically, STT will almost certainly outlive us all.
"State Street is a leading provider of financial services, including investment servicing, investment management, and investment research and trading.
With approximately $43.7 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $4.1 trillion assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2021, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs more than 38,000 worldwide." - Morningstar
State Street is the world's largest custodian bank with $44 trillion under custody and operating in over 100 countries.
State Street's diversified business includes
44% of sales from service fees
17% from management fees
17% from net interest margin
12% from foreign exchange trading services
7% from software and processing fees
3% from securities finance
STT's assets under custody are expected to grow to $52 trillion by 2024 and it's also one of the world's largest asset managers.
AUM was $4.1 trillion in 2021
and is expected to grow to $4.5 trillion by 2024
State Street is the company behind the popular sector-specific SPDRs ETFs, and the S&P 500 ETF SPY, the largest on earth by AUM.
But State Street is more than just custody and ETFs.
"State Street provides a range of asset servicing and ancillary servicing, including maintaining custody of assets, fund administration, record-keeping, securities lending, foreign exchange trading services, and data services to institutional asset owners and asset managers.
Although State Street is a market leader, its asset manager and asset owner clients are sophisticated in the pricing of its custody and ancillary services." - Morningstar
This is a one-stop-shop for almost institutional financial needs.
"With the acquisition of Charles River Development in 2018, State Street is emphasizing its integrated "front to back" offering (branded as State Street Alpha), which it believes will lead to stickier, high-revenue-generating customer relationships.
State Street's back-office offerings include custody, fund accounting, and fund administration. Its middle office includes client reporting, post-trade workflows, investment risk monitoring, and performance/attribution analysis.
State Street's front office includes Charles River's portfolio modeling and data-management software as well as legacy State Street's foreign-exchange trading and securities finance solutions." - Morningstar
Through strategic M&A the company has continued to expand its suite of offerings to institutions, including advanced data analytics and trading strategies.
STT has a rich history of innovation in this industry, steadily expanding its offerings as the world's financial systems get more complex.
State Street benefits from economies including being able to spend $2 billion per year on technology, a figure matched only by Bank of New York Mellon (BK).
a company with nearly equal market share in custody
"Clients of the custody banks do face switching costs due to process disruption, the interconnectedness of a client's workflows and the custodian's infrastructure, and onboarding costs. We believe State Street has long relationships with its clients and that its top 100 have mostly been clients for 10-plus years.
We also believe that the acquisition of Charles River Development, a provider of trade and execution-management software to asset managers, solidifies this source of moat. State Street can now better integrate CRD's front-office activity with its back-office services to improve efficiencies." - Morningstar
Due to the highly regulated nature of this industry, and the fact that safety is first and foremost on its client's minds, STT's relationships with customers is relatively sticky.
"We view the firm's hedge fund administration business as lucrative. Because hedge funds have high fees, they are less sensitive to the basis points paid for fund administration fees. In addition, in some cases, these fees are passed through to investors.
Finally, during investor due diligence, switching fund administrators can invite additional scrutiny in a similar way as switching auditors can." - Morningstar
State Street's branching out into things like hedge fund administration helps create not just a longer growth runway, but further cement its strong industry position (a narrow but stable moat).
Morningstar considers it a wide moat bank
its historical profitability vs peers is why I consider it a narrow moat bank
STT Credit Ratings
|
Rating Agency
|
Credit Rating
|
30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk
|
Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In
|
S&P
|
A Stable Outlook
|
0.66%
|
151.5
|
Fitch
|
AA- Stable Outlook
|
0.55%
|
181.8
|
Moody's
|
Aa1 (A+ equivalent) Stable
|
0.60%
|
166.7
|
DBRS
|
AA+
|
0.29%
|
344.8
|
Consensus
|
AA- Stable Outlook
|
0.53%
|
190.5
(Source: S&P, Moody's, Fitch)
Rating agencies estimate a 0.53% fundamental risk for STT, meaning a 1 in 191 chance of investors losing all their money in the next 30 years.
STT Bond Profile
$3 billion in liquidity
well-staggered bond maturities (no issues refinancing maturing debt)
77% unsecured bonds for strong financial flexibility
mostly short-term borrowing
average borrowing costs 0.35%
-2.2% inflation-adjusted borrowing costs vs 6.9% returns on capital
STT GF Score: The Newest Addition To The DK Safety And Quality Model
The GF Score is a ranking system that has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021." - Gurufocus
GF Score takes five key aspects into consideration. They are:
Financial Strength
Profitability
Growth
Valuation
Momentum
STT's 81/100 GF score confirms it's an industry leader in everything that matters.
industry-leading profitability
industry-leading financial strength
industry-leading growth
industry-leading value
STT Profitability: Wall Street's Favorite Quality Proxy
Historical profitability is in the top 60% of peers, above-average for this industry.
STT's profitability has been relatively stable for the last 30 years, confirming a narrow and stable moat.
STT Profit Margin Consensus Forecast
|
Year
|
EBIT (Operating) Margin
|
Net Margin
|
2020
|
26.0%
|
18.4%
|
2021
|
27.5%
|
22.4%
|
2022
|
28.1%
|
22.8%
|
2023
|
29.3%
|
24.3%
|
2024
|
30.2%
|
25.0%
|
Annualized Growth
|
3.78%
|
7.96%
|
Annualized Growth (Ignoring Pandemic)
|
3.07%
|
3.78%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
STT's cost-cutting efforts and slowly rising net interest margin spreads are expected to help drive steady improvement in profitability up to 25% net margins by 2024.
Reason Three: Solid Growth Outlook For Years To Come
Safety and quality on their own don't make for a good investment. You also need sufficient growth to achieve decent total returns. And that's what STT offers.
STT Medium-Term Growth Consensus Forecast
|
Year
|
Sales
|
EBIT (Operating Income)
|
Net Income
|
2020
|
$11,703
|
$3,043
|
$2,154
|
2021
|
$11,916
|
$3,282
|
$2,665
|
2022
|
$12,818
|
$3,598
|
$2,920
|
2023
|
$14,433
|
$4,233
|
$3,505
|
2024
|
$14,595
|
$4,402
|
$3,649
|
Annualized Growth
|
5.68%
|
9.67%
|
14.09%
|
Annualized Growth (Ignoring Pandemic)
|
6.99%
|
10.28%
|
11.04%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
STT is expected to grow its top line at high single digits and its bottom line at double digits in the coming years.
STT Divided Potential Consensus Forecast
|
Year
|
Dividend Consensus
|
EPS/Share Consensus
|
EPS Payout Ratio
|
Retained (Post-Dividend) Earnings
|
Buyback Potential
|
2022
|
$2.34
|
$7.86
|
29.8%
|
$2,026
|
8.15%
|
2023
|
$2.52
|
$9.72
|
25.9%
|
$2,642
|
10.63%
|
2024
|
$2.75
|
$10.65
|
25.8%
|
$2,899
|
11.66%
|
Total 2022 Through 2024
|
$7.61
|
$28.23
|
27.0%
|
$7,567.54
|
30.44%
|
Annualized Rate
|
8.41%
|
16.40%
|
-6.87%
|
19.63%
|
19.63%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Rating agencies consider 50% a safe payout ratio for this industry and STT's is expected to average 27% over the next three years.
Allowing STT to retain about $8 billion in post-dividend profit.
enough to buyback 30% of its stock at current valuations if management wanted to
STT Divided Potential Consensus Forecast
|
Year
|
Consensus Buybacks ($ Millions)
|
% Of Shares (At Current Valuations)
|
Market Cap
|
2022
|
$467.0
|
1.9%
|
$24,857
|
2023
|
$1,653.0
|
6.6%
|
$24,857
|
2024
|
$2,200.0
|
8.9%
|
$24,857
|
Total 2022-2023
|
$4,320.00
|
17.4%
|
$24,857
|
Annualized Rate
|
6.17%
|
Average Annual Buybacks
|
$1,440.00
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
STT is expected to buy back an average of $1.44 billion in stock annually over the next three years.
at today's valuations enough to potentially repurchase 17% of its shares
Since 2012, when STT began buyback back stock, it has repurchased 23% of shares, or 2.8% annually, adjusted for stock-based compensation.
|
Time Frame (Years)
|
Net Buyback Rate
|
Shares Remaining
|
Net Shares Repurchased
|
Each Share You Own Is Worth X Times More (Not Including Future Growth And Dividends)
|
5
|
2.8%
|
86.67%
|
13.33%
|
1.15
|
10
|
2.8%
|
75.12%
|
24.88%
|
1.33
|
15
|
2.8%
|
65.11%
|
34.89%
|
1.54
|
20
|
2.8%
|
56.43%
|
43.57%
|
1.77
|
25
|
2.8%
|
48.91%
|
51.09%
|
2.04
|
30
|
2.8%
|
42.39%
|
57.61%
|
2.36
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
If STT merely continued its historical buyback rate then over the next 30 years it could repurchase 58% of its shares.
increasing the intrinsic value of your shares by 136%
not counting earnings and dividend growth
STT Long-Term Growth Outlook
10.6% to 11.3% CAGR consensus range (five sources)
10.1% to 11.0% individual analyst consensus range
10.6% median growth consensus from all 18 analysts
How accurate are analysts at forecasting STT's growth over time?
Smoothing for outliers historical margins of error are 10% to the upside and 20% to the downside.
8% to 12% CAGR historical margin-of-error adjusted growth consensus range
70% statistical probability that STT grows at 8% to 12% over time
STT's growth rates over the last 20 years have ranged from 1% to 11%, with growth of 7.4% since the Great Recession.
Analysts now expect significantly faster growth in the future though we consider 8% growth more likely (the historical growth rate of the last 35 years).
Reason Four: A Wonderful Company At A Wonderful Price
Since the Financial Crisis, tens of millions of investors have, outside of bear markets and bubbles paid 12.5X to 13.5X earnings for STT.
90% probability that STT is worth approximately 13X earnings
|
Metric
|
Historical Fair Value Multiples (15-years)
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|
5-Year Average Yield
|
2.61%
|
$83.52
|
$87.36
|
$87.36
|
$105.36
|
13-Year Median Yield
|
1.90%
|
$114.74
|
$120.00
|
$120.00
|
$144.74
|
Earnings
|
12.95
|
$96.35
|
$101.79
|
$125.87
|
$137.92
|
Average
|
$96.57
|
$101.33
|
$108.20
|
$126.85
|
$103.84
|
Current Price
|
$67.71
|
Discount To Fair Value
|
29.88%
|
33.18%
|
37.42%
|
46.62%
|
34.80%
|
Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends)
|
42.62%
|
49.66%
|
59.81%
|
87.34%
|
53.37% (57% including dividend)
|
2022 EPS
|
2023 EPS
|
2022 Weighted EPS
|
2023 Weighted EPS
|
12-Month Forward EPS
|
12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE
|
Current Forward PE
|
$7.86
|
$9.72
|
$4.99
|
$3.55
|
$8.54
|
12.2
|
7.9
We conservatively estimate STT is worth about 12.2X earnings and today it trades at just 7.9X.
|
Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target
|
Morningstar Fair Value Estimate
|
$95.53 (11.2 PE)
|
$92.00 (10.8 PE)
|
Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)
|
Discount To Fair Value
|
29.12%
|
26.40%
|
Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend)
|
Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend)
|
41.09%
|
35.87%
|
12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend)
|
Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend
|
$97.81
|
$94.28
|
Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)
|
Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend
|
30.77%
|
28.18%
|
Upside To Price Target ( Including Dividend)
|
Upside To Fair Value + Dividend
|
42.81%
|
39.24%
Morningstar's fair value estimate of 10.8X earnings is 90% statically likely to be too conservative.
But analysts and Morningstar all agree that STT is a strong bargain with 39% to 43% upside to fair value in the next year.
Of course, I don't care about 12-month price targets, only whether or not the current margin of safety sufficiently compensates you for STT's risk profile.
|
Rating
|
Margin Of Safety For Low-Risk 11/13 SWAN quality companies
|
2022 Price
|
2023 Price
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|
Potentially Reasonable Buy
|
0%
|
$101.33
|
$108.20
|
$103.84
|
Potentially Good Buy
|
15%
|
$86.13
|
$91.97
|
$88.27
|
Potentially Strong Buy
|
25%
|
$76.00
|
$81.15
|
$77.88
|
Potentially Very Strong Buy
|
35%
|
$55.99
|
$70.33
|
$67.50
|
Potentially Ultra-Value Buy
|
45%
|
$55.73
|
$59.51
|
$57.11
|
Currently
|
$67.71
|
33.18%
|
37.42%
|
34.80%
|
Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends)
|
49.66%
|
59.81%
|
53.37%
For anyone comfortable with the risk profile STT is a potentially strong buy and just pennies away from being a potentially very strong buy.
Risk Profile: Why State Street Isn't Right For Everyone
There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.
What Could Cause STT's Investment Thesis To Break
safety falls to 40% or less
balance sheet collapses- highly unlikely given new stricter financial regulations
growth outlook falls to less than 6.4% for five years
STT's role in my portfolio is to deliver long-term 10+% returns with minimal fundamental risk
How long it takes for a company's investment thesis to break depends on the quality of the company.
|
Quality
|
Years For The Thesis To Break Entirely
|
Below-Average
|
1
|
Average
|
2
|
Above-Average
|
3
|
Blue-Chip
|
4
|
SWAN
|
5
|
Super SWAN
|
6
|
Ultra SWAN
|
7
|
100% Quality Companies (LOW and MA)
|
8
These are my personal rule of thumb for when to sell a stock if the investment thesis has broken.
STT is highly unlikely to suffer such catastrophic declines in fundamentals.
STT Risk Profile Summary
"State Street's revenue is roughly 75% fee-based, with the remainder primarily net interest income. We do believe the firm's fee revenue tends to be relatively stable, but it is affected by market levels, foreign-exchange volume, and securities lending volume. About 55% of State Street's servicing fees (45% of firmwide revenue) are asset-based and 55%-60% of State Street's assets under custody or administration are equity-based.
State Street's investment-management unit (approximately 15% of revenue) is affected by market levels and flows. State Street has lost ETF market share to BlackRock and Vanguard, and we expect this to continue. Overall, we estimate a 10% change in equity markets would result in about a 2% change to firmwide revenue.
The level of net interest income is more uncertain, as net interest margin and balance sheet size can be difficult to forecast. State Street's NIM increased in 2018 as interest rates rose, but declined in 2019 and 2020. Given lower interest rates, a decline in 2021 is very likely.
From an environmental, social, and governance, or ESG, perspective, we expect the largest risks to occur around product governance. If product pricing is not perceived as fair and transparent that can create headline risks. One example is foreign exchange trading services.
In October 2009, the Attorney General of California (then Jerry Brown) filed a complaint against State Street regarding the rates at which indirect trades were executed. California was one of many states that sued. In 2016, it mostly settled its claims, paying $575 million.
As another example, the firm identified it incorrectly invoiced clients in 2015 and then discovered another billing problem in 2017. It also settled with the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2019 for undisclosed markups for sending messages through the Swift network. We believe if incidents like these continue, State Street's reputation would suffer and its ability to garner new clients would diminish." - Morningstar
STT's Risk Profile Includes
economic cyclicality risk - a 10% decrease in the stock market = approximately 2% loss in revenue
market share risk: BK is a major rival and BlackRock and Vanguard are stealing market share in ETFs
talent retention risk (tightest job market in over 50 years)
currency risk
reputational risk: In recent years certain scandals surrounding its fees
How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.
Long-Term Risk Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk
see the risk section of this video to get an in-depth view (and link to two reports) of how DK and big institutions measure long-term risk management by companies
STT Long-Term Risk Management Consensus
|
Rating Agency
|
Industry Percentile
|
Rating Agency Classification
|
MSCI 37 Metric Model
|
64.0%
|
A, Above-Average, Negative Trend
|
Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model
|
79.1%
|
21.3/100 medium-Risk
|
Reuters'/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model
|
98.7%
|
Excellent
|
S&P 1,000+ Metric Model
|
62.0%
|
Above-Average, Stable Trend
|
Just Capital 19 Metric Model
|
42.4%
|
Average
|
FactSet
|
30.0%
|
Below-Average, Stable Trend
|
Morningstar Global Percentile (All 15,000 Rated Companies)
|
71.7%
|
Good
|
Just Capital Global Percentile (All 954 Rated US Companies)
|
56.4%
|
Average
|
Consensus
|
63%
|
Low-Risk, Above-Average Risk-Management, Stable Trend,
(Sources: MSCI, Morningstar, S&P, FactSet)
STT's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 263rd Best In The Master List (47th Percentile)
|
Classification
|
Average Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile
|
Risk-Management Rating
|
S&P Global (SPGI) #1 Risk Management In The Master List
|
94
|
Exceptional
|
Strong ESG Stocks
|
78
|
Good - Bordering On Very Good
|
Foreign Dividend Stocks
|
75
|
Good
|
Ultra SWANs
|
71
|
Good
|
Low Volatility Stocks
|
68
|
Above-Average
|
Dividend Aristocrats
|
67
|
Above-Average
|
State Street
|
63
|
Above-Average
|
Dividend Kings
|
63
|
Above-Average
|
Master List average
|
62
|
Above-Average
|
Hyper-Growth stocks
|
61
|
Above-Average
|
Monthly Dividend Stocks
|
60
|
Above-Average
|
Dividend Champions
|
57
|
Average
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
STT's risk-management consensus is in the bottom 47% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as
Procter & Gamble (PG) - dividend king
Exxon Mobil (XOM) - dividend aristocrat
Duke Realty (DRE)
Walgreens (WBA) - dividend aristocrat
Oracle (ORCL)
The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and STT is above average at managing theirs.
How We Monitor STT's Risk Profile
18 analysts
4 credit rating agencies
9 total risk rating agencies
27 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management
"When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes
There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.
Bottom Line: State Street Is A High-Yield Blue-Chip Bargain You Don't Want To Miss
So far this year we've seen some truly impressive and frightening volatility.
a 6% intraday swing in the Nasdaq (Jan 24th)
11% rally in 11 days (post-March fed meeting)
two 5% single-day declines in the Nasdaq
the worst April for the S&P 500 since 1972 (-8%)
the worst month for the Nasdaq since October 2008 (April, -13%)
But guess what? Even though some companies are trading as if the economy were on fire, that's just not true.
Every week dividend blue-chips like State Street keep raising their dividends.
While the markets are in turmoil the real economy continues chugging along.
Companies continue to serve their customers, generate profits, and pay safe and rising dividends.
This is what you should focus on, not the volatility that can only hurt you if you become a forced seller "for emotional or financial reasons.
Volatility isn't risk. It's the source of future returns." - Joshua Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management
State Street is a bear market blue-chip bargain you should consider today.
3.4% very safe yield
7.9X forward earnings (anti-bubble blue-chip)
14% long-term return potential
16% annual risk-adjusted expected return for the next five years (3X the S&P 500)
200% consensus 5-year return potential (5X the S&P 500 consensus)
The market might feel like a casino at times because it is.
in the short-term crazy stuff can happen (like oil trading at -$38 in April 2020)
in the long-term the outcome is always a function of probability and statistics
In other words, Wall Street is a casino, that's rigged for one guaranteed outcome, the house always winning over time.
If you buy wonderful companies at wonderful prices, within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, you become the house.
So consider buying some State Street today, if you're looking to make your own luck on Wall Street, and profit from this bear market.
Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.
This article was written by
Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 6,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor and the Property Chronicle North America.
Thomas has also been featured in Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 (based on page views) and has over 96,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley).Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha (2,800+ articles since 2010). To learn more about Brad visit HERE.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in STT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Sensei owns STT.