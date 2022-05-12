Behavioral Analysis: An Additional Evaluative Tool Seen By Market-Makers

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

This article will help explain our different ongoing search for the most likely identification of near-term capital gain prospects and their capital loss risk potentials.

We employ behavioral analysis to identify the prospects of gain and loss for individual securities within forecast-able time horizons of multi-months rather than the multi-years normally used previously in 20th-century evaluations.

If you are new to this analysis, please temporarily explore this brief explanation.

Behavioral Analysis

Changes in Communication, Competitive Techniques, Information Technology, Computation and Data Technology, and Medical and other scientific technologies all have contributed to the necessary evolution in the way securities evaluation needs to be conducted,

Most pervasive among the evolving technologies is the effect on the speed of change and the shortening of time in which progress effects are experienced.

Technology advances in communications and information have transformed the way securities markets operate, and the way major investors behave as a result. Prices of equities now normally gyrate during one-year elapsed periods at rates in ranges that are typically several times that of the underlier security's trend growth.

Which means that during part of the year period their prices are retreating, and are consuming investments of time which cause the "growth" trend rates to be far less than what their better, shorter progress periods provide.

Advances in information technology encourage investment professionals (the market-making [MM] community) to protect the capital they must put at risk to do their jobs. Those actions cause the markets for equities and derivatives to become more integrated than they were in much of the 20th century.

So we study what the Pros' behavior causes to happen in the price-change "insurance" derivatives markets, to understand just how far it is reasonable to believe specific stock and ETF prices may move, both up and down, in the next few months.

This analysis has been conducted without material change daily for over a decade on more than 3500 widely-held and actively-traded stocks and ETFs. The resulting price range forecasts provide an actuarial history (unmatched elsewhere in the investment community) of subsequent market prices, as a testimony to the strength or weakness of the forecasts made earlier.

Near-term price gains are most important to investors who are now either starting out in building a portfolio's wealth and exploring how it may best be done, or to investors who have come to realize that retirement plans made years earlier are unlikely to be met at current rates of investment wealth accumulation.

Active investing, where capital is constantly put to work in the best current odds-on situations to deliver profit within foreseeable time horizons, is the strategy most likely to produce what is needed now, at least risk. But active investing needs guidance as to what to do, when to do it, and with what degree of intensity.

Conclusion

Standard “fundamental analysis” fails to provide adequate comparisons of value in its Price/Earnings computations because the ratios have no linkage to actual risk dimensions.

The acceptance of “volatility” (measured by the standard deviation of earnings from some earnings trend) as risk cannot separate the beneficial from harmful effects of those deviations.

By having qualified observers determine the extent of price change protections necessary to maintain market continuity as the definition of price risk and price reward, and their balance with one another as a Risk-Reward ratio creates a far more clear and useful tool in comparing investment alternatives.