Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV), a Chinese developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, has so far lost more than 60% of its market cap. With first quarter results on the horizon, I will explain in greater detail why the decline in the stock price may be overdone, and why the stock could trade much higher after the market has processed the current risks surrounding the stock and the overall economy.

Where is XPeng Currently At?

XPeng is currently down over 60% since the start of 2022 following a tumultuous 2021. The reason for the downward trend is likely a combination of economic downturn, risks associated with the listing of the stock itself, and the current risk-off market conditions in favor of value stocks with high free cash flows.

Data by YCharts

In a moment, I will go deeper into why investors are worried. But first we need to take a look at what XPeng reported for its fourth-quarter earnings, as the first-quarter earnings are just around the corner.

In Q4 2021, XPeng reported to have delivered 41,751 cars, up sharply from the 25,666 that were delivered in Q3 2021. The growth in vehicle deliveries continues to grow at an incredible rate. On an annual basis in Q4, XPeng is expected to deliver more than 167,000 cars per year, making it one of the market leaders alongside Nio (NIO), Li Auto (LI), BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF), Tesla (TSLA) and others.

XPeng's Deliveries (Xpeng IR)

Why Mr. Market is Worried

Last week, on May 4, the SEC issued a statement announcing that it had added XPeng to the "Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act," or "HFCAA" for short. This is a list that was created after the law was voted into effect on December 18, 2020.

The law was established to provide a more transparent understanding of the financial reporting and control of Chinese companies, as most of them are based in the Cayman Islands and listed through ADRs (American Depositary Receipts). XPeng added in its annual 20-F report with the SEC that:

In March 2022, the SEC issued its first “conclusive list of issuers identified under the HFCAA” indicating that those companies are now formally subject to the delisting provisions if they remain on the list for three consecutive years, and the SEC has subsequently updated such list. We anticipate being added to the list shortly after the filing of this annual report on Form 20-F.

They also stated in the filing that "they cannot guarantee that they will be able to take timely corrective action." Looking at the latest press releases and SEC statements, it does not appear that XPeng has made any announcement to respond to the claims, as far as I know. The deadline for the automaker to submit evidence to rebut this identification under the HFCAA is May 25.

I suspect XPeng will more than likely address this issue in its next Earnings Call, on May 23. In general, it is probably not such a big deal, as XPeng is also traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Automobile manufacturer Nio, which was also identified on the same day under the HFCAA rule, responded that it is "actively exploring possible solutions to protect the interests of its stakeholders," also referring to their recent registration in Hong Kong.

XPeng IR

The bigger reason for XPeng's decline, I think, is attributed to China's new lockdowns under its "zero-Covid" policy. On May 1, XPeng announced its April deliveries were 9,002 for the month. On an annual basis, this may not seem too drastic, but since XPeng is still growing rapidly, it is a 41.6% drop in deliveries compared to the previous month of March 2022.

XPeng remained quite resilient compared to other manufacturers. Nio, for example, saw its deliveries drop by 49.2% after it halted its assembly for 5 days. Li Auto saw its deliveries drop as much as 62.3%. In addition, there are very large bottlenecks in the supply chain, adding to the problems. The co-founder of XPeng recently stated that if the supply chain bottlenecks are not resolved, the industry could shut down altogether by May.

In the United States, the situation does not look promising either, with rampant inflation reaching record highs and concerns about a slowdown in GDP combined with woes in Fed policy. Recently, Fitch Ratings also lowered China's GDP forecast from 4.8% to 4.3%, sending the Hang Seng tumbling. Given the risk-off environment, companies that do not yet have a high Free Cash Flow are seemingly getting blasted at this point. And since XPeng does not yet have positive free cash flow, it is no exception to this perceived pain.

Atlanta FED's GDPNow (Federal Reserve Bank Of Atlanta)

Innovation At Its Finest

One of the major reasons I like XPeng is its innovation, combined with its very strong revenue growth despite already providing a gross profit. In 2021, XPeng's gross revenues hovered between 11.2% and 14.4%. I expect there is room for improvement in those margins as they grow, when I look at Tesla's total GAAP gross margin, which is nearing 30%.

While XPeng's revenues in the first quarter of 2022 may be a bit lower due to the lockdown situation, it still amazes me how fast their overall revenue growth has been. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was about US$1.35BN, compared to about US$437M for the fourth quarter of 2020 the year before.

Xpeng's Profitability (Xpeng IR)

The company also announced that it is developing the XPeng X2, an eVTOL that can seat two passengers, has a flight time of 35 minutes and has a maximum speed of 80 mph. An electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle, also known as eVTOL, is currently making great progress in various countries such as China, the U.S., Germany and more.

I have covered other eVTOL manufacturers such as Archer Aviation (ACHR) and Joby Aviation (JOBY) here on Seeking Alpha. One of the main reasons I am excited about this project is that the X2 will fly autonomously. In fact, the aircraft is expected to test-fly in Europe in 2022, while production is expected to start in 2024, like many of its competitors.

XPeng's eVTOL (XPeng IR)

Comparison

Since the EV industry is experiencing impressive growth due to the transition to renewable energy, there are a lot of other players trying to capitalize on this opportunity. Therefore, I think it is important to look at other competitors, including Tata Motors (TTM), Li Auto and NIO.

Currently, Xpeng is expected to experience the highest revenue growth, with an expected forward revenue growth of 126% compared to 7.58% for Tata Motors, 84.16% for NIO and 108% for Li Auto. However, compared to its competitors, Xpeng still has a lot of room for improvement when it comes to gross margins. Tata Motors currently has a gross margin of 40.62%, Li Auto 21.33% and Nio with a gross margin of 18.88%.

As most EV manufacturers continue to burn a lot of cash in an effort to scale up, it is also important to look at valuation through balance sheet health. XPeng's P/B value (TTM) is currently 2.60, compared to 2.61 for Tata Motors, 2.90 for Li Auto, and 4.04 for Nio. However, the caveat is that Tata Motors has over US$12.96BN in net debt, compared to negative debt for all other 3 companies. Negative net debt usually means that the company has more cash and cash equivalents than debt.

XPeng's Fundamentals (Author's Calculations)

In terms of future sales, XPeng seems reasonably valued with a future EV to sales ratio of 1.85 compared to 0.88 for Tata Motors, 1.70 for Li Auto and 1.90 for Nio. Given that Tata Motors has an unattractive balance sheet and XPeng is expected to show faster revenue growth than Li Auto and Nio, I think XPeng is poised for long-term growth. However, this is only true if XPeng is able to increase its margins, as Nio has, as it scales up its production.

The Bottom Line

On a shorter investment horizon, it might be more attractive to invest in Nio or Li Auto. But being very long-term-oriented, I think XPeng offers a greater growth opportunity since it is still in its early stages.

With the shares of these Chinese EV producers suffering from a panicked market, combined with lockdowns, concerns over delisting and supply chain issues, I believe that, from a long-term perspective, these EV producers could be a very attractive buying opportunity.

Once these temporary factors subside, I believe shares of these EV makers are poised to move higher.