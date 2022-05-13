Global Beta Smart Income ETF: The Top-Performer You've Never Heard About
Summary
- GBDV is a rules-based ETF whose constituents yield over 4%. Managers focus on diversification, valuation, volatility, and income to create a portfolio of about 100 U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks.
- GBDV was the best-performing dividend ETF in the last year. Yet, I doubt many have heard about it. The fund only manages about $3 million in assets.
- I'll evaluate GBDV's methodology and assess its current fundamentals. I'll also place the numbers into context with how they relate to the 64 other dividend ETFs I track.
- While GBDV scores poorly on growth, it's excellent on valuation and dividends. It's a buy so long as market sentiment remains muted.
Investment Thesis
Today, I will discuss an ETF you probably never heard of: the Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV). I say that confidently given how its AUM is just $3 million despite being around for two and a half years. GBDV has received no coverage on Seeking Alpha yet, and a quick Google search reveals no other authors elsewhere have taken up any interest either.
So what's the reason for today's article? Simple. Through April 2022, GBDV was the best performer out of all dividend ETFs I cover on a one-month, three-month, six-month, and one-year basis. Over the last two years, it's second-best. That's quite a feat considering there are 64 alternatives. Therefore, my goal is to provide an overview of how the ETF operates and discuss its growth, valuation, and dividend potential. Although I have some reservations, I mostly like what I see, and after reading this article, I hope you'll find a spot for GBDV on your watchlist.
ETF Overview
Strategy and Fund Basics
GBDV tracks the custom Global Beta Smart Income Index. According to its fact sheet, the Index comprises stocks in the S&P 900 with the highest average 12-month trailing yield over the prior four quarters on a diversified basis". From what I can tell, sector diversification is given priority before weighting the securities by revenue, and each stock has a maximum of 5% weighting at each quarterly rebalancing.
After reading Global Beta ETFs' rebalancing announcement for March 29, 2022, I get the impression their advisors are proponents of fundamental indexing. This phrase stood out:
We believe market cap weighted indexes are counter intuitive to investing - they essentially buy high/sell low.
Most securities trade at prices different from their intrinsic values in a semi-efficient market. It's reasonable to assume that the number of undervalued securities equals the number of overvalued securities. By design, market-cap-weighted Indexes systematically overweight more overvalued than undervalued securities. As such, fundamental indexing was developed to solve this structural problem and typically relies on the following four fundamental metrics to weight securities:
- trailing five-year cash flow
- trailing five-year sales
- trailing five-year gross dividends
- book value
Many rules-based ETFs use some variation of these criteria. However, the vast majority underperformed market-cap-weighted ETFs in the last decade. Dividend ETFs, in particular, largely lagged the S&P 500, with only the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) managing to outperform. The lesson is not to underestimate the power of positive market sentiment. Overvalued companies can quickly become even more overvalued, and if you lean too hard to one side, there's a chance you could miss out on extraordinary gains.
For its part, GBDV compromises by weighting securities by revenue, which is similar to a market-cap-weighting scheme. I'll be interested in how it compares to the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend ETF (DLN), which weights securities based on total dividend dollars. But before we get to GBDV's exposure areas, here is a list of additional descriptive statistics you may find helpful.
- Current Price: $23.32
- Assets Under Management: $2.91 million
- Expense Ratio: 0.29%
- Launch Date: December 26, 2019
- Trailing Dividend Yield: 3.29%
- One-Year Dividend CAGR: -0.33%
- Number of Securities: 93
- Portfolio Turnover: 117%
- Assets in Top Ten: 43.90%
- 30-Day Median Bid-Ask Spread: 0.09%
- Tracked Index: Global Beta Smart Income Index
The quarterly rebalancings result in huge turnover, and it's relatively concentrated, with 43.90% of assets in the top ten. That's the revenue-weighting scheme since these holdings are mostly household names that happen to pay significant dividends. The fees of 0.29% are above average, and the 0.09% median bid-ask spread is an extra cost of trading for investors. Still, it's not much of a concern for me.
Sector Exposures and Top Ten Holdings
The following table highlights sector exposures for GBDV alongside the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), SCHD, and DLN. GBDV is one of the better-diversified funds by sector, and I think a lot of recent performance is attributable to its lack of exposure to Technology stocks.
The top 20 holdings are listed below. Another source of outperformance is GBDV's large allocation to high-dividend Energy stocks like Valero Energy (VLO). SPY and SCHD don't have this, but DLN does. It's no surprise DLN has been a top performer over the last year, too.
The March rebalancing announcement also highlights notable additions and deletions. GBDV doesn't simply own high-dividend stocks. Additions included Regal Rexnord (RRX) and AGCO (AGCO), chosen for low valuations rather than high yields.
Performance Analysis
Since its launch in December 2019, GBDV has gained an annualized 11.46% through May 11, 2022. That's 2.13% better than DLN and 0.65% better than SPY, but 3.97% worse than SCHD. You can see that GBDV got off to a bad start, perhaps launching at the wrong time, just before the pandemic. Its Q1 2020 drawdown was 35.41%, far worse than its peers.
Perhaps this significant drawdown reflects the high risk GBDV took on. The annualized standard deviation figure of 25.10% resulted in worse risk-adjusted returns as measured by the Sharpe and Sortino Ratios.
Excluding this period and only examining returns over the last two years from May 2020 to April 2022, GBDV was the second-best performer out of 65 dividend ETFs. Here are the best 20 over that period.
Most have high yields and relatively low betas, which I've calculated on each ETF's current portfolio. Worth noting is GBDV's 0.88 beta, which stands in contrast to the higher volatility it experienced in the past. This change aligns with valuation being key to the selection process. I've observed that most high-dividend stocks are less volatile than the market and trade at cheap valuations. Therefore, while the change is interesting, it's not surprising.
Fundamental Analysis
The following table summarizes some key fundamental metrics for GBDV's top 20 holdings.
Compared with DLN, GBDV's current constituents look attractive on gross yield (4.10% vs. 2.86%) and forward price-earnings valuation (12.87 vs. 18.07%), with the same historical volatility but worse dividend growth and payout metrics. The same is true for estimated revenue and EPS growth. I was surprised to see the slight difference between estimated revenue and EPS growth. Apart from a few commodity-related stocks, most are estimated to grow at single-digit rates. While I still like the value play, I'm cautious about low-growth funds in bull markets.
Nevertheless, GBDV's current portfolio is less risky than before. I simulated the existing portfolio (with quarterly rebalancings) in Portfolio Visualizer. You can see that the annualized standard deviation fell by 5.09%, and the Q1 2020 maximum drawdown is about 10% less.
Investment Recommendation
GBDV got off to a bad start, launching just before the pandemic, and lagged most of its peers with a 35% Q1 2020 drawdown. That probably spooked prospective investors, and they haven't given it a second thought despite it being one of the best-performing dividend ETFs since. With AUM just below $3 million, it's hard to see this ETF surviving without some spark.
I'm willing to forgive GBDV's poor pandemic performance for what it's worth. It's less volatile than it once was, its constituents yield over 4%, and its forward price-earnings ratio is just 12.87. For context, only four dividend ETFs have cheaper valuations (SDOG, SDEI, SDVY, and WBIY). On the downside, GBDV might be too much of a "deep value" fund since its estimated EPS growth rate is the 6th worst out of 65 dividend ETFs. I can't see it doing well if market sentiment turns positive again, but if you think that's unlikely, GBDV looks like a nice place to park some cash while you wait out this current market storm. Therefore, I'm rating GBDV as a buy, and I look forward to following its progress going forward.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.