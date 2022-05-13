xavierarnau/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

With markets in sharp decline and fixed income showing its worst start to a year in history, there are certainly many bargains available. Even with rising rates and inflation, the decline in fixed income, particularly lower duration issues, is overdone in our view and in many cases "throwing out the baby with the bathwater." We have seen these panic declines in fixed income several times in the past years which present windows of opportunity to lock in excellent yields.

One opportunity caught our eye which offers in our opinion a very attractive risk/reward, with a high yield and lower level of risk as an investment grade company. The issues in mind are the preferred stock issues of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN), the Series A and Series B issue.

Company Overview

Triton, founded in 1980, is the world's largest lessor of cargo container with a nearly $4 billion market capitalization. Their owned fleet consists of more than 7 million twenty-foot equivalents of containers and the company is a leading supplier to all of the major container shipping lines in the world. The company also purchases containers from container manufacturers, shipping line customers, and other sellers, as well as resells these containers to container retailers and users.

We direct readers to review the Company's Q1 presentation for more detail on the company, financial performance, and the industry. The company achieved record results in Q1 and the outlook for 2022 remains strong. The company's solid position has been reflected in its stock price this year. Even as the market is in bear market territory, Triton stock has remained flat year-to-date.

Data by YCharts

Another key aspect to consider is Triton's investment grade corporate rating, a reflection of the company's higher credit quality, which was granted by S&P in March 2021 with a BBB- rating. This rating was affirmed by S&P in October 2021 and was followed up with an investment grade rating by Fitch in the same month. Fitch offered this commentary:

Triton's ratings continue to reflect its well-established market position as the largest global maritime container lessor, experienced management team, solid operating track record through various cycles, predictable cash flows generated predominantly from longer-term leases, robust risk controls and lease terms, the standardized nature and relatively long useful life of containers which moderates residual value risk, adequate liquidity and appropriate leverage.

Preferred Stock Overview

Triton carries four series of preferred stock, A, B, C and D, but the ones that we are discussing for consideration are the A & B series. Triton preferred dividends are qualified, meaning that they are more attractive in taxable accounts. It should also be noted that by rating convention the preferred issue itself is rated two notches below the corporate rating of BBB-, thus the preferred issues themselves are rated BB.

TRTN Series A: 8.50% Cumulative Dividend Yield, callable at par on 3/15/2024. Series A is trading in the high $25 range and as of this writing has a bid/ask of $25.70-$26.00. Dividends are paid quarterly at 3/15, 6/15, 9/15 and 12/15.

At a $26.00 price the current yield is about 8.2%. Importantly in this case, the yield to call is about 7.05%. With an elevated dividend yield of 8.5%, there is a strong likelihood that the company will redeem the Series A issue when callable in March 2024 at $25.00 par and investors should assume this will be the case. Here is the price chart for 2022. At year end 2021, TRTN-A was trading at about $27.40.

Price chart TRTN-A (Brokerage Screen Shot)

TRTN Series B: 8.50% Cumulative Dividend Yield, callable at par on 9/15/2024. Series B is trading in the mid-$25 range and as of this writing has a bid/ask of $25.35-$25.45. Dividends are paid quarterly at 3/15, 6/15, 9/15 and 12/15.

At a $25.45 price the current yield is about 7.9%. The yield to call is about 7.85%. As with the Series A, there is strong likelihood that the company will redeem the Series B issue when callable in September 2024 at $25.00 par, but with a lower dividend rate at a lower chance than the A. Here is the price chart for 2022. At year end 2021 TRTN-A was trading at about $27.31.

Price chart TRNT-B (Brokerage Screen Shot)

Will Triton redeem these preferred issues? There is no way to know for sure and it is certainly dependent on market conditions in 2024. However, for an investment grade company, paying yields above 8% for preferred stock is very high and remains a high cost burden on the company. In January 2020, still well before its investment grade rating was obtained, the company issued Series D preferred stock at a 6.875% yield which is now trading at around $24.00 per share for a current yield of about 7.2%. Thus, even in today's depressed market, the clearing rate for Triton preferred yields is well below the 8% level. Series A is definitely far more likely to be called given its higher rate and status as the first issue that is callable.

Assuming that Triton redeems the Series A and B, an investor can therefore see an investment in the A as a 7.05% tax qualified yield for less than a 2-year holding period to an investment grade issuer. An investment in the B offers a 7.85% tax qualified yield for about 2.5 years to an investment grade issuer. In our view, the A offers a lower yield to call because of the higher possibility it will get called, while the B holder assumes a lower chance of being called.

What happens if the A and B do not get called in 2024? Then the investor continues to benefit from an approximately 8% tax qualified yield. At any time after 2024 the company can still call the preferred issue. Given the investment grade rating of the issuer this is an attractive yield even on a longer term hold. Clearly a fixed maturity date would lower duration risk, but if so the yield would be nowhere close to 8%. If investors are more interested in a shorter term hold, then the A is a better choice as it is more likely to be called.

Conclusion

In the current wreckage of the fixed income market there are many bargains to choose from. One of our goals is to trade up on yield as well as credit quality, as these opportunities do not present themselves often. Our belief is that at some point this year investors will suddenly notice these very high yields to companies that are performing just fine and prices will be bid up again. Triton Preferred Series A & B offer an elevated yield that is especially attractive in taxable accounts, with limited credit risk in our view.

Please be aware that Downtown Investment Advisory currently holds TRTN A & B in client and personal accounts, and may have added/will add to positions at any time prior to or following the publication of this article.

It is important to note that fixed income investments such as high yield bonds, BB and lower preferred stock and baby bonds are by definition not "investment grade" and are thus only appropriate for investors willing to accept a higher fixed income risk profile. High yield fixed income investments may not be appropriate for all portfolios, so consider these investments only as part of a broader investment portfolio allocation to various assets of all risk profiles.

