Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a diversified REIT which concentrates its portfolio in select affluent areas.

The Buy Thesis

Despite being a small REIT, AHH has an engine of repeatable value creation. A substantial pipeline of in-construction and pre-construction properties is poised to deliver significant FFO/share growth and at the value multiple of 11.3x FFO, the growth is not priced in. I see fair value around $18.75, implying 40% upside from today's price.

This article will discuss how we arrive at fair value, but first I want to discuss the process by which AHH creates value.

Armada Hoffler's Modus Operandi

AHH's method was first revealed decades ago at their town center development in Virginia Beach. It all begins with selecting a vibrant submarket with growing jobs and population. AHH then builds what becomes a key hub within the submarket by constructing high quality properties of various types in close proximity to one another; apartments that house workers for the offices and retail to form a live-work-play community with everything one needs in a 1-mile radius.

Town Center is now worth a multiple of what was initially invested in it. The keys to its financial success were:

In-house development team which can build it significantly cheaper than if it were to be bought post-construction (roughly 20% savings)

Synergy within the properties whereby each property leasing up stimulates demand for the adjacent complementary property space

Natural growth over time from the strength of the submarket

Town Center's success is already in the books and it has been the primary driver of AHH's FFO/share growth.

On May 3rd, AHH upped its 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.19, taking it solidly above pre-pandemic levels

It now appears as though Town Center was not a one-off opportunity. It is a repeatable process with 2 similar projects underway.

Harbor Point in Baltimore

Southern Post in Roswell

The T. Rowe Price (TROW) HQ is essentially the anchor of the Harbor Point development. It will bring in a mass of educated, high-earning workers that will be natural tenants/customer for AHH's nearby apartments and retail.

It is showing early signs of success as discussed by CEO Lou Haddad on the 1Q22 conference call:

T. Rowe Price has increased their lease commitment for their global headquarters to 550,000 square feet from the original program of 450,000.

To capture a greater share of the project, AHH has increased its financial commitment. Again, per Haddad on the call:

Additionally, we have decided to increase our stake in the adjacent 300-unit apartment asset to 90%, requiring a total investment of $74 million. This project, combined with the 400 units we currently own and the option to construct a second tower on the site will give us nearly 1,000 waterfront apartments at Harbor Point, all located on the same campus as 10 acres of park and open-air plazas over 100,000 square feet of retail space and over 3,500 employees.

The profitability of Harbor Point is in the hands of apartment lease-up which recently has been nearly guaranteed across most of the U.S. given the shortage of housing. Perhaps something could change over the next couple years, but the fundamental setup for apartments is excellent. The rest comes from contractual income already in place with the strong credit of T. Rowe.

Southern Post – Roswell

Whenever I see a business that does something particularly well, I like to study it to see if I can learn something. Having been fascinated with Armada Hoffler's town center style developments for the better part of a decade I dug into their Roswell development to get as much info as I could find. So I visited the site, spoke with key personnel and dug through the archives.

I already knew Mike O'Hara and Lou Haddad, and was pleased to find that talent and honest culture run deep through many layers in the company.

Southern Post is a fairly large development at $110 million relative to the size of Armada Hoffler (~$1.2B market cap), so it will likely move the needle.

Visually, there is not much to see yet as it is in the early stages of the physical construction.

Southern Post site photo

When complete, it will be approximately 128 luxury apartments, 9 town homes, 95,000 square feet of office space, 40,000 square feet of retail and structured parking. Much of the retail space is already pre-leased with the apartment and office leasing to begin closer to the time of completion.

Roswell is a suburb just north of Atlanta that has a young and high income population.

Atlanta is rapidly growing jobs, and with Roswell being about a 30-minute drive from downtown Atlanta, it will see some of the influx.

Roswell has rather restrictive red tape when it comes to apartment development, but AHH was able to get through this as the Southern Post project was a response to an RFP from the city. Upon winning the RFP, it allowed them to rezone the development to mixed use inclusive of 128 luxury apartment units.

This is a great setup for real estate - developing in a supply restricted area.

Challenges and upside to development

Between Harbor Point, Southern Post and the freshly completed Gainesville apartments, Armada Hoffler's development pipeline is massive relative to the size of the company. This comes with some challenges:

Funding the pipeline

Cost inflation

Of the roughly $700 million cost of construction, AHH has already paid about $91 million.

Another big chunk is internally funded with disposition proceeds as AHH has sold off its student housing portfolio.

The cap rate of sales is significantly lower than the cap rate of development, so the full cycle should be nicely accretive to FFO/share.

I suspect there will be more dispositions as needed down the road to fund the rest of it since AHH will be hesitant to issue equity with its share price so far below fair value.

Cost Inflation

Developers in general are having to combat rising labor costs and material costs. I can't see why this would be any different for AHH. Perhaps the development costs will come in slightly higher than the initial underwriting given the extremity of the environment.

However, there is an offset that the market seems to overlook when it comes to RE developments.

To whatever extent inflation costs make construction more expensive, it will likely have the same impact on rental rates and property values. Specifically with regard to AHH, I suspect the apartment NOI at Gainesville, Roswell and Harbor Point will come in 15%-30% above initial underwriting because that is broadly what has happened to apartment rents. Retail NOI might see a bit of upside as well.

Overall construction pipeline – impact on FFO/share

Due to the discount of in-house construction and the merits of these individual projects, the overall cap rate upon stabilization is quite high. Thus, we are looking at a $1.2B market cap with $700 million of high cap rate developments coming online over the next few years.

I would estimate a spread over cost of capital of somewhere between 300 and 500 basis points. Using the low end, due to the uncertainty of the current macro environment, that would be FFO accretion of ~$21 million. Divided over 88.3 million shares outstanding (inclusive of OP units) that is accretion to FFO/share of about 24 cents which will stack summatively with organic growth.

Organic growth

In 1Q22, same store NOI increased 7.3% on a GAAP basis and 9.4% on a GAAP basis largely as a result of strong leasing spreads.

One of the things that makes AHH's portfolio special that I think is being overlooked by the market is that even its office is performing well with office re-leasing spreads of 2.6% on a cash basis. Mixed use office is different than regular office in that it has built in support from the surrounding synergy properties.

There are a lot of moving parts here, so I don't think it would be wise to try to put out a precise number, but between the organic growth and the development growth, I think AHH's FFO/share will rise at an annual pace of high single-digit to low double-digits for the next few years.

Solid growth, but particularly strong when considered relative to its valuation.

Valuation

AHH's consensus Net Asset Value (NAV) is now at $18.93 using a 5.64% cap rate.

This places AHH at a 42% discount to NAV with today's price of $13.27.

From an FFO multiple perspective, AHH is trading at 11.3x the $1.17 midpoint of guided 2022 FFO. As of today, the REIT index is trading at a forward P/FFO of 20.9x. AHH is growing FFO/share slightly faster than the REIT index, so the extreme discount seems unwarranted.

There are 2 factors, however, that suggest it should not trade all the way up at the index multiple.

Development is risky and relies on a healthy environment at the time of lease-up. AHH has slightly higher leverage at around 40% debt to total capital. It is not operationally concerning as Debt to EBITDA is 5.6x with fixed charge coverage of 2.6x, but the slightly higher leverage should mean a slightly lower multiple.

Overall, I think a 16x multiple is appropriate. This implies a fair value of about $18.75 which is supported by the NAV of $18.93. AHH has about 40% upside to fair value.