Introduction

Birchcliff Energy (OTCPK:BIREF) has been one of my favorite natural gas producers in North America. While the company's balance sheet contained quite a bit of debt, the current natural gas price environment results in outsized free cash flows, and the net debt is decreasing twice as fast as originally anticipated. I have no exposure to the common shares of Birchcliff Energy but I do own the company's preferred shares in my portfolio.

Birchcliff has its primary listing in Canada where it's trading with BIR as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume on the Toronto Stock Exchange exceeds 2 million shares so the TSX clearly is the most liquid trading venue while it also offers options. I will use the Canadian Dollar as a base currency in this article as Birchcliff also reports its financial results in CAD.

Hitting the ground running in Q1

Birchcliff is surfing on the waves of a perfect storm (in the positive sense). The company produced an average of just over 76,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day of which about 80% consists of natural gas. This means Birchcliff is taking excellent advantage of the natural gas price, and in the first quarter, it was able to sell the natgas at C$5.40 per Mcf. Additionally, the oil, condensate and NGLs were sold at much higher prices compared to Q1 2021 as well.

The combination of a strong production and high energy prices caused the revenue to almost double to C$295M, and the bottom line showed a net income of almost C$127M or C$0.47 per share.

That's a very satisfying result because it means Birchcliff is essentially trading at just five times its earnings based on annualizing the Q1 net income.

Of course, for an oil and gas producer, it's more important to have a look at the cash flows as those ultimately decide how much the company can invest and how fast the debt can be reduced. After adding back the almost C$29M in working capital changes and deducting the C$1M in lease payments, the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately C$182M.

The total capex was C$88M resulting in a net free cash flow of around C$96M. That's indeed lower than the reported net income but the explanation is rather simple: Birchcliff's depreciation expenses were just over C$51M while the company invested in excess of C$88M in its assets. Birchcliff has reiterated its full-year capex guidance at C$240-260M, expecting the higher end of that range now. This means the average quarterly capex will be just around C$65M and this still includes growth initiatives as the full-year production rate will be 78-80,000 boe/day which indicates the average production rate in the next few quarters will be around 80,000 boe/day.

Unfortunately, my exposure to Birchcliff Energy will be coming to an end

As Birchcliff Energy is printing cash and its net debt is decreasing very fast, the company is looking for other possibilities to spend its cash on elements that could benefit the shareholders. Not only did Birchcliff double its quarterly dividend, it is also hinting at further dividend increases in 2023.

The one element that's more important for my own investment portfolio is the decision of Birchcliff to call all its preferred shares by the end of next quarter. Unlike in the USA when companies can usually call preferred shares at any given time after the initial period, in Canada most companies are ' locked in' for another five years if they don't call the securities. In Birchcliff's case, if it doesn't call the A-series of the preferred shares in September 2022, the next opportunity to call the securities would be September 2027.

As there are just over 3.5 million preferred shares outstanding, calling them makes a lot of sense for Birchcliff as this move will only cost the company C$87.5M but will reduce the cash outflow by C$6.9M per year going forward. With 265 million shares outstanding, the EPS and free cash flow per share will increase by C$0.026. This may seem low in the greater scheme of things but it will have a noticeable impact. And buying back the preferred shares will require less than 10% of the anticipate full-year free cash flow, making the decision a no-brainer.

Investment thesis

I owned the Birchcliff preferred shares because I bought those way before the natural gas price ripped higher. Those preferred shares have served me well and I'm not looking forward to these securities being called by the company at the end of the third quarter. Maybe I should switch to the common shares of Birchcliff considering they appear to be quite cheap but I'm not quite sure how long the natural gas price will remain at these elevated levels so I am a bit cautious to go down the ranking from being a preferred shareholder to a common shareholder.

That being said, the company should be debt-free by the end of this year and that's about two years ahead of schedule. That makes Birchcliff a very compelling natural gas producer for my watch list in case one of my existing positions gets bought out this year.