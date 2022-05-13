CRobertson/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Legacy Moat

When a company is described as being high quality, it generally boils down to a wide moat, which can then be boiled down to consistently high returns on capital. There aren't many companies that exemplify this more than Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST). It fits perfectly into the category of a legacy moat. It has been one of the best performing retailers over the past few decades. ROST is a low cost provider that has shown a true culture of passing on savings to the consumer in a similar manner to Costco (COST).

As far as competitors, the two most relevant are TJX Companies (TJX) and Burlington Stores (BURL). Others would be retailers that sell apparel in addition to groceries and more such as Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), or Costco. Then you also have competition from non-profits such as Goodwill and Salvation Army. In spite of this ROST has been an incredible compounder as a public company.

dividend channel dividend channel

They have sustainably high returns on capital you would expect to see in a long term compounder. Their biggest competitor, TJX also had a monstrous run over the past 25 years and it also reflected in the returns below.

Company 10-Year Median ROE 10-Year Median ROIC 10-Year EPS CAGR 10-Year FCF/Share CAGR Capital Intensity Ratio ROST 45.6% 37.7% 13% 10.19% 0.72 TJX 54.1% 37% 10.8% -2.62% 0.58 BURL -2.5% 10.6% n/a 27.37 0.76

Shareholder Yield

Being a legacy moat, there is little in the way of new reinvestments. Some new stores have been opening, but the company has been steadily been paying increased dividends and buying back shares since 1995. The share count has been reduced by 20% over the past ten years. Historically have allocated about three times as much to buybacks versus dividends. This means buybacks play a significant role in driving EPS growth.

To get the best returns going forward you will have to reinvest the dividends for the long term. Even at a ridiculously cheap price, you can't count on share price appreciation from fundamental growth being the main driver of your returns. It's no longer about opening as many stores as possible; it is all about the shareholder yield, and enhancing that yield as an investor by buying at decent prices when the opportunity comes.

No E-commerce?

Revenue, profit, and returns on capital all dropped during the pandemic. Most retailers were forced to pivot e-commerce to even survive, but this particular industry is a little different. Does this mean the business model always had a flaw?

The nature of how the clothing is sourced is the key to ROST's competitive advantage, but it also makes online sales economically impractical. Despite this, there have been companies attempting to create this kind of experience such as ThredUp (TDUP) or Rent the Runway (RENT). ROST could potentially acquire one of these young companies but so far have made no indication of a purchase. They've never made an acquisition as a public company. I don't hold it against them for not making investments into online infrastructure because this particular business model simply doesn't translate well into e-commerce. In the end, decades of a successfully compounding growth story shouldn't be changed by the ultimate black swan event.

Inflation

I'm not making the case that ROST is the best possible hedge against current inflation. What I am saying though is that inflation will steer customers towards discount and off-price retailers, which means that a company like ROST benefits. They obviously suffer from increased costs in their own operations, the question will be can this be offset by more consumers shopping at this kind of store for the first time.

The outsized returns shown at the beginning of this article are definitely not available to us today, but the successful reinvesting of dividends over the long term can definitely be effective against inflation, especially if it's held in a tax advantaged account.

Risks

One of the few issues I have is the relatively low insider ownership, but so far this hasn't noticeably hurt performance. To be fair, TJX, BURL, and even Lululemon (LULU) has the same percentage of inside ownership. The biggest risk I see is if debt levels rise, as they have added particularly long term debt during and in response to the pandemic. They have the FCF to support the debt but if the leverage increases I would be concerned. For now I don't think this adds much risk

Valuation

Company EV/Sales EV/EBITDA EV/FCF P/B ROST 1.5 10.8 24.6 7.8 TJX 1.3 11.2 31.4 11 BURL 1.3 12.3 25.7 15.9

Source

On a relative basis the market has these three priced fairly close together. There's no real discount to be seen in comparison.

On an intrinsic basis, a very conservative DCF shows no discount in current share price either.

moneychimp

There will be better opportunities to get in this stock. Right now there is a premium attached but this is still a more traditional type of company where the traditional type of valuation metric like P/E is still applicable. This isn't a capital-light, high growth, tech company, so you don't have to value it like one.

Conclusion

ROST has clearly been one of the highest returning growth stocks since its IPO in 1985. It absolutely qualifies as a legacy moat company that returns a lot of capital back to shareholders. It stays consistent in a business model that will not be disrupted anytime soon. The pandemic struggles shouldn't change the future outlook for this unique business model. Right now the price is still a little high, but the right opportunities are bound to come around to take advantage of this high quality company with a strong shareholder yield.