Value Investors Like Great Companies and Great Pricing

Building a Portfolio Based on Valuation

Valuation always matters. In fact, some say we value investors make our money when we buy, not when we sell. Why? Because buying at favorable pricing levels gives us a fighting chance to enjoy the benefits of company growth over longer periods of time.

The reverse is also true: share buyers at inflated valuation levels may be setting themselves up for future disappointment as the price may languish.

The idea over the long term is to make stock selections based on some version of valuation: what is the stock worth? One way to patiently build a growing portfolio is to purchase when shares are below their own normalized valuation, and be willing to rotate out of shares when valuations are stretched.

What to Expect from this Article

There are a number of moving parts related to Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) right now: the company recently reported earnings, Oracle is said to have informed U.K. regulatory bodies about the proposed transaction and the industry continues to shift due to technology developments.

Since those topics are well-covered elsewhere, to add value to the Cerner conversation, this article will focus on a valuation estimate with assumptions to aid decision-making for your portfolio.

A Glance Back to November 29, 2021

Six months ago I wrote about Cerner when the price was about $72. At the time, applying the company's own normalized multiple to expected earnings suggested a 1-year target price of about $87.

Through happenstance, the Oracle (ORCL) announcement occurred and the stock price rose to the understood valuation around $90 to $95 dollars.

Today Cerner stock is holding steady at $93. Those who bought last fall have seen a nice run (and options would have sweetened the return).

But no bragging here, because that doesn't help grow our portfolios.

Let's take the Oracle deal out of the picture for a moment: what are Cerner shares worth based on its own history, normalized multiple, and expected earnings?

Knowing share value - whether the Oracle deal closes or not - helps inform portfolio decisions.

Background: Key Cerner Strategies

Any valuation requires a review of the company strategies and understanding of how a company will grow earnings in the future.

Cerner has been undergoing a transformation the past 12-18 months in order to adjust to a rapidly-changing environment. A summary from a somewhat-dated January 2021 company presentation describes the actions to improve client experience, innovate at scale, and grow profitably.

Cerner Transformation Strategies (Company Presentation 2021)

What is Cerner Stock Worth?

History of Growing Earnings

First, when considering valuation, it is important to recognize the company's track record of growing earnings in the past. Have a look at the graphic below, courtesy of my outstanding and very useful FAST Graphs subscription (please note I have no relationship with FAST Graphs - just a subscriber).

In the summary below, the orange line represents the growth of earnings (technically, it is 15x earnings) over the past 20 years. The earnings have grown steadily at a rate above 15% for more than a decade.

While future results can never be guaranteed, it is reasonable to conclude that the company has found a way to deploy resources profitably historically which suggests a level of predictability going forward over the longer term.

Cerner Earnings Growth (www.fastgraphs.com)

Stock Price Compared to Earnings Growth

Over the long term, the stock price tracks to earnings growth. We value investors like to pursue opportunities when the stock price is well below historical PE norms. On the other hand, we take profits when the price exceeds historical norms and move to the next buy.

Check out the graphic below. The orange line represents earnings growth and the black line is the stock price. The blue line, importantly, is the company's own normalized multiple.

We can easily see that the current stock price is roughly at Cerner's own historical norm.

Black Line Stock Price vs Orange Line Earnings 10-year (www.fastgraphs.com)

Calculating a Valuation Compared to the Stock Price

To estimate a valuation, one method is to apply the company's normalized multiple to expected earnings.

Cerner is never really cheap with a multiple above 20x for year. Applying the normal multiple from the past 5 years of 26x to expected earnings, it is reasonable to value shares around $96 for the next 12-18 months.

The stock price is around $93 today. This suggests little upside in the coming year given current assumptions.

Cerner Valuation (www.fastgraphs.com)

Is Cerner a Buy, Sell Or Hold: One Person's Opinion

We value investors are cheapskates - we only buy when a company is significantly on-sale relative to its own history.

Conclusion: At the current price, Cerner shares look to be fairly valued based on the company's own historical norms and expected earnings outlook for the foreseeable future. A hold, in my opinion.