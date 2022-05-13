TerryJ/E+ via Getty Images

I have been constantly negative on Danish clean technology company LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) or "LiqTech" for almost a decade now as the company remains a serious case of overpromise and underdeliver.

LiqTech provides ceramic silicon carbide filters for gas and liquid purification. The company was widely expected to be a primary beneficiary of IMO 2020, a regulation limiting the permitted sulphur content in marine fuel oil. But installation of marine exhaust gas cleaning systems, also known as “scrubbers” has lagged expectations by a wide margin thus resulting in LiqTech frequently missing management's projections in recent years. The company is also looking to expand into the oil and gas markets by establishing a presence in the Middle East and run water filtration plants for major companies.

This month, the company delivered its first major order from Baker Hughes (BKR) but things have moved much slower than initially expected by management.

On Thursday, LiqTech reported Q1 results largely in line with recently reduced estimates but negative free cash flow of $5.2 million for the quarter required interim management to include a going concern warning in the 10-Q and conduct an emergency capital raise.

At the end of Q1, unrestricted cash had decreased to $9.3 million, down more than 40% sequentially.

Going forward, liquidity will be further pressured by required monthly cash redemption payments on an expensive $15 million convertible note issued last year to a division of hedge fund High Trail Capital (emphasis added by author):

Beginning on March 1, 2022, and on the first day of each calendar month thereafter, at the election of the Investor or Holder, if applicable, the Company shall be required to redeem $840,000 of the amounts due under the Note in cash or Common Stock at 90% of the lesser of (i) the volume-weighted average price (“VWAP”) of the Common Stock on the trading day immediately preceding the payment date and (ii) the average of the lowest three (3) VWAPs over the 10 trading days immediately preceding the payment date, which shall in no case be less than the floor price of $1.75 per share. On March 1, 2022, the Company paid the first installment of $840,000 in cash. On April 1, 2022 and May 1, 2022 the Investor also elected to receive the $840,000 payment in cash.

Given the ongoing challenges, the company has embarked on an aggressive plan to reduce costs and preserve capital:

As part of this plan, the Company implemented a corporate re-alignment in April 2022 and reduced headcount and labor costs by nearly 25%, excluding non-cash compensation. Combined with the planned improvement in contribution margin from optimized price and product mix, and further identified reductions in non-labor fixed costs in the second half of 2022, we expect to significantly reduce the operating and cash-flow breakeven of our business, with full realization anticipated in late 2022.

Upon successful implementation, management expects the company to break even on quarterly revenues between $7 and $8 million.

LiqTech also decided to reduce and suspend planned capital investments for the year, including the company's program to build a manufacturing and service center in China to address the black carbon and NOX reduction markets. Inclusive of other planned capital expenditures also suspended, the Company expects to decrease its previously planned capital expenditures to less than $5 million over the next 12 months.

The company is also looking for a new permanent CEO after entering into a separation and release agreement with former chief executive officer Sune Mathiesen earlier this week.

Investors should be particularly wary of the fact that management did not reaffirm its recently revised revenue guidance of $25 to $30 million for the year.

Bottom Line

While the proposed emergency capital raise in combination with the cost reduction and capital preservation programs implemented by interim management should address the company's near-term liquidity issues, LiqTech's outlook remains cloudy.

In addition, raising additional capital with the stock price at all-time lows is going to result in material dilution for existing equityholders. For example, raising just $15 million in gross proceeds at a share price of $0.60 would more than double the company's outstanding shares.

Moreover, investors should be wary of a potential reverse stock split towards the end of the year as the emergency capital raise will likely cause shares to change hands below $1 for the foreseeable future.

That said, with shares down 70% over the past couple of weeks and near-term liquidity needs in the process of being addressed, I am upgrading the stock from "sell" to "hold".