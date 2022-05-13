LeoPatrizi/E+ via Getty Images

Morningstar offered this eye-catching title for its March 11 review of Canadian utility company Emera Inc (EMA.TO), (OTCPK:EMRAF): "Constructive Florida Regulation Offers Significant Growth for Emera". This short sentence sums up the best reasons for owning Emera as an income investment - dividends supported by regulated growth in a regulatory environment favorable for the firm. I agree with this investment premise and is similar to those in my previous 7 articles since 2017.

Emera services 2.4 million utility customers in Florida (49%), Nova Scotia NB (22%), and New Mexico (21%), and owns the electrical utilities on several Caribbean islands. In addition, EMRAF owns critical natural gas pipelines and electric transmission networks in Eastern Canada. EMRAF's regulated companies include (from their website):

Tampa Electric: Its West Central Florida service area covers 2,000 square miles, including Hillsborough County and parts of Polk, Pasco, and Pinellas counties. The utility has more than 5,000 megawatts of generating capacity and over 765,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Peoples Gas (Florida): The company has grown to become Florida's biggest natural gas provider, serving 400,000 customers across the state. Peoples Gas operates about 13,500 miles of natural gas distribution mains and 160 miles of transmission lines. Nova Scotia Power: Nova Scotia Power is a regulated electrical utility serving 500,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Nova Scotia, Canada. The utility provides 95 per cent of Nova Scotia's generation, transmission, and distribution services. New Mexico Gas Co. Based in Albuquerque, New Mexico Gas Co. (OTCPK:NMGC) maintains 12,000 miles of natural gas pipeline to provide service to more than 513,000 residential, commercial and transportation customers. Strategically situated between two large natural gas production basins, the company's service area encompasses 60 percent of the population of New Mexico. Emera Caribbean: Emera Caribbean Inc. is parent company of Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC) and Barbados Light & Power (BLPC) and an investor in St. Lucia Electricity Services Ltd. (LUCELEC) in St. Lucia. Together, these utilities generate and deliver electricity to more than 200,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Emera Newfoundland & Labrador: Emera Newfoundland & Labrador (Emera NL) owns 100% of NSP Maritime Link Inc. (NSPML), which constructed and operates the Maritime Link Project, a subsea interconnection between the island of Newfoundland and Nova Scotia. NSPML is regulated by the NS Utility and Review Board. Emera NL also has a minority investment in Nalcor Energy's Labrador-Island Link (LIL) interconnection project between Muskrat Falls, Labrador, and Soldier's Pond on the island of Newfoundland.

As shown, most of Emera's business is in Florida, a state known for financial support of its utilities. As the gatekeeper of utility profitability, state Public Utility Commissions regulate utility companies operating within their jurisdiction, and the maximum profitability allowed are vastly different from state to state. S&P's Regulatory Research Associates RRA offers a rating system to evaluate and compare utility regulatory environments of each state. As a proprietary ratings system, RRA rates states based on three major and three minor categories: major groupings include Above Average, Average, Below Average and minor groupings are rated 1 (highest), 2 (average of major group), 3 (lowest). The last published listing of RRA State Regulatory Rankings is from Aug 2020. Florida is rated as Above Average 2, is just behind Alabama Above Average 1, and is equal to the regulatory rankings of Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Wisconsin.

In Morningstar's review, the author comments that although allowed return on equity is generally lower in Canada, utilities usually enjoy lower costs of capital than their U.S. peers. Overall, utility analysts rate Canadian regulators as being supportive of the sector. Morningstar gives Emera's Canadian electric transmission and pipeline assets wide moats while the balance of its utility assets is rated as narrow, as are most of EMRAF's US peers.

RRA rates New Mexico regulators as Below Average 2 and Caribbean regulators are usually considered as Average to Below Average. NM represents only 21% of Emera's utility client base and management could be de-emphasizing its Caribbean business as it recently divested one of its island assets, Dominica Power.

In my utility sector due diligence, regulatory assessment is always the first stop in determining if a stock is worthy of my investment dollar, and Emera offers substantial assets in regulatory environments which favor its profitability. 85% of 2021 EBITDA before corporate expense was generated in Florida and Canada, excellent jurisdictions for long-term utility investments.

Emera management has announced an aggressive investment plan with between USD $6.4 billion and USD $7.2 billion in expenditures over the next three years. 67% of the capital budget is targeted for Florida rate base additions and 23% for Atlantic Canada rate base additions. According to EMRAF's March investors presentation, 25% to 35% of the capital needed for this expansion will be generated from new indebtedness, 50% to 55% from equity raises, and the balance from internally generated cash flow. However, while the added rate base is expected to increase earnings by 7% to 8% a year, the estimated equity dilution offsets a portion of the benefit of the rate base increase over the next three years.

While the dividend should be considered as reliable due to Emera's strong regulatory support, the current payout ratio is a bit steep. Currently exceeding 80% of reported earnings, management expects a 4% to 5% distribution growth, supported by an estimated 7% to 8% earnings per share growth, will move the payout ratio needle to a more reasonable 70% over time. Morningstar offers the following table of earnings and dividends per share from 2020 to 2024, converted at the current exchange rate of CAD$1.00 : USD$ 0.77. These estimates are confirmed by a consensus of 17 analysts, as reported on marketcreener.com.

Unlike its pure US peers, Emera's results are affected by Canadian $ : US $ exchange rate fluctuations. This provides both benefits and detriments for US investors. Over two thirds of the company's earnings are attributed to US utilities and are earned in US dollars while investor distributions are paid in Canadian dollars. During times of a strong US dollar, such as currently the case, investor distributions are negatively affected while earnings are positively affected whereas during times of a weak US dollar, distributions are positively affected while earnings are not. With the current strength of the USD due to a global financial flight to safety and rising US interest rates, over time if the US dollar begins a declining trend, income investor will benefit when Emera's Canadian dividend distribution is converted to US dollars. In general, the best time to buy foreign dividend paying equities is when the US dollar is strong and peaking. In addition, Emera's distribution is subject to the Canadian withholding tax of 15%, if held in non-tax advantaged accounts. The withholding tax is easily offset during annual IRS filings, up to $600 in withholding taxes paid for married, joint filers, before additional forms are required.

Many investors want to know how a stock is rated on its ESG footprint. While there are several competing ESG ratings firms, I prefer MSCI for its ease of use, universal categories, peer comparisons, and historic perspective. For example, the MSCI review of Emera Inc offers an interesting profile:

Over the past 5 years, EMRAF's ESG rating has increased from middle-of-the-road "Average BBB" to "Leader AA" and is in the top third of utility peer's ESG ratings.

EMRAF continues to improve its ESG rating with the most recent "Leader AA" upgrade in Feb 2022, up from its "Average A" rating in Dec 2020.

Their individual category rating reveals no Laggards and no Leader ratings, with every ESG category rated as "Average".

Three individual operating categories I tend to focus on are Toxic Waste, Water Stress, and Renewable Energy Opportunities. Emera rates as Average in these and does not raise any red flags. While I am not a big fan of ESG ratings driving my due diligence, it has become an interesting place to locate potential red flags for some investors.

An area of potential concern is the large solar investment Emera is making in Florida. There is currently important litigation working through the courts concerning Chinese components of many solar panel installations which could negatively impact supply and/or price of EMRAF's massive solar farms. With $1.2 billion in identified Tampa Electric solar and battery rate base expansion, the outcome of the Chinese solar panel dispute is worthy of investor attention.

Historically, Emera has traded plus/minus one standard deviation within a range of 17x and 21x forward earnings and a median dividend yield of 4.1%. Based on USD$2.44 in 2023 earnings and $2.13 in 2023 dividends, EMRAF fair value would be between $42 and $52, and currently trades at $46.50, or midpoint of its fair value range. I have owned Emera for many years and am looking for a dip in price to add more shares. It would be advantageous to add more shares in a market dip to around $43 and lower. If I did not currently own a nice position in Emera, I would not hesitate to start a position here with an eye towards building on weakness.