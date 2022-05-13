Sean_Kuma/iStock via Getty Images

What is Excess Cash and How to Estimate It?

It is typical for companies to hold cash balances in the form of deposits or marketable securities for the amounts that can exceed what they need for operating needs. Such extra cash on a balance sheet is commonly referred to as excess cash. Excess cash is a nonoperating asset with a much lower risk profile compared to operating capital. Commingling operating and nonoperating assets in a valuation will yield a distorted economic picture of a company’s performance. Also, it is much more accurate to value the excess cash using its book value on a stand-alone basis in the valuation rather than trying to embed its value in free cash flows through discounting interest income.

For most companies, excess cash is a temporary imbalance that will usually go away as management spends funds on investments, shareholders’ returns, M&A or paying off debt. But excess cash is a persistent issue for Japanese companies, which are notoriously known for their cash hoarding behavior. For examples, Nintendo Co. (OTCPK:NTDOY) stands out among companies held by both WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXJ) and iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) with a cash-to-sales ratio of 0.91, while its median industry cash-to-sales ratio is 0.68.

Table 1. Cash to Revenues and Cash to Market Capitalization Ratios for U.S. Listed and Japan Listed Stocks

Source: Morningstar and author’s calculations. Net cash is calculated as the most recent cash balance minus debt.

When compared to their U.S. listed counterparts, Japanese market listed companies have higher cash to revenue ratios and their cash balances tend to comprise a larger portion of their market value. This makes it especially important to account for excess cash when valuing Japanese stocks.

The question that arises is how to estimate the excess cash. Unfortunately, companies seldom disclose how much cash they need for operating needs. At the same time, the current accounting rules do not provide any guidance either. What also complicates the matter is the fact that the cash holdings required for operations vary a lot by industry and exposure to foreign operations. As it is known, U.S. corporations historically held significant amount of cash overseas due to the “worldwide” tax system in the USA. Thus, a significant amount of cash was “trapped” abroad rather than repatriated. On the other hand, a 1999 study by T. Opler, L. Pinkowitz, R. Stulz, and R. Williamson, “The Determinants and Implications of Corporate Cash Holdings” found that future growth opportunities and volatility of cash flows positively correlates with excess cash balances. One way to estimate the excess cash balance for a company is to use the average or median cash-to-sales ratio for the company’s industry.

Excess Cash and Discounted Cash Flow

For illustration purposes, I will use the enterprise discounted cash flow (DCF) model to show how to estimate and treat excess cash balances in intrinsic valuation. As mentioned above, it is best to treat excess cash separately in the enterprise DCF. You would not include any income in cash flows from excess cash and you would exclude excess cash balance when calculating working capital. Consider the 5-year balance sheet of Aeon Company (OTCPK:AONNY), a Japanese department store operator.

Table 2. Calculations of Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and excess cash for Aeon Company

Source: Morningstar and author’s calculations. For simplicity purposes, the same median industry cash-to-sales ratio and 30% tax rate are assumed across all years.

To calculate excess cash, compare the median industry cash/sales ratio to that of Aeon. If the industry ratio is higher than that of the company, there is no excess cash. Otherwise, you would multiple the difference between the company’s ratio and the industry ratio by the company’s sales. Doing so, you would break down the cash balances into operating and nonoperating (excess cash) parts.

Also, table 2 makes a comparison of returns on invested capital between method 1 that takes into account excess cash and method 2 which is a typical simplified way that is widely used to calculate invested capital and ROIC (calculates the invested capital denominator as debt + book equity + minority interest – total cash). It can be seen that the simplified method subtracts the entire cash balance and creates a material upward bias for ROIC. This is so, because method 2 treats the entire cash balance as a nonoperating asset, instead of recognizing that a portion of the cash balance is needed for working capital purposes. The bigger the difference among companies in terms of excess cash holdings, the higher the distortion in ROIC is across the peers.

Another metric that excess cash will affect in DCF is the weighted average cost of capital WACC calculations. The formula for WACC is:

author

where D is the market value of total debt minus excess cash, is cost of debt, is the marginal tax rate, E is market value of equity, is the cost of equity and EV is the enterprise value net of excess cash or D + E. It is important to subtract the excess cash instead of the entire cash balance to arrive to the enterprise value and total debt, because the company still needs some part of the cash balance for its operations. We can think of WACC as the return that investors could expect to receive on a very similar investment with similar risk. In order to do so, the company’s management would return cash to investors by repaying net debt (which in this case is the total debt minus available cash that is not tied to operations, or excess cash) and repurchasing stock on the open market.

Finally, you would need to add excess cash to your DCF value of operations (sum of discounted cash flows and continuation value) to arrive at the company’s enterprise value. This is so, because excess cash is a nonoperating asset that was excluded from the cash flow calculations and therefore should be added back for consistency purposes. In fact, you would need to add back any other nonoperating assets that you identify while reorganizing the company’s balance sheet for valuation purposes. After that, you would subtract any debt, hybrid equity claims and noncontrolling interests to arrive to your intrinsic value per share.

Figure 1. Calculations of Intrinsic Value per Share in Enterprise DCF

author

Excess Cash and Enterprise Value in Relative Valuation

The most popular metric among investors to compare companies is EV/EBITDA. As already mentioned, the enterprise value (EV) is typically calculated as the total debt + market cap + minority interest – total cash. Some would add the value of preferred stock to this equation. However, this typical definition of enterprise value fails to account for other nonoperating items, among which excess cash can be one of the largest nonoperating assets. As mentioned earlier, not accounting for nonoperating assets and liabilities can lead to mistakes in valuation and an incorrect conclusion when making comparison across a peer group. Therefore, subtract only estimated excess cash balance instead of the entire cash balance when calculating the enterprise value. Doing so would allow you to better control for differences among companies in terms of nonoperating portions of their cash balances.

Conclusion

Excess cash is a nonoperating asset that investors are advised to estimate and treat separately for valuation purposes. Japanese companies are known for hoarding cash on their balance sheets, thus necessary adjustments for excess cash are a must either for DCF or relative valuations.