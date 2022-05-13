luchschen/iStock via Getty Images

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) reported Q1 2022 earnings that were generally in-line with my expectations. It did better than I expected for revenue growth, with its revenue growth at 30% compared to Q4 2021. However, Meta Materials also had cash burn that was higher than I expected, going from $50 million in cash (and cash equivalents) at the end of 2021 to $30 million at the end of Q1 2022.

Cash burn excluding working capital changes was approximately $14 million, so it has enough cash to fund a bit over two more quarters of operations at its current burn rate. Thus, it is very likely to issue more shares under its at-the-market equity program during 2022 in order to fund continuing operations.

I am moving to a neutral outlook on it for now at its current share price. The main questions are whether it can continue to achieve significant sequential revenue growth during the rest of 2022 and whether it can reduce its rate of cash burn going forward.

Revenue Growth

Meta Materials reported $2.975 million in revenue in Q1 2022. This was a 30% increase in revenue compared to Q4 2021's $2.289 million. The Nanotech acquisition closed on October 5, so nearly the full quarter of contributions from it was captured in the Q4 2021 results. Meta Materials' organic revenue growth in Q1 2022 would probably be around 26% compared to Q4 2021 if the Nanotech acquisition had closed at the end of Q3 2021 instead.

I prefer to do an apples-to-apples comparison between Q1 2022 and Q4 2021 for revenue growth as that gives a better picture of how Meta Materials is actually doing. Meta Materials did grow reported revenues by 399% from Q1 2021 to Q1 2022, but that doesn't tell us much other than that they made a major acquisition (Nanotech) in the interim that created that revenue growth.

Cash Burn

Meta Materials' cash balance (including restricted cash and short term investments) went down from approximately $50 million at the end of Q4 2021 to approximately $30 million at the end of Q1 2022. This $20 million in cash burn during the quarter was higher than I expected and was driven by several factors.

Meta Materials mentioned that it used $6.3 million in cash for working capital items such as a $5.1 million decrease in trade and other payables and a $1.3 million increase in accounts receivable and other assets.

This probably won't be repeated to the same extent in future quarters, so Meta Materials' rate of cash burn going forward is probably closer to $14 million per quarter.

It also noted that it spent $4.2 million more on professional fees (compared to Q1 2021), largely due to legal costs with ongoing lawsuits and the pending SEC investigation.

Meta Materials G&A Costs (Meta Materials - Q1 2022 - 10-Q)

As well, it spent $1.1 million on its oil and gas assets during the quarter.

Orogrande (Meta Materials - Q1 2022 - 10-Q)

Without elevated legal costs and oil and gas related costs, Meta Materials' core business would have cash burn of around $8 million to $9 million per quarter. It is working to spin out the oil and gas assets (and attempt to get those assets funded separately). However, the elevated legal costs seem likely to continue for the time being.

Meta Materials appears to be doing a fair bit of hiring, so its salary related costs are going up. Thus to get its core business cash burn down to around $7 million to $8 million per quarter, it may need to double revenues to around $6 million per quarter.

Equity Raise

With $30 million in cash, Meta Materials has enough cash to last until early in Q4 2022. I'd expect Meta Materials to raise money by issuing more shares in Q2 2022 or Q3 2022 though, before it completely drains its cash balance.

It has an existing $112.5 million at-the-market equity program that it can utilize to raise the capital it needs.

At-The-Market Equity Program (Meta Materials Q1 2022 - 10-Q)

Meta Materials does not need to do a reverse split at the moment, although if its revenue growth does not meet expectations, that is a possibility for 2023.

If it completes the at-the-market equity program, Meta Materials may end up with around 390 million outstanding shares (based on its current share price) while raising enough funds for two additional years of operations (at a $14 million per quarter cash burn rate).

Oil & Gas Assets

Meta Materials is also continuing to move (slowly) towards spinning off the oil and gas assets to OilCo. It seems likely that OilCo will need to raise its own equity financing if it wants to maintain compliance with the drilling obligations for the Orogrande. Meta Materials does not seem interested in continuing to fund OilCo (as it needs money to fund its own operations) and debt financing (in an amount needed for the drilling obligations) is not really available for non-commercially producing assets.

Conclusion

Meta Materials reported solid revenue growth in Q1 2022, growing revenue sequentially by 30% compared to Q4 2021. It also is seeing a large amount of cash burn, with its cash balance going from $50 million at the end of 2021 to $30 million at the end of Q1 2022.

Some of that cash burn is due to working capital changes, but adjusting for that, Meta Materials has enough cash for a bit over two quarters of operations with a $14 million per quarter cash burn rate. Thus, it seems likely to utilize its at-the-market equity program during 2022.